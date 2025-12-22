Maharashtra School Winter Vacation 2025-26 Dates: Check Winter Holiday Schedule Here

Maharashtra School Winter Vacation 2025–26 is an important update for students, parents, and teachers across the state. As temperatures drop during December, many people look forward to winter holidays to plan studies, family time, and short breaks. Unlike northern states, Maharashtra does not usually have a long winter vacation for all schools, but certain holidays like Christmas are observed statewide.
Some private schools may also announce a short winter or Christmas break based on their academic calendar. This article provides complete information about the Maharashtra School Winter Vacation 2025–26 dates, holiday schedule, and details on which schools will observe winter holidays. Students should stay informed to plan their studies and revisions better.
Maharashtra School Winter Vacation 2025-26 Dates
As winter approaches, students and parents in Maharashtra eagerly look forward to the school winter vacation schedule. Winter holidays help students take a short break from regular classes, revise their syllabus, and stay safe during cold weather conditions. Below are the important dates related to the Maharashtra School Winter Vacation 2025–26.
Maharashtra School Winter Vacation 2025-26
Students are advised to check the winter holiday schedule carefully to plan their studies and revision. If the cold weather becomes severe, the school authorities or state administration may announce additional holidays or changes in school timings to ensure student safety.
|
Christmas
|
December 25, 2025
Who Will Observe the Winter Vacation in Maharashtra?
In Maharashtra, winter vacation dates are not uniform for all schools, as the holiday schedule depends on the school’s board affiliation, management policies, and official instructions from education authorities.
-
Private schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, and international boards usually observe a short winter or Christmas vacation, mostly around the end of December.
-
Government and state board (SSC) schools generally do not have a long winter vacation. They remain open in December, except on official holidays like Christmas (25 December) and regular Sundays.
-
However, if cold weather conditions become severe, the district administration or education department may announce special holidays or revised school timings for student safety.
Students are advised to regularly check school notices and official announcements to stay updated about winter vacation dates and any changes in the schedule.
Maharashtra School Winter Vacation 2025–26 varies by school board and management, so students should not expect a uniform winter break across the state. To avoid confusion, it is important for students and parents to regularly check official school notices and government announcements for the latest updates.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation