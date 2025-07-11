AAI ATC Admit Card 2025 Out at aai.aero, Download Junior Executive Admit Card PDF - Link Here

ATC AAI Admit Card 2025 Download: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the AAI ATC Admit Card 2025 for 309 Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) posts on its official website. To avoid any technical glitch and last-minute problems, candidates are advised to download their admit card early. Candidates will have to carry the hall ticket with all other crucial documents including a valid photo ID and others to the exam Centre.

The AAI ATC exam will be held in an online computer-based mode across the country. You will get all the details including exam venue, shifts and others through the AAI ATC Admit Card 2025.

Candidates appearing in the written exam for Air Traffic Control (ATC) Junior Executive posts can now download their AAI ATC Admit Card 2025 using the link given below.

ATC Admit Card 2025 Download