Unhappiest Countries in the World: What makes a country the least happy? It's a complex question, but a country's happiness is often linked to factors like social support, income, and a healthy life expectancy. Other key indicators include freedom, generosity, and the absence of corruption. When these elements are missing, a country's well-being suffers. The World Happiness Report ranks countries based on these and other factors—the latest report analyses over 140 countries. So, which is the saddest country in the world? According to the most recent World Happiness Report, that country is Afghanistan. In this article, we'll take a closer look at what makes a country unhappy. Also Read| Why is Finland the Happiest country in the world? World Happiness Report: List of Saddest Countries in the World

According to the World Happiness Report 2025, here's the list of the least happy countries in the world: Rank Country Life Evaluation Change (since 2012) Social Support GDP per Capita Healthy Life Expectancy Freedom Generosity Perceptions of Corruption 1 Afghanistan 1.364 −4.099 - - 116* - - - 2 Sierra Leone 2.998 −1.320 136 120 111* 106 64 109 3 Lebanon 3.188 −1.743 90 87 66* 137 94 111 4 Malawi 3.260 −0.853 140 132 106* 105 103 47 5 Zimbabwe 3.396 −1.431 127 119 115* 120 139 49 6 Botswana 3.438 −0.532 110 63 - 86 125 81 7 DR Congo 3.469 −1.109 114 134 - 109 78 117 8 Yemen 3.561 −0.493 - - - - - - 9 Comoros 3.754 −0.097 139 118 - 138 73 30 10 Lesotho 3.757 −1.141 96 125 - 121 138 101 1. Afghanistan With a life evaluation score of 1.364, Afghanistan consistently ranks as the world's least happy country. The ongoing humanitarian crisis, a struggling economy, and deep-seated political instability are the primary drivers of this widespread discontent. A lack of social support and widespread poverty mean that many citizens lack the basic resources for a healthy, secure life. This dire situation is compounded by a loss of freedom and the constant threat of violence, making everyday life a profound struggle for most people.

2. Sierra Leone With a score of 2.998, Sierra Leone is among the least happy nations. The country struggles with high poverty rates and a challenging economy. A lack of healthy life expectancy and limited access to healthcare are significant factors contributing to unhappiness. Widespread corruption and a lack of social support further weaken the country's well-being. Despite some progress, citizens often feel a lack of freedom and confidence in their government. 3. Lebanon Lebanon's life evaluation score of 3.188 ranks it as the second-saddest country in the world. The country is grappling with a severe economic collapse and political turmoil that have left many people struggling to get by. Hyperinflation has decimated savings and rendered basic goods unaffordable, resulting in widespread poverty. This is coupled with a lack of social safety nets, which leaves citizens without much-needed support, resulting in a deep sense of despair and insecurity.

4. Malawi Malawi has a life evaluation score of 3.260, ranking it as one of the world's saddest nations. The country is one of the poorest in the world, with over 70% of its population living in poverty. This poverty, combined with limited access to healthy life and a high perception of corruption, contributes to a low sense of well-being. While people are often generous, the lack of freedom and social support means they have little power to change their circumstances. For You| Top 10 Happiest Countries in the World (Updated 2025) 5. Zimbabwe With a score of 3.396, Zimbabwe faces significant challenges that contribute to its low ranking in happiness. Decades of political instability and a struggling economy have led to high unemployment and a lack of essential services. A low healthy life expectancy and a widespread perception of corruption further add to the population's unhappiness. Although there's a strong sense of community, a lack of freedom and social support makes it hard for people to feel hopeful about the future.

6. Botswana Despite being a relatively stable country, Botswana ranks as one of the world's least happy, with a score of 3.438. The country struggles with social issues like high unemployment and a high rate of HIV/AIDS, which contributes to a low life expectancy. A low perception of social support and a high perception of corruption further diminish citizens' happiness. Although the country is rich in diamonds, its wealth doesn't benefit the average person's well-being. 7. DR Congo With a life evaluation score of 3.469, the Democratic Republic of Congo is another of the least happy countries. The country is plagued by ongoing conflict, poverty, and political instability. A lack of social support and a high perception of corruption create a problematic environment for citizens. This, coupled with low healthy life expectancy and limited economic opportunities, makes it challenging for people to find a sense of security and well-being.

8. Yemen With a life evaluation score of 3.561, Yemen is one of the world's saddest countries. The nation has been embroiled in a devastating conflict since 2014, leading to what the United Nations has called the world's worst humanitarian crisis. Widespread violence, displacement, and a collapsed economy have left millions of people in dire need of aid. A lack of social support, freedom, and a functioning government contribute to the deep-seated unhappiness and despair felt by its population. In Case You Missed| List Of Top 10 Happiest States in India 2025 9. Comoros The Comoros has a life evaluation score of 3.754, placing it among the bottom-ranked countries. A key factor in its low score is the low healthy life expectancy and a low perception of social support. The country also faces challenges related to governance and a high perception of corruption. While the people are known for being generous, a lack of economic opportunity and political freedom makes it difficult for them to feel secure about their future.

10. Lesotho With a life evaluation score of 3.757, Lesotho ranks as one of the world's most unhappy nations. The country faces significant social and economic challenges, including a high poverty rate and one of the world's highest HIV/AIDS prevalence rates, which heavily impacts healthy life expectancy. High perceptions of corruption and a lack of freedom make it hard for citizens to feel in control of their lives. What Country Is Considered the Saddest? According to the World Happiness Report 2025, the country considered the saddest in the world is Afghanistan. It ranks 147th out of 147 countries, placing it at the very bottom of the global happiness index. Why Afghanistan Tops the List: Political Instability: Years of conflict and regime changes have profoundly affected daily life.

Economic Collapse: Widespread poverty and unemployment leave many without necessities.

Human Rights Issues: Especially for women and minorities, access to education, healthcare, and freedom is severely restricted.

Must Read| List of Top 17 Happiest Cities in the World 2025: Is Any Indian City on the List? Check Here Is India a Happy Country? India is making progress, but it's not yet in the "happy" zone—at least, according to the World Happiness Report 2025. India ranks 118th out of 147 countries, which places it in the lower tier globally. India's Happiness Snapshot: Score: Improved from 4.054 to 4.389 over the past few years Strengths: Strong social support: Family and community bonds remain a significant source of emotional resilience. Weaknesses: Low perceived freedom: Many Indians report limited satisfaction with their ability to make life choices.

Trust in institutions: Perception of corruption continues to drag down the happiness score. Conclusion In conclusion, we've explored the rankings of the saddest countries in the world, based on the World Happiness Report 2025. It's important to remember that this report uses a specific set of data and a particular methodology to measure happiness. The rankings are based on life evaluations, where people rate their own lives.