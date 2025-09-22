AP LAWCET 2025: APSCHE Revised Seat Allotment Result Date; Check New Schedule Here

AP LAWCET 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has delayed the AP LAWCET 2025 seat allotment result. Earlier, the result was going to come on September 22, 2025, but now it will be announced on September 25, 2025.

Students who registered can check their seat allotment result on the official AP LAWCET website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

According to the new dates, self-reporting will be done from September 25 to 26, 2025. Also, classwork will begin from September 25, 2025.

AP LAWCET 2025: Key Highlights

AP LAWCET 2025 seat allotment result has been postponed, and students must follow certain steps after the result is out. Check the key highlights they should know about the process and important dates: