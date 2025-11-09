Which River Cuts the Tropic Of Cancer Twice?

Imagine a river starting in the hills, flowing across states, looping, and touching the Tropic of Cancer line twice. The Tropic of Cancer is a crucial imaginary line of latitude. It lies at 23.5° north of the Equator and marks the northernmost point where the Sun appears directly overhead during the Summer Solstice. This line crosses several countries, including India. Now, here is an interesting fact. There is one river that crosses the Tropic of Cancer twice. It rises in the Vindhya hills and flows through three states. It also has a major dam and plays a key role in the water supply. Do you know which river this is? In this article, we will explore its whole journey.

Which River Crosses The Tropic Of Cancer Twice?

The river that holds the unique distinction of crossing the Tropic of Cancer twice in India is the Mahi River. It is a major river in western India. It starts its journey from the northern slopes of the Vindhya Range in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. From there, it first flows northwards, crossing the Tropic of Cancer. It then makes a large, sweeping 'U'-shaped bend and flows into the state of Rajasthan (through the Vagad region). Finally, it turns southwest, enters the state of Gujarat, and crosses the Tropic of Cancer for the second time.