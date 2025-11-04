ICAI CA Exam 2026: Registration for January Session begins for Intermediate, Foundation and Final Exams at icai.org

Key Points
- ICAI CA January 2026 registration has started for all three programs from November 3, 2025.
- Candidates can apply online at eservices.icai.org.
- The deadline to apply without a late fee is November 16, and with a late fee, it is November 19.
ICAI CA January 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started the Chartered Accountant (CA) Exam January 2026 registrations for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final programmes on November 3, 2025. Candidates will need to submit their applications on the official website at eservices.icai.org. The board will allow applications without late fee till November 16, 2025, and by November 19, 2025 with additional late fee. Candidates will be provided a 15-minute advance reading time from 1:45 PM to 2 PM for all papers except Foundation Papers 3 and 4 and Post Qualification Course papers.
ICAI CA January 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details of ICAI CA January 2026 exam:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
ICAI CA January 2026 registrations begin
|
Exam name
|
ICAI CA January Exam 2026
|
Board name
|
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
eservices.icai.org
|
Stream
|
Chartered Accountant
|
Programmes
|
Foundation
Intermediate
Final
|
Application dates
|
Without late fee: November 3 - 16, 2025
With late fee: November 3 - 19, 2025
How to apply for ICAI CA January 2026 Exams?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply online for ICAI CA 2026 January session exams:
- Visit the official website at eservices.icai.org
- Enter your credentials or register as a new user
- Select your exam: Foundation, Intermediate, or Final
- Provide your details including exam city and medium of exam
- Upload scanned copies of documents
- Pay the prescribed exam fee
- Carefully submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference
ICAI CA January 2026 Exam Dates
The board has released the registration form for the ICAI CA Exams. Candidates interested in applying will need to visit the official website and adhere to the schedule given below:
|
Course
|
Group
|
Dates
|
Final
|
Group I
|
January 5, 7, and 9, 2026
|
Group II
|
January 11, 13, and 16, 2026
|
Intermediate
|
Group I
|
January 6, 8, and 10, 2026
|
Group II
|
January 12, 15, and 17, 2026
|
Foundation
|
-
|
January 18, 20, 22, and 24, 2026
ICAI CA January 2026 Important Dates
Check the important dates for ICAI CA January Session exams 2026 here:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Online exam form submission
|
November 3 - 16, 2025
|
Online exam form submission (with late fee)
|
November 17 - 19, 2025
|
Application correction window
|
November 20 - 22, 2025
