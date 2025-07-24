BSF Constable Tradesman Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, and More

BSF Constable Tradesman Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) has officially released a short notice for BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025. Candidates who are planning to apply should make sure to meet all the required BSF Constable Tradesman eligibility criteria. Candidates must fulfill certain conditions like educational qualification, age limit, and physical and medical standards to appear for the BSF Constable Tradesman exam. These criteria are mandatory and must be met to proceed with the application process. This article will walk through the complete details of the BSF Constable Tradesman eligibility for candidates to confidently apply and prepare for the exam. BSF Constable Tradesman Eligibility Criteria 2025 The Border Security Force (BSF) has officially shared the detailed BSF Constable Tradesman eligibility criteria for the upcoming recruitment cycle. Candidates who plan to apply for the BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025 should ensure to meet all the eligibility conditions mentioned in the official notification.

Candidates who fail to meet the required standards will have their applications rejected and will not be allowed to appear for the BSF Constable Tradesman computer-based test (CBT). BSF Constable Tradesman Age Limit 2025 Candidates must be at least 18 years old and not older than 25 years to apply for the BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025. This age limit is applicable to both male and female candidates. Gender Minimum Age Maximum Age Male/Female 18 Years 25 Years BSF Constable Tradesman Age Relaxation The BSF offers age relaxation to candidates belonging to reserved categories, as per government norms. Below is the category-wise relaxation allowed beyond the upper age limit: Category Age Relaxation Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribe (ST) 5 Years Other Backward Class (OBC) 3 Years Residents of Jammu & Kashmir (between Jan 1980 and Dec 1989) 5 Years Children and dependents of victims of 1984 riots & 2002 Gujarat riots 5 Years

Note: The date of birth mentioned in the Matriculation or Secondary Examination Certificate will be considered final. No request for correction will be entertained later. Candidates who claim age relaxation must submit valid documents or certificates from authorized bodies like the District Magistrate or relevant government authorities. BSF Constable Tradesman Educational Qualification 2025 Candidates must meet the specific educational requirements set by the Border Security Force (BSF) to apply for the BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025. Applicants should ensure they are qualified for their respective trade before submitting the application form. Check the BSF Constable Tradesman educational qualification based on the post in the table below: Post Qualification Required Constable (Cobbler) Passed Matriculation (10th class) or equivalent from a recognized board.

Proficiency in the trade.

Must clear the trade test conducted by the recruitment board. Constable (Tailor) Constable (Washerman) Constable (Barber) Constable (Sweeper) Constable (Cook) Passed Matriculation or 10th class from a recognized board.

Completed NSQF Level-I training in food production in the kitchen.

Training must be from NSDC or NSDC-approved institutes. Constable (Water Carrier) Constable (Waiter)

Note: Candidates who possess multiple trade skills will be given preference during the selection process. BSF Constable Tradesman Physical Standards 2025 Physical fitness is an important part of the BSF Tradesman eligibility criteria. Candidates must meet the required height, chest (for males), and weight standards to qualify. Those who do not meet these standards will be disqualified. Category Male Height Male Chest Female Height All (Except special categories) 165 cm 75–80 cm 155 cm Scheduled Tribes (all states except special cases below) 160 cm 75–80 cm 148 cm ST from LWE affected districts 158 cm 75–80 cm 147 cm ST from North Eastern States 155 cm 75–80 cm 152 cm Garhwali, Kumaoni, Dogra, Maratha, Assam, HP, J&K, Ladakh 162.5 cm 75–80 cm 150 cm Candidates from Arunachal, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura 160 cm 75–80 cm 150 cm Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) Candidates from specific mouzas of Darjeeling & Kalimpong 155 cm 75–80 cm 150 cm

Weight will be evaluated in proportion to height as per medical standards. Chest measurement is not applicable to female candidates. The physical standards must be met without any relaxation unless specified in official BSF guidelines. BSF Constable Tradesman Medical Standards 2025 Candidates must meet the prescribed medical standards laid out by the Border Security Force (BSF) to move ahead in the BSF Constable Tradesman Selection Process. These standards ensure that candidates are physically fit to carry out duties in challenging environments, especially in border areas and high-altitude locations. The medical standards are strict and non-negotiable. Any candidate who fails to meet them will be disqualified from further stages of the selection process. Category Better Eye Worse Eye Additional Information Near Vision N6 N9 Should be able to read with glasses Distant Vision 6/6 6/9 No visual correction (glasses/lenses) allowed for distance Refraction — — No correction allowed Color Vision CP IV (ISHIHARA) — Must pass color vision test Other Vision Requirements — — Must have binocular vision

Candidates must have the following additional requirements: Not have knock knees, flat feet, varicose veins, or squinted eyes

Be in good mental and physical health

Be physically fit to handle duties in tough terrains, border areas, and high-altitude zones These medical conditions are checked thoroughly during the BSF Constable Tradesman medical examination phase. BSF Constable Tradesman Nationality Criteria 2025 Candidates must meet specific nationality requirements to apply for the BSF Constable Tradesman exam 2025. Candidates must understand this before submitting an application. The applicant must be an Indian citizen.

Candidates from Nepal and Bhutan are also eligible to apply for the BSF Constable Tradesman vacancies, but they must submit a certificate of eligibility issued by the Government of India.

This nationality criteria ensures that all applicants meet the legal and official requirements set by the BSF. How Many Number of Attempts for the BSF Constable Tradesman Exam? There is no limit on the number of attempts for the BSF Constable Tradesman exam. If candidates meet all eligibility conditions, they can apply multiple times. However, there are a few exceptions as follows: If a candidate has been disqualified for submitting false information or for any unlawful activity, they cannot reapply.

Candidates rejected earlier due to poor physical test performance or written exam failure can work on improving their fitness and preparation and reappear in future attempts. Work Experience Needed for BSF Constable Tradesman Exam 2025 No, prior work experience is not mandatory to apply for the BSF Tradesman exam. The Border Security Force (BSF) recruits fresh candidates for various technical and physical trades under this role.