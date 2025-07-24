BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025: Check Subject-wise Topics and Exam Pattern Here

BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) has officially released a recruitment notification to fill 3588 Tradesman vacancies across various posts. Candidates who are planning to apply should begin exam preparation. This article covers the BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus and Exam Pattern in detail to help candidates succeed. It highlights all the important subjects, key topics, and must-know sections for the written exam. Candidates should carefully go through the syllabus and start building a smart study plan well before the exam. BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025 Candidates who are aiming to apply for BSF Constable Tradesman posts should understand the BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025 in detail. This helps them identify the subjects covered, focus on the most important topics, and plan preparation effectively.

A clear understanding of the syllabus improves time management and gives a better idea of the exam's difficulty level. It will make BSF Constable Tradesman exam preparation easier and more focused. BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025 Overview Candidates who are planning to appear for the BSF Constable Tradesman Exam should understand the exam pattern, syllabus, and selection process in detail. Below are the key highlights of the BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025: Particulars Details Recruitment Body Border Security Force (BSF) Post Name Tradesman (Constable) Total Vacancies 3588 Selection Stages PET/PST, Written Exam, Skill Test/Document Verification, Medical Test Exam Mode Offline (Pen & Paper Based) Exam Duration 2 Hours (120 Minutes) Total Questions 100 Maximum Marks 100 Negative Marking 0.25 Marks Deducted for Each Wrong Answer Official Website https://www.bsf.gov.in/

BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025 Download PDF Candidates can download the BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025 PDF to get the complete list of subject-wise topics for the written exam from the link provided below. This PDF helps candidates prepare efficiently for all sections, including General Awareness, English/Hindi, Numerical Aptitude, and Reasoning. BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025 Download PDF BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics The BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025 written exam will test candidates on five major subjects: General Awareness, English, Hindi, Numerical Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability.It is essential for candidates to prepare strictly according to the latest BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025. Each subject covers important topics that are crucial for the written exam. We have provided a detailed list of all the topics candidates need to study under each section in the table below. Preparing topic-wise will help manage time better and increase chances of clearing the exam on the first attempt.

Subject Topics General Awareness Current Affairs (National & International)

Science – Inventions & Discoveries

Indian Politics

Geography

India Economy

Indian States & Union Territories

Awards and Honours

Abbreviations

General Science

Committees & Commissions

Important Schemes

Burning Issues & Disputes

Important Days

Books & Authors

Sports

People in the News English Language Synonyms

Antonyms

Tenses

Cloze Test

Prepositions

Verb

Articles

Fill in the Blanks

Spellings

Vocabulary

Sentence Rearrangement

Idioms & Phrases

One-word Substitution

Subject-Verb Agreement

Grammar

Adverbs

Error Detection & Correction

Spot the Error

Comprehension

Unseen Passages Hindi Language समास

पर्यायवाची

विलोम

संधि-विच्छेद

तत्सम-तध्दव

मुहावरे और लोकोक्तियाँ

अलंकार

लिंग

वचन

शुद्ध-अशुद्ध वाक्य

वाक्यांश के लिए एक शब्द

गद्यांश आधारित प्रश्न Numerical Aptitude HCF & LCM

Percentages

Simplification

Data Interpretation

Ratio & Proportion

Profit & Loss

Decimal & Fractions

Average

Number System

Problems on Ages

Simple & Compound Interest

Mixtures & Allegations

Time & Work

Time & Distance

Number & Ages

Areas

Pipes & Cisterns

Indices & Surds

Permutations & Combinations Reasoning Ability Blood Relations

Analogy

Directions

Clocks & Calendars

Coding-Decoding

Number Series

Alphabet Series

Arithmetical Reasoning

Number Rankings

Decision Making

Non-Verbal Series

Cubes & Dice

Embedded Figures

Mirror Images

Also Check: BSF Constable Tradesman Eligibility Criteria 2025 BSF Constable Tradesman Exam Pattern 2025 The BSF Constable Tradesman Exam Pattern 2025 is designed to evaluate candidates through a written test consisting of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Each question carries 1 mark, and there is no negative marking for wrong answers. This makes it easier for candidates to attempt all questions without fear of losing marks. Candidate can check structure of the BSF Constable Tradesman written exam in the table below: Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Duration General Awareness 25 25 2 Hours (120 Minutes) English or Hindi 25 25 Numerical Aptitude 25 25 Reasoning Ability 25 25 Total 100 100 BSF Constable Tradesman Selection Process 2025