UCO Bank Apprentice 2025: Check Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme and Exam Day Guidelines

UCO Bank Apprentice 2025: The United Commercial Bank (UCO Bank) will conduct the Apprentice exam on November 9 to fill 532 vacancies. Prospective candidates are advised to reach their respective exam centres well in time as entry will be allowed only up to 30 minutes before the exam begins. Further details about the UCO Bank Apprentice exam day guidelines, paper pattern, and exam timing are shared below for reference purposes.

UCO Bank Apprentice 2025 Overview

The United Commercial Bank will conduct UCO Bank Apprentice exam on November 9. Admit card for the same has already been released on the official website, ucobank.com. They can download it using their registration number and password. Selection of candidates will be based on their performance in the written exam followed by document verification. Check the key highlights in the table below.