Indian Army Agniveer Cut Off: The Indian Army has conducted an online exam, Common Entrance Exam (CEE), for the Army Agniveer entry 2025 from June 30 to July 10, 2025, at designated test centres spread across the country. The exams were conducted for various entries like General Duty, Tradesman, Technical, Clerk/Store Keeper, and GD Women MP. Now, all the candidates who participated in CEE can check the Indian Army Agniveer Result online at the official website- joinindianarmy.nic.in. The Indian Army can release the Indian Army Agniveer 2025 cut-off along with the announcement of results. Aspirants scoring above the minimum cut-off marks will be shortlisted for the next process. Check the Indian Army Agniveer previous year cut-off here to estimate the probable score you need to secure to clear the exam. We have provided the Indian Army Agniveer 2025 expected cut-off along with the factors that determine the cut-off, once the exam is conducted. Bookmark this page for the latest updates on the Indian Army Agniveer 2025 cut-off.

What is the Expected Cut Off of Indian Army Agniveer 2025?

The Indian Army can announce trade-wise cut-off marks along with the result declaration. The Indian Army Agniveer 2025 result has been released by the Indian Army on its official website- joinindianarmy.nic.in. The Indian Army Agniveer cut-off is determined based on several factors, including the number of vacancies, the number of candidates, the difficulty level of the exam, and more. Here we are sharing the expected cut-off marks for Indian Army Agniveer 2025 based on the expert's opinion. All the candidates who appeared in the exam can check the trade-wise expected cut-off below once the exam is over for all the shifts:

Factors Determining Indian Army Agniveer Cut Off

As discussed above, the Indian Army will issue the Army Agniveer cut-offs along with the announcement of the Indian Army Agniveer 2025 results. There are several factors that determine the Indian Army Agniveer cut-off. Some of the key factors are given below