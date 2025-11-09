WBSSC Result 2025 OUT
This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 9 November

By Kriti Barua
Nov 9, 2025, 00:58 IST

November 9 is marked by dramatic shifts in history, especially in Europe. On this day in 1989, the Berlin Wall fell, symbolising the end of the Cold War and the reunification of Germany. In 1938, Kristallnacht began—Nazi Germany's violent pogrom against Jews, destroying synagogues and businesses. Earlier events include the Battle of Posada in 1330, where Wallachian forces ambushed Hungary, and the Stockholm Bloodbath in 1520, a brutal execution of Swedish nobles by King Christian II.

Every day has a history associated with it—and today is no exception. So, what makes November 9 special? On this day, we mark milestones that span both hope and horror: the dramatic opening of borders that unified a divided city and the dark eruption of violence that foreshadowed a terrible era. From moments of liberation to moments of tragedy, November 9 carries echoes of global change. In this article, we'll explore the key events, major turning points and lasting impacts that occurred on this date. And we'll look at why November 9 keeps turning up in history's catalogue, from political shifts to cultural awakenings.

What Happened On This Day – November 9?

Here's what happened in history on November 9:

1862 – Ambrose Burnside Assumes Command of the Army of the Potomac

  • On November 9, 1862, General Ambrose Burnside officially took command of the Union Army of the Potomac.
  • He replaced George B. McClellan, who had been removed from command.
  • McClellan was popular with his troops, making Burnside's new role difficult.
  • Burnside's leadership would later be tested in the Battle of Fredericksburg.

1938 – Nazis Launch Kristallnacht

  • On November 9, 1938, Nazi forces unleashed Kristallnacht, or the "Night of Broken Glass".
  • Jewish homes, businesses, and synagogues were vandalised and destroyed across Germany and Austria.
  • More than 90 Jews were killed, and about 30,000 were sent to concentration camps.
  • It marked a significant escalation in Nazi persecution of Jews and a dark turning point before World War II.

1956 – Jean-Paul Sartre Denounces Communism

  • On November 9, 1956, French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre spoke out against the Soviet Union.
  • He condemned the USSR's brutal invasion of Hungary.
  • Once a supporter of communism, Sartre's stance shifted after seeing Soviet repression.
  • His criticism influenced global intellectual thought during the Cold War.

1965 – The Great Northeast Blackout

  • At dusk on November 9, 1965, one of the most significant power failures in history hit the U.S. and Canada.
  • New York, seven nearby states, and parts of eastern Canada were plunged into darkness.
  • Millions were stranded, and around 800,000 people were trapped in the New York City subway system.
  • Power was restored after several hours, but the event exposed the vulnerability of regional grids.

1965 – Antiwar Protestor Sets Himself Afire

  • On the same day, Roger Allen LaPorte, a 22-year-old activist, set himself on fire outside the U.N. headquarters in New York.
  • He was protesting against all wars, calling his act a "religious statement".
  • He died the next day, becoming one of the symbolic figures of anti-war protest in the 1960s.

1970 – Supreme Court Refuses to Rule on Vietnam War

  • On November 9, 1970, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Massachusetts' challenge to the legality of the Vietnam War.
  • The state had passed a law allowing residents to refuse service in undeclared wars.
  • The court's 6–3 vote left the question unresolved, strengthening executive war powers.

1971 – A Sunday School Teacher Murders His Family

  • On November 9, 1971, John Emil List murdered his entire family in Westfield, New Jersey.
  • He disappeared afterwards and lived under a false identity for 18 years.
  • List was finally caught in 1989 after his case appeared on America's Most Wanted.
  • His story shocked the nation and became one of the most infamous family murders in U.S. history.

1985 – Garry Kasparov Becomes Youngest World Chess Champion

  • On November 9, 1985, Soviet-born Garry Kasparov, aged 22, defeated Anatoly Karpov.
  • He became the youngest World Chess Champion in history.
  • Kasparov went on to dominate the game and later faced IBM's Deep Blue computer in the 1990s.

1989 – East Germany Opens the Berlin Wall

  • On November 9, 1989, East German authorities opened the Berlin Wall.
  • Citizens were finally allowed to cross freely between East and West Berlin.
  • Crowds began dismantling the wall the next day, celebrating newfound freedom.
  • The event symbolised the end of the Cold War and the beginning of German reunification.

1990 – Willie Nelson's Assets Seized by the IRS

  • On November 9, 1990, the IRS seized all of country singer Willie Nelson's assets.
  • He owed $16.7 million in unpaid taxes due to bad investments.
  • Nelson later released an album titled The IRS Tapes: Who'll Buy My Memories? to help repay his debt.
  • His case remains one of the most notorious celebrity tax scandals.

2004 – Author Stieg Larsson Dies at 50

  • On November 9, 2004, Swedish author Stieg Larsson died suddenly of a heart attack.
  • He had just completed his Millennium trilogy: The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Girl Who Played with Fire, and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest.
  • The books became international bestsellers and were adapted into hit films.

2000 – Formation of Uttarakhand, India

  • On November 9, 2000, India officially created a new state called Uttarakhand (then Uttaranchal).
  • It was carved out of the northern part of Uttar Pradesh.
  • The formation recognised the region's unique cultural and geographical identity.

Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on November 9?

November 9 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.

Born on November 09

Carl Sagan (1934–1996)

  • American astrophysicist, author, and science communicator.
  • Known for his book and TV series Cosmos.
  • Advocated for space exploration and the search for extraterrestrial life.

Dorothy Dandridge (1922–1965)

  • American actress and singer.
  • First Black woman nominated for a Best Actress Oscar, for Carmen Jones (1954).
  • Broke racial barriers in Hollywood during the 1950s.

Ryan Murphy (1965 – Present)

  • American writer, director, and producer.
  • Creator of hit TV shows like Glee and American Horror Story.
  • Known for his bold storytelling and diverse casts.

Notable Deaths on November 09

  • Neville Chamberlain (1869-1940) – British Prime Minister who died on November 9, 1940.
  • Charles de Gaulle (1890-1970) – French statesman and military leader, died on November 9, 1970.
  • Dylan Thomas (1914-1953) – Welsh poet and author, died on November 9, 1953.
  • Ibn Saud (1876-1953) – Founder and first King of Saudi Arabia, died on November 9, 1953.
  • Stieg Larsson (1954-2004) – Swedish author of the Millennium trilogy, died on November 9, 2004.

