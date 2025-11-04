SBI Clerk Prelims Result OUT, Direct Link Here
School Holiday Till Nov 6: UP Schools Closed in Bulandshahr, Check Latest Updates Here

Nov 4, 2025, 14:56 IST

All Government and Private schools in UPs Bulandshahr will be closed from November 2 to 6 for Ganga Snan Mela 2025 and Guru Nanak Jayanti. 

UP Schools Closed in Bulandshahr From Nov 3 to 6
Key Points

  • Schools closed in UP on November 3 and 4 for Ganga Snan Mela 2025
  • UP schools closed on November 5 for Guru Nanak Jayanti
  • Schools to reopen on November 7 as per reports

UP School Holiay: As per media reports, the UP government has announced a four-day school holiday for students and teachers from November 3 to 6 in the Bulandshahr district. The holiday has been announced for all government and private schools in the district due to the Ganga Snan Mela 2025 and Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations. The decision to announce a school holiday has been made keeping in mind smooth traffic management and allowing students and teachers to participate in the festivities.

The Gangan Snan Mela is conducted every year. The day draws thousands of devotees to the local ghats and Sangam area. Considering the influx of devotees and heavy traffic congestion, the education department has announced a holiday for schools in the district on November 3 and 4. Schools will also be closed for Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 5. 

School Holiday for Students from Classes 1 to 8

The four-day school holiday applies to all government and private school students from classes 1 to 8. Holiday is applicable for all government, government-aided, and private schools in the primary, upper primary sections. 

Schools will resume working from November 7, 2025, onwards.  Students, parents are advised to keep in touch with the school authorities with regard to the school holidays. 

