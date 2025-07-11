AAI ATC Admit Card 2025 Out at aai.aero, Download Junior Executive Admit Card PDF - Link Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
ATC AAI Admit Card 2025 Download: The AAI ATC Admit Card 2025 has been released for the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Junior  Executive examination. The written exam is scheduled to be held on July 14, 2025 across the country. The AAI ATC Admit Card 2025 will provide you with all the crucial details including exam centre, reporting time, shifts timing and others. 

ATC AAI Admit Card 2025 Download: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the AAI ATC Admit Card 2025 for 309 Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) posts on its official website. To avoid any technical glitch and last-minute problems, candidates are advised to download their admit card early. Candidates will have to carry the hall ticket with all other crucial documents including a valid photo ID and others to the exam Centre.

The AAI ATC exam will be held in an online computer-based mode across the country. You will get all the details including exam venue, shifts and others through the AAI ATC Admit Card 2025.

Candidates appearing in the written exam for Air Traffic Control (ATC) Junior Executive posts can now download their AAI ATC Admit Card 2025 using the link given below.

The AAI ATC Admit Card 2025 download link has been activated on the official website of AAI. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials. The hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through through the link given below

Details Mentioned on Junior Executive ATC Admit card

Candidates are advised to download the junior executive air traffic control admit card and check the crucial facts mentioned on the same. You are advised to go through and check the aai atc admit cards extensively after downloading the same. You should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct and inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-

  • Candidate’s name and photo
  • Date of birth
  • Photograph of the candidate
  • Signature of the candidate
  • Examination venue
  • Date and time of the examination
  • Roll number

AAI ATC JE 2025 Overview

The detailed informations about the recruitment drive for Junior Ececutive is summariesed below. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the Airports Authority of India(AAI).

Particulars 

Details

Ortganisation

Airports Authority of India(AAI)

Posts Name

Junior Executive

Total Posts

309

Admit Card status

Out

Exam Date

14 July 2025

Exam Mode 

CBT based

Official wbsite

www.aai.aero

Steps To Download AAI ATC Admit Card 2025?

Candidates who have to appear in the exam can follow the steps below to download the hall ticket

  • Visit the official website at aai.aero.
  • Click on the link for AAI Junior Executive Hall Ticket 2025.
  • Fill in all the required details.
  • You will get the hall ticket in a new window
  • Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

