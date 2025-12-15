RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

Bihar School Winter Vacation 2025-26: Holiday Schedule and Reopening Details

By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 15, 2025, 11:11 IST

The Bihar School Winter Vacation 2025-26 is expected to start from December 25, 2025, in line with previous academic calendars. The winter break will likely continue till December 31, with schools reopening on January 1, 2026. The holiday schedule will apply to government and private schools across Bihar, subject to official confirmation by the Bihar School Education Department. Students are advised to stay updated with school notifications for any changes due to weather conditions.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Bihar School Winter Vacation: With the onset of the winter season and a steady drop in temperatures across the state, students and parents are keenly waiting for the announcement of the Bihar School Winter Vacation 2025-26. Every year, the winter break is scheduled to ensure student safety during cold weather conditions and to provide a short academic pause before the new year.

Based on previous academic calendars and current holiday trends, the winter vacation for schools in Bihar is expected to begin in the last week of December 2025. The official notification from the Bihar School Education Department is awaited, but the tentative dates are largely in line with earlier years.

Bihar School Winter Vacation 2025-26: 

As per past schedules followed by government and private schools in Bihar, the winter vacation is expected to start around Christmas and continue till the end of December.

Tentative Winter Vacation Schedule

Event

Date

Winter Vacation Begins

December 25, 2025

Christmas Holiday

December 25, 2025

Winter Break Period

December 26 to December 31, 2025

Schools Reopen

January 2, 2026

Total Duration: Approximately 7 days

Students are advised to note that these dates are tentative and subject to change depending on weather conditions and official government orders.

Who Will Observe the Winter Vacation in Bihar?

The winter vacation schedule will apply to:

  • Government schools under the Bihar Education Department

  • Private and aided schools

  • Schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, and other boards (subject to board guidelines)

Individual schools may make slight adjustments, but most institutions generally follow the state holiday calendar.

Why Is Winter Vacation Important for Bihar Students?

Winter months in Bihar often bring:

  • Low morning temperatures

  • Dense fog in many districts

  • Increased risk of cold-related illnesses

The winter vacation helps ensure that students, especially those in primary and middle classes, are not exposed to harsh weather conditions. In some years, school timings are also revised or extended holidays are announced if cold wave conditions worsen.

What Students Should Do During Winter Vacation?

While the winter break is short, students can use this time effectively by:

  • Revising important chapters before the new term

  • Completing pending homework or assignments

  • Reading academic or general knowledge books

  • Maintaining a healthy daily routine during the cold season

Teachers usually resume classes with revision sessions once schools reopen.

The Bihar School Winter Vacation 2025-26 is expected to begin from December 25, 2025, providing students with a brief but essential break during peak winter. While the dates are tentative, they follow the established holiday pattern of previous years. Students should stay updated with official announcements and use the winter vacation to rest, revise, and prepare for the upcoming academic schedule.

Also Check:

Andhra Pradesh Schools Winter Holidays 2025

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News