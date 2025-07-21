Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Current Affairs One Liners 21 July 2025: V.S. Achuthanandan Passed Away

Current Affairs One Liners 21 July 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh brings today’s One Liners Current Affairs. This section includes questions related to the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025, the World Test Championship, and more.

Jul 21, 2025, 18:40 IST
Current Affairs One Liners 21 July 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh brings today's One Liners Current Affairs. This section includes questions related to the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025, the World Test Championship, and more.

  1. Recently, V.S. Achuthanandan passed away — he was the former CM of which state — V.S. Achuthanandan
  2. Recently, which country will host the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 — India
  3. At the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games, in which sport did India win a historic bronze medal — Badminton
  4. Recently, who became the first Indian woman Grandmaster to reach the semi-finals of the FIDE Women’s World Cup — Koneru Humpy
  5. Which board has been awarded the hosting rights for the next three World Test Championship (WTC) Finals — England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)
  6. Recently, where was the first campus of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) established — Mumbai

