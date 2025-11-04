School Holiday Till Nov 6: UP Schools Closed in Bulandshahr, Check Latest Updates Here

UP School Holiay: As per media reports, the UP government has announced a four-day school holiday for students and teachers from November 3 to 6 in the Bulandshahr district. The holiday has been announced for all government and private schools in the district due to the Ganga Snan Mela 2025 and Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations. The decision to announce a school holiday has been made keeping in mind smooth traffic management and allowing students and teachers to participate in the festivities.

The Gangan Snan Mela is conducted every year. The day draws thousands of devotees to the local ghats and Sangam area. Considering the influx of devotees and heavy traffic congestion, the education department has announced a holiday for schools in the district on November 3 and 4. Schools will also be closed for Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 5.