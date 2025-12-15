UP Board Class 12 Psychology Model Paper 2026: Download PDF Here

UP Board Class 12 Psychology Model Paper 2026: UP Board Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on 9 March 2026 in the evening shift from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. As the exam date is approaching, students should now focus on effective preparation.

One of the best ways to prepare for the exam is by solving the UP Board Class 12 Psychology Model Paper 2026, which is designed according to the latest exam pattern and syllabus. This model paper helps students understand the question format, marking scheme, and difficulty level of the exam. In this article, students can check complete details and easily download the UP Board Class 12 Psychology Model Paper 2026 PDF to strengthen their exam preparation.

UP Board 12th Psychology Question Paper Design 2026

Time: 3 Hours

Maximum Marks: 100

Instructions:

The first 15 minutes are allotted to students for reading the question paper.