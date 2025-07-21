Current Affairs Quiz 21 July 2025: Which Country Will Host FIDE Chess World Cup 2025?

Current Affairs Quiz 21 July 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents today’s Current Affairs Quiz. This quiz includes questions related to the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025, the World Test Championship, and more.

1. Which country will host the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025?

A) China

B) Russia

C) India

D) Norway

Answer: C) India

FIDE has announced that India will host the Chess World Cup from 30 October to 27 November 2025. The tournament will be held in a knockout format with 206 players participating. The top three players from this competition will qualify for the 2026 Candidates Tournament, which decides the challenger for the World Chess Championship.

2. In which sport did India win a historic bronze medal at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games?

A) Table Tennis

B) Badminton

C) Archery

D) Wrestling

Answer: B) Badminton

India made history by winning a bronze medal in badminton at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games. This is the first time India has won a medal in badminton at the World University Games since its participation began in 1959.