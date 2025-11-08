DDA Naib Tehsildar Eligibility Criteria 2025 — Check Educational Qualification, Age & Exam Details

DDA Naib Tehsildar Eligibility 2025: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill Naib Tehsildar vacancies under the DDA Direct Recruitment 2025. Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully to understand the eligibility criteria before applying. The notification covers important details such as age limit, age relaxation, educational qualifications, citizenship requirements, and more. Candidates found ineligible at any stage of the selection process may face disqualification of their candidature. Continue reading to learn more about the DDA Naib Tehsildar Eligibility 2025 here.

DDA Naib Tehsildar Eligibility 2025

Understanding DDA Naib Tehsildar eligibility requirements is essential before filling out the application form. It helps you confirm whether you are qualified for the notified post. To be eligible, a candidate must be a graduate with a minimum required mark from any recognised University. Additionally, applicants should be in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years. However, age relaxation shall be provided in the upper age limit of the reserved category candidates. In this article, we have discussed the DDA Naib Tehsildar age limit, qualification, nationality, and other key aspects for your reference.