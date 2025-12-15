RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!
By Manish Kumar
Dec 15, 2025, 13:36 IST

Telangana DCCB Admit Card 2025 has been released by the Telangana State Co-operative Bank (TSCAB) for DCCB Common Recruitment Exam on its official website. A total of 225 Staff Assistant Posts are to be filled. Written exam is scheduled on December 21, 2025 across the state. Check all details here.

DCCB Admit Card 2025: Telangana State Co-operative Bank (TSCAB) has released the admit card for DCCB Common Recruitment Exam on its official website. The written exam for Staff Assistant Posts will be held on December 21, 2025 across the state. Candidates appearing in the written exam for Staff Assistant posts can download the DCCB Admit Card by clicking on the call letter on the official website i.e. https://tgcab.bank.in/. Alternatively the DCCB Admit Card download link is also available in the article below.

DCCB Admit Card 2025 Link

Telangana State Co-operative Bank (TSCAB) has activated the hall ticket dowload link for the 225 Staff Assistant Posts on its official website. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID on exam day. 

DCCB Admit Card 2025

Direct Link

DCCB Admit Card 2025 Overview

A total of 225 posts of Staff Assistant are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of the Online Examination only. The Online Examination will be conducted in English.You can get all the details about the drive launched by the TSCAB.

Institution  Telangana State Co-operative Bank (TSCAB)
Post Name Staff Assistant
Exam Date  December 21, 2025
Admit card status  Out
Official Website  https://tgcab.bank.in/

How to Download DCCB Admit Card 2025?

You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the official website of Telangana State Co-operative Bank (TSCAB)-https://tgcab.bank.in/
  • Click on the link ‘Click here to download call letter for DCCB common recruitment exam’
  • Now click on the respective bank link for which you have applied
  • Enter your Registration No / Roll No and Password
  • Download DCCB Call Letter and save the same for future reference.

