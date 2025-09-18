CAT 2025 Registration: Extended Window Closes in 2 Days, Check Application Process, Fee Details Here

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
CAT 2025 registration last date has been extended to September 20, 2025, giving aspirants one extra week to apply. The registration process started on August 1, 2025, and is completely online at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates must register, fill in details, upload documents, select test cities, and pay the fee to complete the application process.

CAT 2025 Registration Last Date Extended
CAT 2025 Registration Last Date Extended
Key Points

  • CAT 2025 registration extended till September 20, 2025. Apply now at iimcat.ac.in.
  • Students must register, fill details, upload documents, and pay fee online.
  • CAT 2025 exam will be held on November 30, 2025; admit card from November 5.

The CAT 2025 registration date has been extended by one week. Now, students can fill out the CAT 2025 application form till September 20, 2025. Earlier, the last date to apply was September 13, 2025 (till 5 PM). This extension gives candidates extra time to complete their forms. Candidates who have not registered yet should apply soon, as the CAT 2025 extended window will close in two days.

The CAT 2025 registration process is fully online. To apply, students must first create an account on the official website at iimcat.ac.in. After login, the CAT 2025 application form becomes available. Candidates then need to fill in details carefully and complete the fee payment online to finish their registration. Check this article for more details.

Click here: CAT 2025 Registration Link

CAT 2025 Registration: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025

Conducting Body

Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs)

CAT 2025 Registration Start

August 1, 2025

CAT 2025 Registration Last Date (Revised)

September 20, 2025

CAT 2025 Form Correction

To be announced

CAT 2025 Admit Card Download

November 5, 2025

CAT 2025 Exam Date

November 30, 2025

Mode of Registration

Online (at iimcat.ac.in)

CAT 2025 Application Fee

General/OBC: Rs. 2600

SC/ST/PwD: Rs. 1300

CAT 2025 Registration Dates (Revised)

Candidates can check the following dates to fill out the CAT Registration Form 2025:

Events

Dates

CAT 2025 Registration Start

August 1, 2025

CAT 2025 Registration Last Date (Revised)

September 20, 2025

CAT 2025 Form Correction

To be announced

CAT 2025 Admit Card Download

November 5, 2025

CAT 2025 Exam Date

November 30, 2025

Steps to Fill the CAT 2025 Registration Form

Candidates can follow the given steps to apply for the CAT 2025 exam:

  • Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in

  • Click on “New Candidate Registration”

  • Enter your name, email ID, and mobile number

  • Verify registration using the OTP sent to your phone and email

  • Login and open the CAT 2025 application form

  • Fill in your personal details (like name, date of birth, etc.)

  • Enter your academic details (school/college marks)

  • Add your work experience (if you have any)

  • Upload your passport-size photo and signature

  • Select 5 test cities, IIMs, courses, and interview cities

  • Pay the CAT exam fee – Rs. 2600 (General category) online

  • For SC/ST/PwD candidates, the fee is Rs. 1300

Latest Education News