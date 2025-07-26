BSF Tradesman Constable Recruitment 2025 Notification Out for 3588 Vacancies at bsf.gov.in, Check Posts Details, Eligibility and More

BSF Constable Tradesmen Recruitment 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) has released the notification for BSF Constable Tradesmen Recruitment 2025. The notification has been released to fill 3588 Constable (Tradesman) vacancies, including posts such as Cook, Cobbler, Tailor, Washerman, and Sweeper. Candidates interested in applying for the BSF Tradesmen vacancies must apply online after visiting the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in
The online applications for BSF Tradesmen vacancies started on July 25, 2025, and the last date to apply online is August 25, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for BSF Constable Tradesmen Recruitment 2025 must have completed 10th-grade pass or its equivalent from a recognised board, and the age of candidates must be between 18 and 25 years.
BSF Constable Tradesmen Recruitment 2025: Overview
BSF Constable Tradesmen Recruitment 2025 has been released for male and female candidates who meet the specified eligibility criteria. The candidates in BSF will be selected on the basis of physical tests, written exams, document verification, trade tests, etc. Check the table below for the BSF Constable Tradesmen Recruitment 2025 Overview.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Recruitment Body
|
Border Security Force (BSF)
|
Post Name
|
Constable (Tradesman)
|
Total Vacancies
|
3588
|
Application Dates
|
July 25, 2025 - August 25, 2025
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Website
|
Salary Scale
|
₹21,700 - ₹69,100 (Level-3)
|
Selection Process
|
Physical Test, Written Exam, Document Verification, Trade Test (if applicable), Medical Examination
BSF Constable Tradesmen Notification 2025 PDF Download
The candidates interested in BSF Constable Tradesmen Recruitment 2025 must download their official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria such as educational qualifications, selection process, application fees, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the BSF Constable Tradesmen Recruitment Notification 2025.
|
BSF Constable Tradesmen Notification 2025
Eligibility criteria for BSF Constable Tradesmen Recruitment 2025
Candidates applying online for BSF Constable Tradesmen Recruitment 2025 must meet the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Check the details below for required eligibility criteria
Educational Qualification
Candidates must have completed 10th grade or its equivalent from a recognised board.
Specific trade qualifications include:
Cook, Water Carrier, Waiter: National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) level-I course in Food Production or Kitchen from recognised institutes.
Carpenter, Plumber, Painter, Electrician, Pump Operator, Upholsterer: Two-year ITI certificate in the trade or a one-year ITI certificate with at least one year of experience.
Cobbler, Tailor, Washerman, Barber, Sweeper, Khoji/Syce: Proficiency in the trade and successful completion of the trade test.
Age Limit: Candidates must be between 18 and 25 years old as of August 25, 2025. However, age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates.
BSF Constable Tradesmen Vacacny 2025
BSF has released the 3,588 Tradesmen vacancy for which 3,406 vacancies are fo male candidates and 182 vacancies for female candidates. Check the table below
|Post Name
|UR
|EWS
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|Total
|Constable (Cobbler)
|24
|5
|19
|10
|7
|65
|Constable (Tailor)
|7
|1
|5
|4
|1
|18
|Constable (Carpenter)
|16
|3
|10
|6
|3
|38
|Constable (Plumber)
|5
|0
|3
|1
|1
|10
|Constable (Painter)
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|5
|Constable (Electrician)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Constable (Pump Operator)
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Constable (Upholster)
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Constable (Water Carrier)
|262
|64
|191
|116
|66
|699
|Constable (Washer Man)
|123
|30
|87
|53
|27
|320
|Constable (Barber)
|44
|10
|33
|19
|9
|115
|Constable (Sweeper)
|265
|64
|176
|99
|48
|652
|Constable (Waiter)
|5
|1
|4
|2
|1
|13
|
Female Candidates Vacancy Breakdown
|Post Name
|UR
|EWS
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|Total
|Constable (Cobbler)
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Constable (Tailor)
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Constable (Water Carrier)
|15
|3
|11
|6
|3
|38
|Constable (Washer Man)
|7
|1
|5
|3
|1
|17
|Constable (Cook)
|33
|7
|23
|13
|6
|82
|Constable (Sweeper)
|14
|3
|9
|6
|3
|35
|Constable (Barber)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|6
