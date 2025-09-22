MPESB Paramedical Admit Card 2025 Released at esb.mp.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

MPESB Paramedical Admit Card 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the admit card for the Paramedical posts including Physiotherapist, Pharmacist Grade II and others under Paramedical Combined Recruitment Test - 2025. The written examination is scheduled to be held on September 27 and 28, 2025. Candidates registered successfully for these posts can download the MPESB Paramedical Admit Card 2025 after using their login credentials at the official website i.e. esb.mp.gov.in.
Download ESB MP Paramedical Admit Card 2025
To download the ESB MP Paramedical Admit Card 2025, candidates will have to provide your login credentials including application no. and date of birth to the link. Alternatively the ESB MP Paramedical Admit Card 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|ESB MP Paramedical Admit Card 2025
|Download Link
ESB MP Paramedical Admit Card 2025: Overview
The Paramedical Combined Recruitment Test - 2025 is likely to be conducted on September 27/28, 2025. Candidates appeared in teh written exam can check the table below for the same-
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB)
|
Post Name
|
Paramedical Combined Recruitment Test - 2025
|
Total Vacancies
|
752
|
Exam Dates
|
September 27/28, 2025
|
Admit card status
|
Out
|
Official Website
|
esb.mp.gov.in
How to Download ESB MP Paramedical Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download the admit card through the steps provided below:
- Step 1: Visit the website of MPESB i.e. esb.mp.gov.in
- Step 2: Click on ‘ Test Admit Card - Paramedical Combined Recruitment Test - 2025 ’
- Step 3: Enter the asked details
- Step 4: Take the printout of the call letter
