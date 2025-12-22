National Mathematics Day is observed in India to mark the importance of mathematics in the daily life of people, as well as to honor one of the greatest mathematicians of the country which is Srinivasa Ramanujan. The day promotes the development of an interest in mathematics in students and to understand the role of numbers, logic and problem-solving in science, technology and making decisions in everyday life. What is National Mathematics Day? National Mathematics Day is celebrated on 22nd of December every year and this day marks the birth anniversary of Srinivasa Ramanujan. The day was officially declared by the Government of India in the year 2012 in order to develop mathematical learning and research in the country. Schools, colleges and educational institutes conduct workshops, quizzes, lectures and competition in order to make Mathematics more entertaining for the students.

Why is National Mathematics Day Celebrated? National Mathematics Day is celebrated to spread awareness about the role of Mathematics in education, innovation and national development. It attempts to eliminate the fear associated with the subject and encourage young learners to desire to perceive mathematics as the tool for creativity and logical thinking. The day is also dedicated to celebrate the rich heritage of India in the area of Mathematics and to encourage the students to take up careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics Who was Srinivasa Ramanujan? Srinivasa Ramanujan was a legendary mathematician of India, who was born on 22nd December 1887, in Tamilnadu. In spite of having little formal training, he made extraordinary contributions to mathematics as a result of his self-learning. His talent was recognised on an international level when he worked with British mathematician G.H Hardy at the University of Cambridge. Ramanujan's life is an inspiring example of passion, curiosity and perseverance.

His Major Contributions Ramanujan made important contributions to number theory, infinite series and continued fractions and mathematical analysis. Some of his most famous works include Ramanujan primes, partition formulas and mock theta functions. Many of his discoveries were many steps ahead of their time, and still have an impact on the modern world of mathematics and theoretical physics. Even today, his notebooks are consulted by researchers who look for ideas in mathematics that have not been carried out. In conclusion, National Mathematics Day is more than a celebration - it is a reminder of the power of knowledge and curiosity. By keeping in mind the life of Srinivasa Ramanujan, the day motivates the students to take up the challenges and discover the beauty of mathematics. It promotes the positive attitude on learning and identifies the importance of mathematics in shaping the future.