ICAI CA Exam 2026: Registration for January Session begins for Intermediate, Foundation and Final Exams at icai.org

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 4, 2025, 13:53 IST

ICAI CA January 2026 registration has started for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final programs from November 3, 2025. Candidates can apply online at eservices.icai.org by November 16 without a late fee, or by November 19 with a late fee.

Key Points

  • ICAI CA January 2026 registration has started for all three programs from November 3, 2025.
  • Candidates can apply online at eservices.icai.org.
  • The deadline to apply without a late fee is November 16, and with a late fee, it is November 19.

ICAI CA January 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started the Chartered Accountant (CA) Exam January 2026 registrations for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final programmes on November 3, 2025. Candidates will need to submit their applications on the official website at eservices.icai.org. The board will allow applications without late fee till November 16, 2025, and by November 19, 2025 with additional late fee. Candidates will be provided a 15-minute advance reading time from 1:45 PM to 2 PM for all papers except Foundation Papers 3 and 4 and Post Qualification Course papers.

ICAI CA January 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details of ICAI CA January 2026 exam:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

ICAI CA January 2026 registrations begin

Exam name 

ICAI CA January Exam 2026

Board name 

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

eservices.icai.org

Stream 

Chartered Accountant

Programmes 

Foundation 

Intermediate 

Final

Application dates 

Without late fee: November 3 - 16, 2025

With late fee: November 3 - 19, 2025

How to apply for ICAI CA January 2026 Exams?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply online for ICAI CA 2026 January session exams:

  1. Visit the official website at eservices.icai.org
  2. Enter your credentials or register as a new user
  3. Select your exam: Foundation, Intermediate, or Final
  4. Provide your details including exam city and medium of exam
  5. Upload scanned copies of documents 
  6. Pay the prescribed exam fee
  7. Carefully submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference 

DIRECT LINK - ICAI CA January 2026 Exam Registration

ICAI CA January 2026 Exam Dates 

The board has released the registration form for the ICAI CA Exams. Candidates interested in applying will need to visit the official website and adhere to the schedule given below:

Course

Group

Dates

Final

Group I

January 5, 7, and 9, 2026

Group II

January 11, 13, and 16, 2026

Intermediate

Group I

January 6, 8, and 10, 2026

Group II

January 12, 15, and 17, 2026

Foundation

-

January 18, 20, 22, and 24, 2026

ICAI CA January 2026 Important Dates

Check the important dates for ICAI CA January Session exams 2026 here:

Event 

Date(s)

Online exam form submission 

November 3 - 16, 2025

Online exam form submission (with late fee)

November 17 - 19, 2025

Application correction window 

November 20 - 22, 2025

