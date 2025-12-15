Bihar School Winter Vacation 2025-26: Holiday Schedule and Reopening Details

Bihar School Winter Vacation: With the onset of the winter season and a steady drop in temperatures across the state, students and parents are keenly waiting for the announcement of the Bihar School Winter Vacation 2025-26. Every year, the winter break is scheduled to ensure student safety during cold weather conditions and to provide a short academic pause before the new year.
Based on previous academic calendars and current holiday trends, the winter vacation for schools in Bihar is expected to begin in the last week of December 2025. The official notification from the Bihar School Education Department is awaited, but the tentative dates are largely in line with earlier years.
Bihar School Winter Vacation 2025-26:
As per past schedules followed by government and private schools in Bihar, the winter vacation is expected to start around Christmas and continue till the end of December.
Tentative Winter Vacation Schedule
|
Event
|
Date
|
Winter Vacation Begins
|
December 25, 2025
|
Christmas Holiday
|
December 25, 2025
|
Winter Break Period
|
December 26 to December 31, 2025
|
Schools Reopen
|
January 2, 2026
Total Duration: Approximately 7 days
Students are advised to note that these dates are tentative and subject to change depending on weather conditions and official government orders.
Who Will Observe the Winter Vacation in Bihar?
The winter vacation schedule will apply to:
-
Government schools under the Bihar Education Department
-
Private and aided schools
-
Schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, and other boards (subject to board guidelines)
Individual schools may make slight adjustments, but most institutions generally follow the state holiday calendar.
Why Is Winter Vacation Important for Bihar Students?
Winter months in Bihar often bring:
-
Low morning temperatures
-
Dense fog in many districts
-
Increased risk of cold-related illnesses
The winter vacation helps ensure that students, especially those in primary and middle classes, are not exposed to harsh weather conditions. In some years, school timings are also revised or extended holidays are announced if cold wave conditions worsen.
What Students Should Do During Winter Vacation?
While the winter break is short, students can use this time effectively by:
-
Revising important chapters before the new term
-
Completing pending homework or assignments
-
Reading academic or general knowledge books
-
Maintaining a healthy daily routine during the cold season
Teachers usually resume classes with revision sessions once schools reopen.
The Bihar School Winter Vacation 2025-26 is expected to begin from December 25, 2025, providing students with a brief but essential break during peak winter. While the dates are tentative, they follow the established holiday pattern of previous years. Students should stay updated with official announcements and use the winter vacation to rest, revise, and prepare for the upcoming academic schedule.
Also Check:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation