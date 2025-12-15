DCCB Admit Card 2025: Telangana State Co-operative Bank (TSCAB) has released the admit card for DCCB Common Recruitment Exam on its official website. The written exam for Staff Assistant Posts will be held on December 21, 2025 across the state. Candidates appearing in the written exam for Staff Assistant posts can download the DCCB Admit Card by clicking on the call letter on the official website i.e. https://tgcab.bank.in/. Alternatively the DCCB Admit Card download link is also available in the article below.

DCCB Admit Card 2025 Link

Telangana State Co-operative Bank (TSCAB) has activated the hall ticket dowload link for the 225 Staff Assistant Posts on its official website. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID on exam day.