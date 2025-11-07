Do You Know What The Smell Of Rain Is Called?

It's raining. The world feels fresh and clean. Rain often brings a sense of peace and calm. Many people find the sound of raindrops very relaxing. Rain comes in different forms. A light, fine rain is sometimes called a drizzle. A heavier rain might be a shower. When lightning and thunder join in, we call it a thunderstorm. Each tiny bit of water that falls is a droplet.

But think about what happens after the rain starts. Have you ever noticed that distinct, earthy smell that fills the air? It’s a very unique scent. Do you know what this smell of rain is actually called? In this article, we'll take a look at the science behind this wonderful aroma and finally reveal the special name for the smell of rain.

What Is The Smell Of Rain Called?

The unique and pleasant scent associated with rain, especially after a long dry spell, is called petrichor (pronounced PET-rih-kor).