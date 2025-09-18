CAT 2025 Registration: Extended Window Closes in 2 Days, Check Application Process, Fee Details Here

The CAT 2025 registration date has been extended by one week. Now, students can fill out the CAT 2025 application form till September 20, 2025. Earlier, the last date to apply was September 13, 2025 (till 5 PM). This extension gives candidates extra time to complete their forms. Candidates who have not registered yet should apply soon, as the CAT 2025 extended window will close in two days.

The CAT 2025 registration process is fully online. To apply, students must first create an account on the official website at iimcat.ac.in. After login, the CAT 2025 application form becomes available. Candidates then need to fill in details carefully and complete the fee payment online to finish their registration. Check this article for more details.

Click here: CAT 2025 Registration Link