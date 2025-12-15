BSF Tradesman Exam Date 2025 OUT for Physical Test: Check Complete Schedule and PET & PST Details

The BSF Tradesman Exam Date 2025 for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) has now been officially announced. According to the latest schedule, the PET and PST will be held from 26 December 2025 to 20 March 2026. Applicants who have completed the registration process should now shift their focus to physical preparation. These tests are a key part of the selection process. Candidates must maintain good fitness levels, understand the required physical standards, and follow the test guidelines carefully. This will help candidates perform well and improve their chances of qualifying for the next stage of BSF Tradesman recruitment. BSF Tradesman Exam Date 2025 OUT The Border Security Force (BSF) has officially released the BSF Tradesman Exam Date 2025, providing clear information about the upcoming Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). According to the official notification, the PET and PST will be conducted between 26 December 2025 and 20 March 2026.

Candidates preparing for the BSF Tradesman recruitment should now focus strongly on their physical fitness. Candidates have to qualify the PET and PST to move to the next stage of selection. Aspirants are advised to read the complete article carefully to stay updated on the exam schedule, important guidelines, and all essential instructions to avoid missing any important details. BSF Tradesman Physical Test 2025 Overview The BSF Tradesman Exam Date 2025 has been officially released for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Candidates have to carry the admit card for appearing in the physical examination. Below is an overview of the key details related to the BSF Tradesman Physical Test 2025. Particulars Details Recruitment Authority Border Security Force (BSF) Post Name Constable (Tradesman) Advertisement Number CT_Trade_07/2025 Total Vacancies 3,588 Recruitment Year 2024–25 Exam Phase PET/PST (First Phase) Admit Card Release Date 12 December 2025 BSF Tradesman Physical Exam Dates 26 December 2025 to 20 March 2026 Official Website bsf.gov.in

Documents Required for BSF Tradesman PET/PST 2025 Candidates appearing for the BSF Tradesman PET/PST 2025 must bring all required documents to the physical test centre. Entry will be permitted only after successful document verification. All documents should be carried in original along with self-attested photocopies, and the details must match the information filled in the application form. The following is the list of Documents to Carry for Physical Test BSF Tradesman PET/PST Admit Card 2025 (printed copy)

One valid photo ID proof such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, or Driving Licence

Caste Certificate (for reserved category candidates, in the prescribed format)

Domicile/Area Certificate (for candidates claiming physical standard relaxation as per notified regions)

Ex-Servicemen Discharge Certificate (if applicable)

Recent passport-size photographs (same as uploaded in the application form)

BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025 BSF Tradesman Physical Test 2025 The BSF Tradesman selection process includes multiple stages such as the written exam, physical tests, trade test, document verification, and medical examination. The Physical Test is crucial among these stages. Candidates who meet the required fitness standards can proceed further. The BSF Tradesman Physical Test is conducted in two main phases, both of which are mandatory for all candidates. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Physical Standards Test (PST) BSF Tradesman Physical Efficiency Test (PET) The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is conducted first to assess a candidate’s stamina and overall physical fitness through a running test.

The table below shows the race distance and time limits for male and female candidates in the PET. Category Event Time Limit Male Candidates 1.6 km race 8 minutes 30 seconds Female Candidates 5 km race 24 minutes BSF Tradesman Physical Standards Test (PST) Candidates who qualify the PET are called for the Physical Standards Test (PST), where physical measurements are checked as per BSF norms. The table below provides the category-wise height, chest, and weight requirements for male candidates appearing in the PST. Category Height Chest Weight General (All candidates except special categories) 165 cm 75–80 cm As per medical standards Scheduled Tribes (General areas) 160 cm 75–80 cm As per medical standards ST candidates from LWE-affected districts 158 cm 75–80 cm As per medical standards Other States & UTs 167.5 cm 78–83 cm As per medical standards ST candidates from North Eastern States 155 cm 75–80 cm As per medical standards Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas, Assam, HP, J&K, Ladakh 162.5 cm 75–80 cm As per medical standards Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura 160 cm 75–80 cm As per medical standards Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) areas 155 cm 75–80 cm As per medical standards

Check the minimum height and weight standards prescribed for female candidates under different categories in the table below. Category Height Weight General (All candidates except special categories) 155 cm As per medical standards Scheduled Tribes (General areas) 148 cm As per medical standards ST candidates from LWE-affected districts 147 cm As per medical standards Other States & UTs 147 cm As per medical standards ST candidates from North Eastern States 152 cm As per medical standards Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas, Assam, HP, J&K, Ladakh 150 cm As per medical standards Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura 150 cm As per medical standards Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) areas 147 cm As per medical standards