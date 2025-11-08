UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam Day Guidelines 2025 – Important Instructions & Documents to Carry

UPSSSC Forest Guard 2025 exam: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will conduct UPSSSC Forest Guard 2025 exam on November 9. The state-level exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon at various designated centres spread across the state. The UPSSSC Forest Guard exam will consist of 100 objective-type questions. It will last 2 hours and consists of four parts: Subjective Knowledge, Elementary Mathematics & Biology, Computer, and General Information related to UP. Candidates need to secure equal to or more than the cut off marks to proceed to the next stage.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam Date

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced 709 vacancies for the Van Rakshak posts. The selection process includes two phases: Written Exam and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The written exam will take place on November 9 in a single shift. Those who are going to appear in this exam should check the UPSSSC Forest Guard shift timings, exam day instructions, paper pattern, and other relevant information for a smooth experience.