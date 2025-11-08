UCO Bank Apprentice 2025: Check Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme and Exam Day Guidelines

UCO Bank Apprentice 2025: The United Commercial Bank (UCO Bank) will conduct the Apprentice exam on November 9 to fill 532 vacancies. Prospective candidates are advised to reach their respective exam centres well in time as entry will be allowed only up to 30 minutes before the exam begins. Further details about the UCO Bank Apprentice exam day guidelines, paper pattern, and exam timing are shared below for reference purposes.
UCO Bank Apprentice 2025 Overview
The United Commercial Bank will conduct UCO Bank Apprentice exam on November 9. Admit card for the same has already been released on the official website, ucobank.com. They can download it using their registration number and password. Selection of candidates will be based on their performance in the written exam followed by document verification. Check the key highlights in the table below.
|
UCO Bank Apprentice 2025- Overview
|
Organization
|
UCO Bank (United Commercial Bank)
|
Post Name
|
Apprentices
|
Vacancies
|
532
|
UCO Bank Apprentice Exam Date 2025
|
9th November 2025 (Sunday)
|
Selection Process
|
|
Salary
|
Rs 15000
|
Official Website
|
ucobank.com
UCO Bank Apprentice Exam Pattern
UCO Bank Apprentice Exam will be conducted in online mode and will consist of 100 objective-type questions. The paper will include four sections — English Language, Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and General/Financial Awareness. The exam will be conducted bilingually in English and Hindi.
|
Name of Test
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Medium of Test
|
General/Financial Awareness
|
25
|
25
|
English/Hindi
|
General English
|
25
|
25
|
English
|
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
|
25
|
25
|
English/Hindi
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
25
|
25
|
English/Hindi
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
–
UCO Bank Apprentice Marking Scheme
UCO Bank Apprentice exam comprises 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. For every correct answer, candidates will get one mark.
UCO Bank Apprentice Exam Day Guidelines
-
Arrive at the exam venue well before reporting time to complete security and identity checks without rush.
-
Carry a printed copy of your UCO Bank Apprentice admit card and present it when requested.
-
You must bring a valid photo ID in original form — Aadhaar, Voter ID, PAN, Passport, or Driving Licence — matching the details on your admit card.
-
Electronic devices — including mobile phones, smart watches, Bluetooth devices, calculators, cameras, and similar items — are not allowed inside the examination hall.
