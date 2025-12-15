RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!
UP Board Class 12 Psychology Model Paper 2026: Download PDF Here

By Aayesha Sharma
Dec 15, 2025, 13:10 IST

UP Board Class 12 Psychology Model Paper 2026 is a helpful study resource for students preparing for the upcoming board exam on 9 March 2026. Solving this model paper helps students understand the exam pattern, question types, marking scheme, and improve confidence for the final examination.

UP Board Class 12 Psychology Model Paper 2026
UP Board Class 12 Psychology Model Paper 2026

UP Board Class 12 Psychology Model Paper 2026: UP Board Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on 9 March 2026 in the evening shift from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. As the exam date is approaching, students should now focus on effective preparation. 

One of the best ways to prepare for the exam is by solving the UP Board Class 12 Psychology Model Paper 2026, which is designed according to the latest exam pattern and syllabus. This model paper helps students understand the question format, marking scheme, and difficulty level of the exam. In this article, students can check complete details and easily download the UP Board Class 12 Psychology Model Paper 2026 PDF to strengthen their exam preparation.

UP Board 12th Psychology Question Paper Design 2026

Time: 3 Hours

Maximum Marks: 100

Instructions:
The first 15 minutes are allotted to students for reading the question paper.

Note:

  • All questions are compulsory. The marks for each question are indicated against them.

  • Questions 1 to 10 are multiple-choice questions.

  • Questions 11 to 16 are very short answer questions, and each answer should be written in about 25 words.

  • Questions 17 to 22 are short answer questions, and each answer should be written in about 50 words.

  • Questions 23 to 25 are long answer questions, and each answer should be written in about 250 words.

UP Board 12th Psychology Model Paper 2026

Students can download the complete UP Board Class 12 Psychology Model Paper 2026 by the given link below:

UP Board Class 12 Psychology Model Paper 2026 Download PDF

Steps to Download UP Board 12th Psychology Model Paper 2026

Students can follow the given below steps to download the UP Board Class 12 Psychology Model Paper 2026:

Step 1: Go to the official website at upmsp.edu.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Students Corner (स्टूडेंट कॉर्नर) section.

Step 3: Choose the Model Paper PDF tab.

Step 4: Now students need to choose “Model Paper Class 12th”.

Step 5: Here students can download the UP Board 12th Psychhology Model Paper 2026.

Importance of Solving UP Board Class 12 Psychological Model Paper 2026

Students preparing for the UP Board Class 12 Psychology Examination 2026 should regularly solve model papers for effective preparation and better exam performance, as given below:

  • Better Understanding of Exam Pattern: Students gain a clear understanding of the latest question paper design, section-wise format, and mark distribution prescribed by the UP Board.

  • Clarity of Question Types: Solving the model paper helps students become familiar with multiple-choice, very short, short, and long answer questions.

  • Improved Time Management: Regular practice enables students to manage the 3-hour exam duration efficiently and complete the paper on time.

  • Effective Revision of Syllabus: Model papers cover important topics from the full syllabus, helping students revise key concepts in a structured manner.

  • Identification of Weak Areas: Students can easily identify topics that need more practice and focus on improving them before the final exam.

  • Better Answer Writing Skills: Practising answers as per the word limit improves presentation, accuracy, and writing speed.

  • Increased Confidence Level: Solving model papers reduces exam stress and builds confidence by providing a real exam-like experience.

  • Higher Scoring Potential: With proper practice, students are better prepared to score well in the UP Board Class 12 Psychology Examination 2026.

Solving the UP Board Class 12 Psychology Model Paper 2026 is an effective way to prepare for the board examination with confidence and clarity. Regular practice helps students improve performance, manage time better, and increase their chances of scoring high marks in the final exam.

Also check:

UP Board Class 12 Model Papers 2026

