ICAI CA Exam 2026: Registration for January Session begins for Intermediate, Foundation and Final Exams at icai.org

ICAI CA January 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started the Chartered Accountant (CA) Exam January 2026 registrations for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final programmes on November 3, 2025. Candidates will need to submit their applications on the official website at eservices.icai.org. The board will allow applications without late fee till November 16, 2025, and by November 19, 2025 with additional late fee. Candidates will be provided a 15-minute advance reading time from 1:45 PM to 2 PM for all papers except Foundation Papers 3 and 4 and Post Qualification Course papers.

ICAI CA January 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details of ICAI CA January 2026 exam: