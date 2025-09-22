MPESB Paramedical Admit Card 2025 Released at esb.mp.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

MPESB Paramedical Admit Card 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the admit card for the Paramedical posts including Physiotherapist, Pharmacist Grade II and others under Paramedical Combined Recruitment Test - 2025. The written examination is scheduled to be held on September 27 and 28, 2025. Candidates registered successfully for these posts can download the MPESB Paramedical Admit Card 2025 after using their login credentials at the official website i.e. esb.mp.gov.in.

Download ESB MP Paramedical Admit Card 2025

To download the ESB MP Paramedical Admit Card 2025, candidates will have to provide your login credentials including application no. and date of birth to the link. Alternatively the ESB MP Paramedical Admit Card 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-