CAT 2025 Correction Window Open Soon, Steps to Check Edit Application Form

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi
Sep 22, 2025

CAT 2025: IIM Kozhikode is expected to open the CAT 2025 form correction window in late September 2025. The institute will release an official notification with the dates and protocols.

CAT 2025 Form Correction window to be open soon.
Key Points

  • CAT 2025 Form Correction window to be open soon.
  • Candidates will need to edit their form from their student dashboard.
  • No additional fee will be charged from students however the edit will be considered final.

CAT 2025: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will begin the Common Admission Test (CAT) form correction soon. It is expected that the institute will begin in late September 2025. The institute will release an official notification announcing the dates and form correction protocols. According to the trends, the CAT 2025 form correction window will be open for 2-3 days. Candidates will be able to edit their test city, photo and signature on the portal.

CAT 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important information of CAT 2025 exam:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

CAT 2025 Form Correction 

Exam name 

Common Admission Test (CAT)

Board name 

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode

Academic year

2025-26

Official website 

iimcat.ac.in

Stream 

Management 

Level 

Postgraduate 

How to Edit and Correct CAT 2025 Application Form?

Candidates must follow the following steps to edit their CAT 2025 form online:

  1. Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘Registered Candidate Login’
  3. Enter your details in the prescribed fields
  4. In the student dashboard, click on the link for form correction
  5. Edit your exam city, photograph or signature on the official portal 
  6. Carefully submit the form online 

CAT 2025 Important Dates 

The following table carries the important dates of CAT 2025:

Event

Date and Time 

CAT 2025 Registration Starts

August 1, 2025 (Friday) from 10:00 AM

CAT 2025 Registration Ends

September 20, 2025 (Saturday) till 5:00 PM

CAT 2025 Admit Card Download Begins

November 05, 2025 (Wednesday)

CAT 2025 Test Day

November 30, 2025 (Sunday)

CAT 2025: Important Points for Form Correction

  • The changes made in the CAT 2025 form will be considered final, with no scope of further changes. 
  • No additional fee will be charged for changes.
  • Form editing is completely optional and voluntary.

