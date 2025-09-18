CAT 2025 Registration: Extended Window Closes in 2 Days, Check Application Process, Fee Details Here

Key Points
- CAT 2025 registration extended till September 20, 2025. Apply now at iimcat.ac.in.
- Students must register, fill details, upload documents, and pay fee online.
- CAT 2025 exam will be held on November 30, 2025; admit card from November 5.
The CAT 2025 registration date has been extended by one week. Now, students can fill out the CAT 2025 application form till September 20, 2025. Earlier, the last date to apply was September 13, 2025 (till 5 PM). This extension gives candidates extra time to complete their forms. Candidates who have not registered yet should apply soon, as the CAT 2025 extended window will close in two days.
The CAT 2025 registration process is fully online. To apply, students must first create an account on the official website at iimcat.ac.in. After login, the CAT 2025 application form becomes available. Candidates then need to fill in details carefully and complete the fee payment online to finish their registration. Check this article for more details.
CAT 2025 Registration: Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs)
|
CAT 2025 Registration Start
|
August 1, 2025
|
CAT 2025 Registration Last Date (Revised)
|
September 20, 2025
|
CAT 2025 Form Correction
|
To be announced
|
CAT 2025 Admit Card Download
|
November 5, 2025
|
CAT 2025 Exam Date
|
November 30, 2025
|
Mode of Registration
|
Online (at iimcat.ac.in)
|
CAT 2025 Application Fee
|
General/OBC: Rs. 2600
SC/ST/PwD: Rs. 1300
CAT 2025 Registration Dates (Revised)
Candidates can check the following dates to fill out the CAT Registration Form 2025:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
CAT 2025 Registration Start
|
August 1, 2025
|
CAT 2025 Registration Last Date (Revised)
|
September 20, 2025
|
CAT 2025 Form Correction
|
To be announced
|
CAT 2025 Admit Card Download
|
November 5, 2025
|
CAT 2025 Exam Date
|
November 30, 2025
Steps to Fill the CAT 2025 Registration Form
Candidates can follow the given steps to apply for the CAT 2025 exam:
-
Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in
-
Click on “New Candidate Registration”
-
Enter your name, email ID, and mobile number
-
Verify registration using the OTP sent to your phone and email
-
Login and open the CAT 2025 application form
-
Fill in your personal details (like name, date of birth, etc.)
-
Enter your academic details (school/college marks)
-
Add your work experience (if you have any)
-
Upload your passport-size photo and signature
-
Select 5 test cities, IIMs, courses, and interview cities
-
Pay the CAT exam fee – Rs. 2600 (General category) online
-
For SC/ST/PwD candidates, the fee is Rs. 1300
