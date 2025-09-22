AP LAWCET 2025: APSCHE Revised Seat Allotment Result Date; Check New Schedule Here

Key Points
- AP LAWCET 2025 seat allotment result postponed to September 25, 2025.
- Self-reporting for allotted seats from September 25 to 26, 2025.
- Students must submit original certificates; eligibility verified by the college principal.
AP LAWCET 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has delayed the AP LAWCET 2025 seat allotment result. Earlier, the result was going to come on September 22, 2025, but now it will be announced on September 25, 2025.
Students who registered can check their seat allotment result on the official AP LAWCET website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.
According to the new dates, self-reporting will be done from September 25 to 26, 2025. Also, classwork will begin from September 25, 2025.
AP LAWCET 2025: Key Highlights
AP LAWCET 2025 seat allotment result has been postponed, and students must follow certain steps after the result is out. Check the key highlights they should know about the process and important dates:
|
Events
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE)
|
Result Postponed
|
AP LAWCET 2025 seat allotment result delayed from Sept 22 to Sept 25, 2025.
|
Official Website
|
lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.
|
Self-Reporting Dates
|
Sept 25 to 26, 2025.
|
Classwork Begins
|
Sept 25, 2025.
|
Post-Result Steps
|
Submit original certificates for verification at allotted college.
|
Eligibility Check
|
College principal verifies eligibility; mere allotment does not guarantee admission
Steps to Check AP LAWCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result
Students can follow the given steps to check the AP LAWCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result:
-
Go to the official website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.
-
On the home page, find the link that says “AP LAWCET 2025 seat allotment result” and click it.
-
A new page will open. Enter your login details, like your registration number and password.
-
Press the Submit button.
-
Your seat allotment result will show on the screen, read it carefully.
-
Click Download to save the result to your computer or phone.
-
Print it out and keep the hard copy for future use.
What to do after the AP LAWCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result?
After the seat allotment result is released:
-
If you get a seat in a college, you need to submit your original certificates to that college. This is for physical verification.
-
The college principal will check your certificates and make sure you are eligible for admission.
-
Remember, just getting a seat in the counseling does not mean you are admitted. You must meet all the eligibility rules set by the Bar Council of India.
Related Stories
Also read: NEET PG 2025: Supreme Court to Hear Transparency Plea Tomorrow; MCC AIQ MD, MS Counselling Dates Soon
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation