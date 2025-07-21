Maratha Military Landscapes Join UNESCO World Heritage List: India's 44th Site Recognized

When the Maratha Military Landscapes, a collection of 12 outstanding forts, were inducted into the UNESCO World Heritage List on July 11, 2025, during the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee in Paris, India made a significant acknowledgment of its rich historical and architectural legacy.

As the 44th World Heritage Site in India, they showcase the Maratha Empire's enduring impact on fort architecture and global heritage.

The Maratha Military Landscapes: What Are They?

The phrase "Maratha Military Landscapes" describes a group of 12 forts built by the Maratha kings between the 17th and 19th centuries that exhibit brilliant engineering, tactical skill, and terrain adaptation.

Eleven of these forts are situated in Maharashtra—Salher, Shivneri, Lohgad, Khanderi, Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala, Vijaydurg, and Sindhudurg—while Gingee Fort is located in Tamil Nadu.