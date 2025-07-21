Current Affairs Quiz 21 July 2025: Which Country Will Host FIDE Chess World Cup 2025?

Current Affairs Quiz 21 July 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents today’s Current Affairs Quiz. This quiz includes questions related to the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025, the World Test Championship, and more.
1. Which country will host the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025?
A) China
B) Russia
C) India
D) Norway
Answer: C) India
FIDE has announced that India will host the Chess World Cup from 30 October to 27 November 2025. The tournament will be held in a knockout format with 206 players participating. The top three players from this competition will qualify for the 2026 Candidates Tournament, which decides the challenger for the World Chess Championship.
2. In which sport did India win a historic bronze medal at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games?
A) Table Tennis
B) Badminton
C) Archery
D) Wrestling
Answer: B) Badminton
India made history by winning a bronze medal in badminton at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games. This is the first time India has won a medal in badminton at the World University Games since its participation began in 1959.
3. Who became the first Indian woman Grandmaster to reach the semi-finals of the FIDE Women’s World Cup?
A) Harika Dronavalli
B) Tania Sachdev
C) Koneru Humpy
D) Vaishali Rameshbabu
Answer: C) Koneru Humpy
Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy defeated China’s IM Song Yuxin in the quarterfinals held in Batumi, Georgia. With this win, she became the first Indian woman to reach the semi-finals of the FIDE Women’s World Cup — a landmark moment in Indian chess history.
4. Which board has ICC awarded the hosting rights for the next three World Test Championship (WTC) Finals?
A) Cricket Australia
B) BCCI
C) England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)
D) New Zealand Cricket Board
Answer: C) England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)
At its annual conference held in Singapore in July 2025, ICC announced that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will host the 2027, 2029, and 2031 WTC Finals. This further strengthens England’s legacy in Test cricket.
5. Where has the first campus of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) been established?
A) Bengaluru
B) Hyderabad
C) Delhi
D) Mumbai
Answer: D) Mumbai
The opening of the first campus of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) in Mumbai is a major boost for India’s creative sector. Its goal is to make India a leader in the global AVGC-XR ecosystem by providing world-class training and nurturing industry-ready talent through collaborations.
