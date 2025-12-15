DCCB Admit Card 2025: Telangana State Co-operative Bank (TSCAB) has released the admit card for DCCB Common Recruitment Exam on its official website. The written exam for Staff Assistant Posts will be held on December 21, 2025 across the state. Candidates appearing in the written exam for Staff Assistant posts can download the DCCB Admit Card by clicking on the call letter on the official website i.e. https://tgcab.bank.in/. Alternatively the DCCB Admit Card download link is also available in the article below.
DCCB Admit Card 2025 Link
Telangana State Co-operative Bank (TSCAB) has activated the hall ticket dowload link for the 225 Staff Assistant Posts on its official website. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID on exam day.
DCCB Admit Card 2025
DCCB Admit Card 2025 Overview
A total of 225 posts of Staff Assistant are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of the Online Examination only. The Online Examination will be conducted in English.You can get all the details about the drive launched by the TSCAB.
|Institution
|Telangana State Co-operative Bank (TSCAB)
|Post Name
|Staff Assistant
|Exam Date
|December 21, 2025
|Admit card status
|Out
|Official Website
|https://tgcab.bank.in/
How to Download DCCB Admit Card 2025?
You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website of Telangana State Co-operative Bank (TSCAB)-https://tgcab.bank.in/
- Click on the link ‘Click here to download call letter for DCCB common recruitment exam’
- Now click on the respective bank link for which you have applied
- Enter your Registration No / Roll No and Password
- Download DCCB Call Letter and save the same for future reference.
