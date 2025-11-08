DDA Naib Tehsildar Eligibility Criteria 2025 — Check Educational Qualification, Age & Exam Details

DDA Naib Tehsildar Eligibility 2025: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill Naib Tehsildar vacancies under the DDA Direct Recruitment 2025. Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully to understand the eligibility criteria before applying. The notification covers important details such as age limit, age relaxation, educational qualifications, citizenship requirements, and more. Candidates found ineligible at any stage of the selection process may face disqualification of their candidature. Continue reading to learn more about the DDA Naib Tehsildar Eligibility 2025 here.
DDA Naib Tehsildar Eligibility 2025
Understanding DDA Naib Tehsildar eligibility requirements is essential before filling out the application form. It helps you confirm whether you are qualified for the notified post. To be eligible, a candidate must be a graduate with a minimum required mark from any recognised University. Additionally, applicants should be in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years. However, age relaxation shall be provided in the upper age limit of the reserved category candidates. In this article, we have discussed the DDA Naib Tehsildar age limit, qualification, nationality, and other key aspects for your reference.
DDA Naib Tehsildar Age Limit
The age limit plays an important role in the DDA Naib Tehsildar eligibility conditions. The minimum age of the applicants should be 21 years when applying for this role. Learn about the minimum and maximum DDA Naib Tehsildar age limit for clarity purposes:
|
Minimum Age
|
21 years
|
Maximum Age
|
30 years
DDA Naib Tehsildar Age Limit Relaxation
There shall be relaxation on the upper age limit of candidates belonging to reserved categories, such as SC, ST, PwBD, and others. Here is the category-wise DDA Naib Tehsildar age limit relaxation shared below:
|
Category
|
Age relaxation
|
Schedule Caste and Scheduled Tribes
|
5 Years
|
Other Backward Class
|
3 Years
|
Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) (Unreserved)
|
10 Years
|
Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) (SC/ST)
|
15 Years
|
Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) (OBC)
|
13 Years
|
Widows, divorced women and women judicially separated from their husbands and who are not remarried (for Group ‘C’ Posts)
|
Up to the age of 35 years (up to 40 years for members of the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes)
DDA Naib Tehsildar Educational Qualification
Educational qualification is the next important part of the DDA Naib Tehsildar eligibility criteria. The minimum academic qualification is a bachelor’s degree with a required mark from a recognised University. Check the detailed DDA Naib Tehsildar educational qualification shared below:
-
A graduation degree with 50% marks or above from a recognised University or equivalent.
-
Desirable Qualification:
-
Knowledge of the application of various acts, regulations and procedures related to Land and Estate matters.
-
A degree in Law will be an added advantage.
DDA Naib Tehsildar Eligibility 2025: Nationality
To be eligible for the DDA Naib Tehsildar post, an applicant should be either:
-
A citizen of India, or
-
A subject of Nepal, or
-
A subject of Bhutan, or
-
A Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January 1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India, or
-
A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India
Documents Required to Prove DDA Naib Tehsildar Eligibility
Candidates must ensure they provide only accurate details about their eligibility (age, qualification, etc), identity, and other aspects when filling out the applications. They will have to submit all the related documents to prove their claims at the time of verification. The list of documents required to prove DDA Naib Tehsildar eligibility is as follows:
-
Certificate & Marks-sheet of Secondary School Exam in which the date of birth is mentioned.
-
Degrees & Certificates of all educational and professional/ higher qualifications
-
Experience certificate (wherever applicable)
-
Caste Certificate, if applicable
-
Disability Certificate, if applicable
-
Photo Identity proof such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID Card, Passport, Driving License, etc
-
Other Relevant Documents
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation