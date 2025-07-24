BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025: Check Subject-wise Topics and Exam Pattern Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025 has been officially released to help candidates prepare for the 3588 vacancies across trades. This article covers detailed subject-wise topics, the updated exam pattern, and each stage of the selection process. Candidates should go through the syllabus carefully and start focused preparation for better results.

Mridula Sharma
ByMridula Sharma
Jul 24, 2025, 17:40 IST
BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern

BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) has officially released a recruitment notification to fill 3588 Tradesman vacancies across various posts. Candidates who are planning to apply should begin exam preparation.

This article covers the BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus and Exam Pattern in detail to help candidates succeed. It highlights all the important subjects, key topics, and must-know sections for the written exam. Candidates should carefully go through the syllabus and start building a smart study plan well before the exam. 

BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025

Candidates who are aiming to apply for BSF Constable Tradesman posts should understand the BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025 in detail. This helps them identify the subjects covered, focus on the most important topics, and plan preparation effectively.

A clear understanding of the syllabus improves time management and gives a better idea of the exam's difficulty level. It will make BSF Constable Tradesman exam preparation easier and more focused.

BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025 Overview

Candidates who are planning to appear for the BSF Constable Tradesman Exam should understand the exam pattern, syllabus, and selection process in detail. Below are the key highlights of the BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025:

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Body

Border Security Force (BSF)

Post Name

Tradesman (Constable)

Total Vacancies

3588

Selection Stages

PET/PST, Written Exam, Skill Test/Document Verification, Medical Test

Exam Mode

Offline (Pen & Paper Based)

Exam Duration

2 Hours (120 Minutes)

Total Questions

100

Maximum Marks

100

Negative Marking

0.25 Marks Deducted for Each Wrong Answer

Official Website

https://www.bsf.gov.in/

BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025 Download PDF

Candidates can download the BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025 PDF to get the complete list of subject-wise topics for the written exam from the link provided below. This PDF helps candidates prepare efficiently for all sections, including General Awareness, English/Hindi, Numerical Aptitude, and Reasoning. 

BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics

The BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025 written exam will test candidates on five major subjects: General Awareness, English, Hindi, Numerical Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability.It is essential for candidates to prepare strictly according to the latest BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025.

Each subject covers important topics that are crucial for the written exam. We have provided a detailed list of all the topics candidates need to study under each section in the table below. Preparing topic-wise will help manage time better and increase chances of clearing the exam on the first attempt.

Subject

Topics

General Awareness

  • Current Affairs (National & International)

  • Science – Inventions & Discoveries

  • Indian Politics

  • Geography

  • India Economy

  • Indian States & Union Territories

  • Awards and Honours

  • Abbreviations

  • General Science

  • Committees & Commissions

  • Important Schemes

  • Burning Issues & Disputes

  • Important Days

  • Books & Authors

  • Sports

  • People in the News

English Language

  • Synonyms

  • Antonyms

  • Tenses

  • Cloze Test

  • Prepositions

  • Verb

  • Articles

  • Fill in the Blanks

  • Spellings

  • Vocabulary

  • Sentence Rearrangement

  • Idioms & Phrases

  • One-word Substitution

  • Subject-Verb Agreement

  • Grammar

  • Adverbs

  • Error Detection & Correction

  • Spot the Error

  • Comprehension

  • Unseen Passages

Hindi Language

  • समास

  • पर्यायवाची

  • विलोम

  • संधि-विच्छेद

  • तत्सम-तध्दव

  • मुहावरे और लोकोक्तियाँ

  • अलंकार

  • लिंग

  • वचन

  • शुद्ध-अशुद्ध वाक्य

  • वाक्यांश के लिए एक शब्द

  • गद्यांश आधारित प्रश्न

Numerical Aptitude

  • HCF & LCM

  • Percentages

  • Simplification

  • Data Interpretation

  • Ratio & Proportion

  • Profit & Loss

  • Decimal & Fractions

  • Average

  • Number System

  • Problems on Ages

  • Simple & Compound Interest

  • Mixtures & Allegations

  • Time & Work

  • Time & Distance

  • Number & Ages

  • Areas

  • Pipes & Cisterns

  • Indices & Surds

  • Permutations & Combinations

Reasoning Ability

  • Blood Relations

  • Analogy

  • Directions

  • Clocks & Calendars

  • Coding-Decoding

  • Number Series

  • Alphabet Series

  • Arithmetical Reasoning

  • Number Rankings

  • Decision Making

  • Non-Verbal Series

  • Cubes & Dice

  • Embedded Figures

  • Mirror Images

BSF Constable Tradesman Exam Pattern 2025 

The BSF Constable Tradesman Exam Pattern 2025 is designed to evaluate candidates through a written test consisting of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Each question carries 1 mark, and there is no negative marking for wrong answers. This makes it easier for candidates to attempt all questions without fear of losing marks.

Candidate can check structure of the BSF Constable Tradesman written exam in the table below:

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Time Duration

General Awareness

25

25

2 Hours (120 Minutes)

English or Hindi

25

25

Numerical Aptitude

25

25

Reasoning Ability

25

25

Total

100

100

BSF Constable Tradesman Selection Process 2025

The BSF Constable Tradesman Selection Process 2025 is a multi-stage recruitment procedure designed to assess candidates on both physical fitness and mental ability. Candidates must clear all the following stages to secure the constable tradesman post:

  • Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Document Verification

  • Trade Test

  • Written Test

  • Medical Examination

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

