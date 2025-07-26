BSF Tradesman Constable Recruitment 2025 Notification Out for 3588 Vacancies at bsf.gov.in, Check Posts Details, Eligibility and More

BSF Constable Tradesmen Recruitment 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) has released the notification for BSF Constable Tradesmen Recruitment 2025. The notification has been released to fill 3588 Constable (Tradesman) vacancies, including posts such as Cook, Cobbler, Tailor, Washerman, and Sweeper. Candidates interested in applying for the BSF Tradesmen vacancies must apply online after visiting the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in

The online applications for BSF Tradesmen vacancies started on July 25, 2025, and the last date to apply online is August 25, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for BSF Constable Tradesmen Recruitment 2025 must have completed 10th-grade pass or its equivalent from a recognised board, and the age of candidates must be between 18 and 25 years.

BSF Constable Tradesmen Recruitment 2025: Overview