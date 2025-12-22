XAT 2026: Admit Card at xatonline.in Soon; Exam Details and Link to Download Admit Card Here

NEET SS Admit Card 2025
Dec 22, 2025, 12:26 IST

XAT 2026 Admit Card: XLRI Jamshedpur will soon release the XAT 2026 Admit Cards on xatonline.in. Based on past trends, the hall tickets for the exam are expected in late December 2025 or early January 2026. The exam is scheduled for January 4, 2026.

Key Points

  • XLRI Jamshedpur will soon release the XAT 2026 Admit Cards on xatonline.in.
  • Hall tickets are expected in late December 2025 or early January 2026.
  • The XAT 2026 exam is scheduled for January 4, 2026.

XAT 2026 Admit Card: The Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur will release the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 Admit Cards soon. According to past year trends, the board is expected to release the hall tickets for the management exam in late December 2025 or early January 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to download the admit cards online at xatonline.in

The exam is slated for January 4, 2026. Earlier, the institute was expected to release the XAT 2026 admit cards on December 20, 2025. 

XAT 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table for the important highlights of XAT 2026: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

XAT 2026 Admit Card

Exam name 

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT)

Board name 

Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI)

Conducting body 

Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur

Academic year 

2026-27

Official website 

xatonline.in

Stream 

Management 

Level 

Postgraduate (PG)

Programmes 

MBA

PGDM

Exam date 

January 4, 2026

Exam shift 

2 PM - 5 PM

Exam duration 

205 minutes (3 hours and 25 minutes)

Exam mode 

Online, CBT 

Exam sections 

Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR)

Decision Making (DM)

Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI)

General Knowledge (GK)

Exam cities 

109 

How to download the XAT 2026 admit card?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the XAT 2026 admit card when the board releases it: 

  1. Visit the official website at xatonline.in 
  2. Click on link for ‘admit card’
  3. In the login window, enter your login credentials
  4. In candidate dashboard, click on the admit card tab
  5. XAT 2026 Hall Ticket will appear 
  6. Review your details and download for exam purposes 

Candidates will need to carry their hall ticket hard copy to the exam centre in order to appear for the exam. No soft copy of the hall ticket will be allowed. Candidates will also need to carry a valid photo ID and a passport size photograph to the exam hall.

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling

