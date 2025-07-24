BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025: Check Subject-wise Topics and Exam Pattern Here

BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) has officially released a recruitment notification to fill 3588 Tradesman vacancies across various posts. Candidates who are planning to apply should begin exam preparation.
This article covers the BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus and Exam Pattern in detail to help candidates succeed. It highlights all the important subjects, key topics, and must-know sections for the written exam. Candidates should carefully go through the syllabus and start building a smart study plan well before the exam.
BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025
Candidates who are aiming to apply for BSF Constable Tradesman posts should understand the BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025 in detail. This helps them identify the subjects covered, focus on the most important topics, and plan preparation effectively.
A clear understanding of the syllabus improves time management and gives a better idea of the exam's difficulty level. It will make BSF Constable Tradesman exam preparation easier and more focused.
BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025 Overview
Candidates who are planning to appear for the BSF Constable Tradesman Exam should understand the exam pattern, syllabus, and selection process in detail. Below are the key highlights of the BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruitment Body
|
Border Security Force (BSF)
|
Post Name
|
Tradesman (Constable)
|
Total Vacancies
|
3588
|
Selection Stages
|
PET/PST, Written Exam, Skill Test/Document Verification, Medical Test
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (Pen & Paper Based)
|
Exam Duration
|
2 Hours (120 Minutes)
|
Total Questions
|
100
|
Maximum Marks
|
100
|
Negative Marking
|
0.25 Marks Deducted for Each Wrong Answer
|
Official Website
|
https://www.bsf.gov.in/
BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025 Download PDF
Candidates can download the BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025 PDF to get the complete list of subject-wise topics for the written exam from the link provided below. This PDF helps candidates prepare efficiently for all sections, including General Awareness, English/Hindi, Numerical Aptitude, and Reasoning.
|
BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025
BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics
The BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025 written exam will test candidates on five major subjects: General Awareness, English, Hindi, Numerical Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability.It is essential for candidates to prepare strictly according to the latest BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025.
Each subject covers important topics that are crucial for the written exam. We have provided a detailed list of all the topics candidates need to study under each section in the table below. Preparing topic-wise will help manage time better and increase chances of clearing the exam on the first attempt.
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
General Awareness
|
|
English Language
|
|
Hindi Language
|
|
Numerical Aptitude
|
|
Reasoning Ability
|
BSF Constable Tradesman Exam Pattern 2025
The BSF Constable Tradesman Exam Pattern 2025 is designed to evaluate candidates through a written test consisting of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Each question carries 1 mark, and there is no negative marking for wrong answers. This makes it easier for candidates to attempt all questions without fear of losing marks.
Candidate can check structure of the BSF Constable Tradesman written exam in the table below:
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time Duration
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
25
|
2 Hours (120 Minutes)
|
English or Hindi
|
25
|
25
|
Numerical Aptitude
|
25
|
25
|
Reasoning Ability
|
25
|
25
|
Total
|
100
|
100
BSF Constable Tradesman Selection Process 2025
The BSF Constable Tradesman Selection Process 2025 is a multi-stage recruitment procedure designed to assess candidates on both physical fitness and mental ability. Candidates must clear all the following stages to secure the constable tradesman post:
-
Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Document Verification
-
Trade Test
-
Written Test
-
Medical Examination
