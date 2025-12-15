RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!

What Is the Women@Dior-UNESCO Mentorship 2026-27? Know Details

Dec 15, 2025, 16:44 IST

Women@Dior-UNESCO Mentorship: Through cooperation, education, and mentorship, the Women@Dior-UNESCO Mentorship 2026–2027 empowers young women worldwide in higher education (all fields). Applicants must submit a CV, academic records, and a strong idea for a social impact project in order to be considered for the free program.

Women@Dior-UNESCO Mentorship: The Women@Dior and UNESCO mentorship program has become a major worldwide endeavor devoted to supporting the growth of the upcoming generation of female leaders in higher education. Applications are currently being accepted for the 2026–2027 edition of this global partnership, which aims to empower young women globally by strategically combining key components of mentoring, specialized education, and cooperative project work.Two Over 2,800 $ participants have benefited from the program since its launch in 2017, fostering a diverse cohort that spans a wide range of academic areas.

The project recognizes that leadership potential crosses conventional borders by incorporating students from a wide range of areas, including business, engineering, art, fashion, hospitality, communication, and international relations.

The program's goal is to give mentees the resources, direction, and international connections they need to succeed professionally and promote change in their industries. This dedication guarantees that young women from a variety of educational and cultural backgrounds are prepared to successfully navigate and lead in a world that is becoming more and more complicated.

How To Apply For The Women Dior-UNESCO Mentorship 2026-27?

  • Fulfill Eligibility Requirements: Make sure you are a young woman who is presently enrolled in a higher education program worldwide and exhibit a strong enthusiasm for female leadership and social impact.

  • Watch Official Websites: Keep an eye out for the start of the 2026–2027 application period, which is usually announced in late 2025 or early 2026, by visiting the official websites of UNESCO and Dior Dream.

  • Prepare Application Documents: Prepare the necessary paperwork for your application, such as your resume, academic transcript, and a compelling personal statement that highlights your vision for change and leadership objectives.

  • Fill out the online form: Go to the specific application portal and fill out the form thoroughly, making sure that all project, academic, and personal information is correct.

  • Concentrate on Project idea: Clearly and persuasively present a cooperative project idea that is consistent with the program's principles of cultural diversity, sustainability, or social empowerment.

  • Attend Selection Interviews: If you make the short list, get ready for online interviews where you will talk to the selection committee about your goals, motivations, and the viability of your suggested cooperative project.

Women Dior-UNESCO Mentorship 2026-27: Eligibility And Fee

The Women@Dior and UNESCO mentorship program 2026–2027 is a global endeavor that emphasizes social impact and leadership. Although there are certain prerequisites, it is a fully funded mentorship program with no application or participation costs.

Category

Requirement / Status

Details and Notes

Applicant Identity

Young Women

The program is exclusively dedicated to supporting and empowering the next generation of female leaders.

Academic Status

Higher Education Enrollment

Applicants must be currently enrolled in a recognized university or college program worldwide.

Academic Background

Highly Diverse Fields Accepted

Welcomes students from various academic backgrounds, including Business, Engineering, Art, Fashion, Hospitality, Communication, and International Relations.

Core Requirement

Commitment to Female Leadership

Applicants must demonstrate a strong passion for social impact, collaboration, and fostering gender equality.

Application Fee

No Fee

The application process for the Women@Dior and UNESCO mentorship program is completely free of charge.

Program Fee

No Cost

Participation in the mentoring, education, and collaborative project work phases is fully sponsored by the partners.

Program Format

International & Blended

Involves a combination of virtual mentorship, educational modules, and collaborative project work over the program cycle.

