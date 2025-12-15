Which Plant Is Known as the Queen of Herbs?

Queen of Herbs: Tulsi also known as Holy Basil, is known as the Queen of Herbs because of its exceptional medicinal value spiritual importance and wide usage in Ayurveda and traditional medicine. It is commonly grown in Indian households temples gardens and farms and is recognised globally as a powerful healing plant. Why Is Tulsi Called the Queen of Herbs? Tulsi is called the Queen of Herbs due to its ability to support immunity respiratory health digestion heart health and mental wellness at the same time. Unlike many herbs that serve a single purpose Tulsi works as a complete wellness herb which gives it a superior position among medicinal plants. Botanical Name and Plant Family The botanical name of Tulsi is Ocimum tenuiflorum and it belongs to the Lamiaceae or mint family. The plant grows well in tropical climates requires minimal maintenance and can survive in pots home gardens and open soil making it widely accessible.

Medicinal Properties of Tulsi Tulsi contains powerful antioxidants antibacterial antiviral antifungal and anti inflammatory compounds. These properties help fight infections reduce inflammation control stress hormones improve metabolism and protect the body from lifestyle diseases. Role of Tulsi in Ayurveda In Ayurveda Tulsi is classified as an adaptogen which means it helps the body adapt to physical emotional and environmental stress. It is used in herbal oils powders teas tablets syrups and kadha preparations for long term health benefits. Cultural and Religious Importance of Tulsi Tulsi is considered sacred in Hindu culture and is worshipped daily in many Indian households. It is believed to purify the environment remove negative energy and promote spiritual well being and positivity. Uses of Tulsi in Daily Life

Tulsi is widely used in herbal teas immunity drinks Ayurvedic medicines skin care hair care dental products and home remedies. Fresh Tulsi leaves are also consumed for detox and respiratory support. Interesting Facts About Tulsi Natural Immunity Booster Tulsi strengthens the immune system by increasing the body’s resistance to infections seasonal illnesses and viral diseases while improving overall vitality. It also supports faster recovery by strengthening the body’s natural defence system. Stress and Anxiety Management Tulsi helps reduce cortisol levels in the body which helps manage stress anxiety fatigue and mental exhaustion naturally without side effects. Regular use of Tulsi supports mental calmness focus and emotional balance. Supports Respiratory Health Tulsi is widely used to relieve cough cold asthma bronchitis and throat infections and is commonly included in kadha and herbal syrups. It helps clear mucus and improves breathing comfort during seasonal illnesses.