This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 9 November

Every day has a history associated with it—and today is no exception. So, what makes November 9 special? On this day, we mark milestones that span both hope and horror: the dramatic opening of borders that unified a divided city and the dark eruption of violence that foreshadowed a terrible era. From moments of liberation to moments of tragedy, November 9 carries echoes of global change. In this article, we'll explore the key events, major turning points and lasting impacts that occurred on this date. And we'll look at why November 9 keeps turning up in history's catalogue, from political shifts to cultural awakenings.
What Happened On This Day – November 9?
Here's what happened in history on November 9:
1862 – Ambrose Burnside Assumes Command of the Army of the Potomac
- On November 9, 1862, General Ambrose Burnside officially took command of the Union Army of the Potomac.
- He replaced George B. McClellan, who had been removed from command.
- McClellan was popular with his troops, making Burnside's new role difficult.
- Burnside's leadership would later be tested in the Battle of Fredericksburg.
1938 – Nazis Launch Kristallnacht
- On November 9, 1938, Nazi forces unleashed Kristallnacht, or the "Night of Broken Glass".
- Jewish homes, businesses, and synagogues were vandalised and destroyed across Germany and Austria.
- More than 90 Jews were killed, and about 30,000 were sent to concentration camps.
- It marked a significant escalation in Nazi persecution of Jews and a dark turning point before World War II.
1956 – Jean-Paul Sartre Denounces Communism
- On November 9, 1956, French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre spoke out against the Soviet Union.
- He condemned the USSR's brutal invasion of Hungary.
- Once a supporter of communism, Sartre's stance shifted after seeing Soviet repression.
- His criticism influenced global intellectual thought during the Cold War.
1965 – The Great Northeast Blackout
- At dusk on November 9, 1965, one of the most significant power failures in history hit the U.S. and Canada.
- New York, seven nearby states, and parts of eastern Canada were plunged into darkness.
- Millions were stranded, and around 800,000 people were trapped in the New York City subway system.
- Power was restored after several hours, but the event exposed the vulnerability of regional grids.
1965 – Antiwar Protestor Sets Himself Afire
- On the same day, Roger Allen LaPorte, a 22-year-old activist, set himself on fire outside the U.N. headquarters in New York.
- He was protesting against all wars, calling his act a "religious statement".
- He died the next day, becoming one of the symbolic figures of anti-war protest in the 1960s.
1970 – Supreme Court Refuses to Rule on Vietnam War
- On November 9, 1970, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Massachusetts' challenge to the legality of the Vietnam War.
- The state had passed a law allowing residents to refuse service in undeclared wars.
- The court's 6–3 vote left the question unresolved, strengthening executive war powers.
1971 – A Sunday School Teacher Murders His Family
- On November 9, 1971, John Emil List murdered his entire family in Westfield, New Jersey.
- He disappeared afterwards and lived under a false identity for 18 years.
- List was finally caught in 1989 after his case appeared on America's Most Wanted.
- His story shocked the nation and became one of the most infamous family murders in U.S. history.
1985 – Garry Kasparov Becomes Youngest World Chess Champion
- On November 9, 1985, Soviet-born Garry Kasparov, aged 22, defeated Anatoly Karpov.
- He became the youngest World Chess Champion in history.
- Kasparov went on to dominate the game and later faced IBM's Deep Blue computer in the 1990s.
1989 – East Germany Opens the Berlin Wall
- On November 9, 1989, East German authorities opened the Berlin Wall.
- Citizens were finally allowed to cross freely between East and West Berlin.
- Crowds began dismantling the wall the next day, celebrating newfound freedom.
- The event symbolised the end of the Cold War and the beginning of German reunification.
1990 – Willie Nelson's Assets Seized by the IRS
- On November 9, 1990, the IRS seized all of country singer Willie Nelson's assets.
- He owed $16.7 million in unpaid taxes due to bad investments.
- Nelson later released an album titled The IRS Tapes: Who'll Buy My Memories? to help repay his debt.
- His case remains one of the most notorious celebrity tax scandals.
2004 – Author Stieg Larsson Dies at 50
- On November 9, 2004, Swedish author Stieg Larsson died suddenly of a heart attack.
- He had just completed his Millennium trilogy: The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Girl Who Played with Fire, and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest.
- The books became international bestsellers and were adapted into hit films.
2000 – Formation of Uttarakhand, India
- On November 9, 2000, India officially created a new state called Uttarakhand (then Uttaranchal).
- It was carved out of the northern part of Uttar Pradesh.
- The formation recognised the region's unique cultural and geographical identity.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on November 9?
November 9 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on November 09
Carl Sagan (1934–1996)
- American astrophysicist, author, and science communicator.
- Known for his book and TV series Cosmos.
- Advocated for space exploration and the search for extraterrestrial life.
Dorothy Dandridge (1922–1965)
- American actress and singer.
- First Black woman nominated for a Best Actress Oscar, for Carmen Jones (1954).
- Broke racial barriers in Hollywood during the 1950s.
Ryan Murphy (1965 – Present)
- American writer, director, and producer.
- Creator of hit TV shows like Glee and American Horror Story.
- Known for his bold storytelling and diverse casts.
Notable Deaths on November 09
- Neville Chamberlain (1869-1940) – British Prime Minister who died on November 9, 1940.
- Charles de Gaulle (1890-1970) – French statesman and military leader, died on November 9, 1970.
- Dylan Thomas (1914-1953) – Welsh poet and author, died on November 9, 1953.
- Ibn Saud (1876-1953) – Founder and first King of Saudi Arabia, died on November 9, 1953.
- Stieg Larsson (1954-2004) – Swedish author of the Millennium trilogy, died on November 9, 2004.
