AICTE Industry Fellowship 2025: Registration Begins, Accepting Application For 350 Spots; Details here

AICTE Industry Fellowship 2025: To improve the link between academic research and industry practice, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has started a new project. In the 2025–2026 academic year, the AICTE will provide 350 faculty members with internships through its Industry Fellowship Program, giving them a rare chance to work full-time in an industrial setting for at least a year. Until October 15, qualified candidates may apply on the official AICTE website at ifp.aicte.gov.in.
For the chosen faculty members, this initiative provides substantial financial support. AICTE will provide a monthly fellowship of Rs 75,000 to each fellow, and participating industries would pay at least Rs 25,000 per month. This funding is in addition to the regular salary the faculty members will continue to receive from their home institutions.
The fellowship program is scheduled to start on December 1, 2025, and the selection procedure will run from November 1 to November 15. Among many other cutting-edge fields, the project seeks to give professors practical expertise in advanced materials, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and smart cities.
How Can I Apply For The AICTE Industry Fellowship 2025?
- Verify Your Eligibility: Make sure you fulfill the requirements, which include having at least five years of teaching experience and being under forty-five.
- Obtain NOC: Since this is a required document for the application, get a "No Objection Certificate" from your present institution.
- Go to the Portal: To start the online application process, visit the official AICTE Industry Fellowship website at ifp.aicte.gov.in.
- Sign up and submit an application: Make a new account, choose your desired industries, and complete the application form with your personal and professional information.
- Submit Documents: Scan and submit the necessary documents, such as the NOC, experience letters, and your academic credentials.
- Application Submission: Before the October 15 deadline, carefully check all of the information you have entered and submit the application.
AICTE Fellowship Programme 2025: Eligibility Process
The AICTE Industry Fellowship Program selection process is a thorough, three-step test intended to find the best applicants. A comprehensive application review and document verification are part of stage 1. Before proceeding, this first stage makes sure all applicants fulfill the prerequisites.
Successful applicants then move on to Stage 2, which entails an interview with professionals in the field. This important phase enables businesses to evaluate the faculty members' potential and practical skills. The last step, known as Stage 3, involves the industry's final document verification, which verifies that all information given is correct and comprehensive. The sum of a candidate's performance in each of the three phases will determine the final merit list.
AICTE Fellowship Programme 2025: Selection and Documentation Process
Applicants must have a bachelor's degree from an accredited university or institution and be under 45 to be eligible for the program. At least five years of teaching experience at an institution recognized by the AICTE is a crucial requirement. The official website makes it clear that time spent on deputation, post-doctoral research, or doctoral research will not be counted toward this five-year requirement.
To complete the application procedure, candidates need to compile and submit a number of necessary documents. They consist of their mark sheets, graduation and post-graduate certificates, Aadhaar and PAN cards, and a recent passport-sized photo. A No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their current institution and experience certifications from previous and current jobs are also necessary.
