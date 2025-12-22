XAT 2026: Admit Card at xatonline.in Soon; Exam Details and Link to Download Admit Card Here

XAT 2026 Admit Card: The Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur will release the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 Admit Cards soon. According to past year trends, the board is expected to release the hall tickets for the management exam in late December 2025 or early January 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to download the admit cards online at xatonline.in.

The exam is slated for January 4, 2026. Earlier, the institute was expected to release the XAT 2026 admit cards on December 20, 2025.

XAT 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table for the important highlights of XAT 2026: