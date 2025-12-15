RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!
BSF Tradesman Exam Date 2025 OUT for Physical Test: Check Complete Schedule and PET & PST Details

By Mridula Sharma
Dec 15, 2025

BSF Tradesman Exam Date 2025 has been officially released for the Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Standard Test. The PET/PST will be conducted from 26 December 2025 to 20 March 2026. Candidates must carry required documents, meet physical standards, and clear PET to qualify for PST and move ahead in the BSF Tradesman selection process.

BSF Tradesman Exam Date 2025 OUT
BSF Tradesman Exam Date 2025 OUT

The BSF Tradesman Exam Date 2025 for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) has now been officially announced. According to the latest schedule, the PET and PST will be held from 26 December 2025 to 20 March 2026.

Applicants who have completed the registration process should now shift their focus to physical preparation. These tests are a key part of the selection process. Candidates must maintain good fitness levels, understand the required physical standards, and follow the test guidelines carefully. This will help candidates perform well and improve their chances of qualifying for the next stage of BSF Tradesman recruitment.

BSF Tradesman Exam Date 2025 OUT

The Border Security Force (BSF) has officially released the BSF Tradesman Exam Date 2025, providing clear information about the upcoming Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). According to the official notification, the PET and PST will be conducted between 26 December 2025 and 20 March 2026.

Candidates preparing for the BSF Tradesman recruitment should now focus strongly on their physical fitness. Candidates have to qualify the PET and PST to move to the next stage of selection. Aspirants are advised to read the complete article carefully to stay updated on the exam schedule, important guidelines, and all essential instructions to avoid missing any important details.

BSF Tradesman Physical Test 2025 Overview

The BSF Tradesman Exam Date 2025 has been officially released for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Candidates have to carry the admit card for appearing in the physical examination. Below is an overview of the key details related to the BSF Tradesman Physical Test 2025.

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Authority

Border Security Force (BSF)

Post Name

Constable (Tradesman)

Advertisement Number

CT_Trade_07/2025

Total Vacancies

3,588

Recruitment Year

2024–25

Exam Phase

PET/PST (First Phase)

Admit Card Release Date

12 December 2025

BSF Tradesman Physical Exam Dates

26 December 2025 to 20 March 2026

Official Website

bsf.gov.in

Documents Required for BSF Tradesman PET/PST 2025

Candidates appearing for the BSF Tradesman PET/PST 2025 must bring all required documents to the physical test centre. Entry will be permitted only after successful document verification. All documents should be carried in original along with self-attested photocopies, and the details must match the information filled in the application form.

The following is the list of Documents to Carry for Physical Test

  • BSF Tradesman PET/PST Admit Card 2025 (printed copy)

  • One valid photo ID proof such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, or Driving Licence

  • Caste Certificate (for reserved category candidates, in the prescribed format)

  • Domicile/Area Certificate (for candidates claiming physical standard relaxation as per notified regions)

  • Ex-Servicemen Discharge Certificate (if applicable)

  • Recent passport-size photographs (same as uploaded in the application form)

BSF Tradesman Physical Test 2025

The BSF Tradesman selection process includes multiple stages such as the written exam, physical tests, trade test, document verification, and medical examination. The Physical Test is crucial among these stages. Candidates who meet the required fitness standards can proceed further.

The BSF Tradesman Physical Test is conducted in two main phases, both of which are mandatory for all candidates.

  1. Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

  2. Physical Standards Test (PST)

BSF Tradesman Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is conducted first to assess a candidate’s stamina and overall physical fitness through a running test.

The table below shows the race distance and time limits for male and female candidates in the PET.

Category

Event

Time Limit

Male Candidates

1.6 km race

8 minutes 30 seconds

Female Candidates

5 km race

24 minutes

BSF Tradesman Physical Standards Test (PST)

Candidates who qualify the PET are called for the Physical Standards Test (PST), where physical measurements are checked as per BSF norms.

The table below provides the category-wise height, chest, and weight requirements for male candidates appearing in the PST.

Category

Height

Chest

Weight

General (All candidates except special categories)

165 cm

75–80 cm

As per medical standards

Scheduled Tribes (General areas)

160 cm

75–80 cm

As per medical standards

ST candidates from LWE-affected districts

158 cm

75–80 cm

As per medical standards

Other States & UTs

167.5 cm

78–83 cm

As per medical standards

ST candidates from North Eastern States

155 cm

75–80 cm

As per medical standards

Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas, Assam, HP, J&K, Ladakh

162.5 cm

75–80 cm

As per medical standards

Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura

160 cm

75–80 cm

As per medical standards

Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) areas

155 cm

75–80 cm

As per medical standards

Check the minimum height and weight standards prescribed for female candidates under different categories in the table below.

Category

Height

Weight

General (All candidates except special categories)

155 cm

As per medical standards

Scheduled Tribes (General areas)

148 cm

As per medical standards

ST candidates from LWE-affected districts

147 cm

As per medical standards

Other States & UTs

147 cm

As per medical standards

ST candidates from North Eastern States

152 cm

As per medical standards

Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas, Assam, HP, J&K, Ladakh

150 cm

As per medical standards

Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura

150 cm

As per medical standards

Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) areas

147 cm

As per medical standards

Note: Chest measurement is not applicable for female candidates.

