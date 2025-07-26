Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

BSF Tradesman Constable Recruitment 2025 Notification Out for 3588 Vacancies at bsf.gov.in, Check Posts Details, Eligibility and More

BSF Constable Tradesmen Recruitment 2025: BSF has released the notification for the recruitment of cooks, tailors, sweepers, and other posts. The candidates must have completed class 10th and must be between the ages of 18 and 25 years. The online application starts on July 26, and the last date to apply online is August 25, 2025. 

Mohd Salman
ByMohd Salman
Jul 26, 2025, 13:34 IST
BSF Constable Tradesmen Recruitment 2025 OUT
BSF Constable Tradesmen Recruitment 2025 OUT

BSF Constable Tradesmen Recruitment 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) has released the notification for BSF Constable Tradesmen Recruitment 2025. The notification has been released to fill 3588 Constable (Tradesman) vacancies, including posts such as Cook, Cobbler, Tailor, Washerman, and Sweeper. Candidates interested in applying for the BSF Tradesmen vacancies must apply online after visiting the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in

The online applications for BSF Tradesmen vacancies started on July 25, 2025, and the last date to apply online is August 25, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for BSF Constable Tradesmen Recruitment 2025 must have completed 10th-grade pass or its equivalent from a recognised board, and the age of candidates must be between 18 and 25 years.

BSF Constable Tradesmen Recruitment 2025: Overview

BSF Constable Tradesmen Recruitment 2025 has been released for male and female candidates who meet the specified eligibility criteria. The candidates in BSF will be selected on the basis of physical tests, written exams, document verification, trade tests, etc. Check the table below for the BSF Constable Tradesmen Recruitment 2025 Overview.

Feature

Details

Recruitment Body

Border Security Force (BSF)

Post Name

Constable (Tradesman)

Total Vacancies

3588

Application Dates

July 25, 2025 - August 25, 2025

Application Mode

Online

Website

https://bsf.gov.in/

Salary Scale

₹21,700 - ₹69,100 (Level-3)

Selection Process

Physical Test, Written Exam, Document Verification, Trade Test (if applicable), Medical Examination

BSF Constable Tradesmen Notification 2025 PDF Download

The candidates interested in BSF Constable Tradesmen Recruitment 2025 must download their official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria such as educational qualifications, selection process, application fees, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the BSF Constable Tradesmen Recruitment Notification 2025.

BSF Constable Tradesmen Notification 2025 

PDF Download

Eligibility criteria for BSF Constable Tradesmen Recruitment 2025

Candidates applying online for BSF Constable Tradesmen Recruitment 2025 must meet the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Check the details below for required eligibility criteria
Educational Qualification
Candidates must have completed 10th grade or its equivalent from a recognised board.
Specific trade qualifications include:
Cook, Water Carrier, Waiter: National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) level-I course in Food Production or Kitchen from recognised institutes.
Carpenter, Plumber, Painter, Electrician, Pump Operator, Upholsterer: Two-year ITI certificate in the trade or a one-year ITI certificate with at least one year of experience.
Cobbler, Tailor, Washerman, Barber, Sweeper, Khoji/Syce: Proficiency in the trade and successful completion of the trade test.
Age Limit: Candidates must be between 18 and 25 years old as of August 25, 2025. However, age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates.

BSF Constable Tradesmen Vacacny 2025

BSF has released the 3,588 Tradesmen vacancy for which 3,406 vacancies are fo male candidates and 182 vacancies for female candidates. Check the table below 

Post Name UR EWS OBC SC ST Total
Constable (Cobbler) 24 5 19 10 7 65
Constable (Tailor) 7 1 5 4 1 18
Constable (Carpenter) 16 3 10 6 3 38
Constable (Plumber) 5 0 3 1 1 10
Constable (Painter) 2 0 2 1 0 5
Constable (Electrician) 2 0 1 1 0 4
Constable (Pump Operator) 1 0 0 0 0 1
Constable (Upholster) 1 0 0 0 0 1
Constable (Water Carrier) 262 64 191 116 66 699
Constable (Washer Man) 123 30 87 53 27 320
Constable (Barber) 44 10 33 19 9 115
Constable (Sweeper) 265 64 176 99 48 652
Constable (Waiter) 5 1 4 2 1 13

Female Candidates Vacancy Breakdown

            
Post Name UR EWS OBC SC ST Total
Constable (Cobbler) 2 0 0 0 0 2
Constable (Tailor) 1 0 0 0 0 1
Constable (Water Carrier) 15 3 11 6 3 38
Constable (Washer Man) 7 1 5 3 1 17
Constable (Cook) 33 7 23 13 6 82
Constable (Sweeper) 14 3 9 6 3 35
Constable (Barber) 3 0 2 1 0 6

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News