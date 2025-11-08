UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam Day Guidelines 2025 – Important Instructions & Documents to Carry

UPSSSC Forest Guard 2025 exam: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will conduct UPSSSC Forest Guard 2025 exam on November 9. The state-level exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon at various designated centres spread across the state. The UPSSSC Forest Guard exam will consist of 100 objective-type questions. It will last 2 hours and consists of four parts: Subjective Knowledge, Elementary Mathematics & Biology, Computer, and General Information related to UP. Candidates need to secure equal to or more than the cut off marks to proceed to the next stage.
UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam Date
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced 709 vacancies for the Van Rakshak posts. The selection process includes two phases: Written Exam and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The written exam will take place on November 9 in a single shift. Those who are going to appear in this exam should check the UPSSSC Forest Guard shift timings, exam day instructions, paper pattern, and other relevant information for a smooth experience.
UPSSSC Forest Guard 2025 Exam Overview
|
Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
|
Post Name
|
Forest Guard
|
Vacancy
|
709
|
UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam Date 2025
|
9th November 2025 (Sunday)
|
Shift Timing
|
10 am to 12 noon
|
Selection Process
|
|
Official Website
|
upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam Day Guidelines
Candidates appearing for the UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam 2025 must strictly follow the instructions issued by the commission to ensure a smooth and fair examination process. Below are the important exam day guidelines to be followed:
-
Reach the exam centre at least 70–75 minutes before the exam starts to complete the entry and verification process on time. Latecomers will not be allowed to enter the venue.
-
Carry a printed copy of the UPSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2025, as entry without it will not be permitted under any circumstances.
-
Bring two recent passport-size colour photographs and a valid photo identity proof
-
If your photo ID does not include the date of birth, you must carry an additional original document (such as a Matriculation Certificate, Birth Certificate, or Marksheet issued by a recognized board) as proof of DOB.
-
In case of any discrepancy between the date of birth mentioned on the admit card and the ID proof, entry to the exam hall will be denied.
-
Bluetooth devices, smart watches, earphones, calculators, or any electronic gadgets is strictly prohibited inside the examination hall. Any candidate found with such items will be disqualified immediately.
UPSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card
UPSSSC issued the admit card on November 6. Candidates who have registered themselves can download their admit card at upsssc.gov.in. They are required to enter their registration number and password to download their hall ticket. Find the direct link to download the UPSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card below.
UPSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2025 Download Link
UP Forest Guard 2025: List of Documents to Carry
There are certain documents that candidates need to carry to their exam centres to enter the examination hall. These documents are as follows:
-
Print out of admit card
-
Valid ID proof
-
Passport size photographs
