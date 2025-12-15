What Is the Women@Dior-UNESCO Mentorship 2026-27? Know Details

Women@Dior-UNESCO Mentorship: The Women@Dior and UNESCO mentorship program has become a major worldwide endeavor devoted to supporting the growth of the upcoming generation of female leaders in higher education. Applications are currently being accepted for the 2026–2027 edition of this global partnership, which aims to empower young women globally by strategically combining key components of mentoring, specialized education, and cooperative project work.Two Over 2,800 $ participants have benefited from the program since its launch in 2017, fostering a diverse cohort that spans a wide range of academic areas.

The project recognizes that leadership potential crosses conventional borders by incorporating students from a wide range of areas, including business, engineering, art, fashion, hospitality, communication, and international relations.