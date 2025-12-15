Bihar School Winter Vacation 2025-26: Holiday Schedule and Reopening Details

Bihar School Winter Vacation: With the onset of the winter season and a steady drop in temperatures across the state, students and parents are keenly waiting for the announcement of the Bihar School Winter Vacation 2025-26. Every year, the winter break is scheduled to ensure student safety during cold weather conditions and to provide a short academic pause before the new year.

Based on previous academic calendars and current holiday trends, the winter vacation for schools in Bihar is expected to begin in the last week of December 2025. The official notification from the Bihar School Education Department is awaited, but the tentative dates are largely in line with earlier years.

Bihar School Winter Vacation 2025-26:

As per past schedules followed by government and private schools in Bihar, the winter vacation is expected to start around Christmas and continue till the end of December.