Assam Schools and Colleges Closed on September 23 for Zubeen Garg’s Funeral

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 22, 2025, 19:20 IST

Assam School Holiday Tomorrow: All government and private educational institutions in Assam, and all government offices in the Kamrup district, will be closed tomorrow, September 23, 2025, for the funeral of singer Zubeen Garg in Guwahati.

Assam Schools and Colleges to be closed tomorrow, September 23, 2025.
Key Points

  • The holiday comes in light of funeral of singer Zubeen Garg.
  • The half-yearly exams have also been postponed for students to honour the late singer.

School Holiday Tomorrow: All government and private educational institutions across Assam will remain closed tomorrow, September 23, 2025. The day off is celebrated in the light of the funeral of legendary singer Zubeen Garg. The funeral will take place in the outskirts of the city of Guwahati. All government offices in Kamrup district will also stay closed tomorrow. 

The funeral procession of Zubeen Garg will be a simple and dignified affair, as mentioned by the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma in a media interaction. The ambulance carrying his mortal remains will be accompanied by only a handful of vehicles. 

CM Sarma further added, “Along with the ambulance, a small bus with his wife, close relatives, and friends will travel. No other vehicles will be part of the procession. Just as we brought him from the airport, the journey to the cremation ground will also be conducted smoothly. His family members are in touch with the priest, and once they arrive, the rituals will be conducted as they decide. We will abide by their directions.” 

The Education Department of Assam in a recent development has also postponed the half-yearly examinations. The exams, scheduled for September 20, will be put on halt till the cremation ceremony is done.

In an official X post, the Education Minister writes, "In view of the untimely death of Late Zubeen Garg, all Inspectors of Schools/DEEO are instructed to postpone the half-yearly examination scheduled tomorrow until the cremation of the mortal remains of the legendary artist."

