CAT 2025 Correction Window Open Soon, Steps to Check Edit Application Form

Key Points
- CAT 2025 Form Correction window to be open soon.
- Candidates will need to edit their form from their student dashboard.
- No additional fee will be charged from students however the edit will be considered final.
CAT 2025: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will begin the Common Admission Test (CAT) form correction soon. It is expected that the institute will begin in late September 2025. The institute will release an official notification announcing the dates and form correction protocols. According to the trends, the CAT 2025 form correction window will be open for 2-3 days. Candidates will be able to edit their test city, photo and signature on the portal.
CAT 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important information of CAT 2025 exam:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
CAT 2025 Form Correction
|
Exam name
|
Common Admission Test (CAT)
|
Board name
|
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
iimcat.ac.in
|
Stream
|
Management
|
Level
|
Postgraduate
LATEST NEWS | Karnataka PGCET 2025: Counselling Schedule Released, Option Entry Begins Sept 24
How to Edit and Correct CAT 2025 Application Form?
Candidates must follow the following steps to edit their CAT 2025 form online:
- Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘Registered Candidate Login’
- Enter your details in the prescribed fields
- In the student dashboard, click on the link for form correction
- Edit your exam city, photograph or signature on the official portal
- Carefully submit the form online
CAT 2025 Important Dates
The following table carries the important dates of CAT 2025:
|
Event
|
Date and Time
|
CAT 2025 Registration Starts
|
August 1, 2025 (Friday) from 10:00 AM
|
CAT 2025 Registration Ends
|
September 20, 2025 (Saturday) till 5:00 PM
|
CAT 2025 Admit Card Download Begins
|
November 05, 2025 (Wednesday)
|
CAT 2025 Test Day
|
November 30, 2025 (Sunday)
Related Stories
LATEST NEWS | Haryana NEET 2025 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT at uhsrugcounselling.com
CAT 2025: Important Points for Form Correction
- The changes made in the CAT 2025 form will be considered final, with no scope of further changes.
- No additional fee will be charged for changes.
- Form editing is completely optional and voluntary.
Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.
https://www.jagranjosh.com/news
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation