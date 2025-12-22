Maharashtra School Winter Vacation 2025-26 Dates: Check Winter Holiday Schedule Here

Maharashtra School Winter Vacation 2025–26 is an important update for students, parents, and teachers across the state. As temperatures drop during December, many people look forward to winter holidays to plan studies, family time, and short breaks. Unlike northern states, Maharashtra does not usually have a long winter vacation for all schools, but certain holidays like Christmas are observed statewide. Some private schools may also announce a short winter or Christmas break based on their academic calendar. This article provides complete information about the Maharashtra School Winter Vacation 2025–26 dates, holiday schedule, and details on which schools will observe winter holidays. Students should stay informed to plan their studies and revisions better. Maharashtra School Winter Vacation 2025-26 Dates

As winter approaches, students and parents in Maharashtra eagerly look forward to the school winter vacation schedule. Winter holidays help students take a short break from regular classes, revise their syllabus, and stay safe during cold weather conditions. Below are the important dates related to the Maharashtra School Winter Vacation 2025–26. Maharashtra School Winter Vacation 2025-26 Students are advised to check the winter holiday schedule carefully to plan their studies and revision. If the cold weather becomes severe, the school authorities or state administration may announce additional holidays or changes in school timings to ensure student safety. Christmas December 25, 2025 Who Will Observe the Winter Vacation in Maharashtra? In Maharashtra, winter vacation dates are not uniform for all schools, as the holiday schedule depends on the school’s board affiliation, management policies, and official instructions from education authorities.