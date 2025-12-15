Which Metal is the Lightest of All? Check Uses and Key Importances

The natural world is governed by density, which dictates whether something floats, sinks, or is heavy to lift. In the world of metals—those strong, shiny materials we rely on for everything from construction to electricity—there is one undisputed champion of lightness.

If you were to gather all the chemical elements in the universe, the lightest element overall is Hydrogen (H). However, Hydrogen is a gas, not a metal. When we specifically look at the family of metallic elements, the title belongs to a surprising element that is soft enough to be cut with a kitchen knife.

Which Metal is the Lightest of All?

The lightest metal found on the periodic table is Lithium (Li).

Lithium is classified as an alkali metal, and it is so light that it has less than half the density of water. This means that if you placed a pure chunk of lithium metal into a bucket of water, it would float!