CAT 2025 Correction Window Open Soon, Steps to Check Edit Application Form

CAT 2025: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will begin the Common Admission Test (CAT) form correction soon. It is expected that the institute will begin in late September 2025. The institute will release an official notification announcing the dates and form correction protocols. According to the trends, the CAT 2025 form correction window will be open for 2-3 days. Candidates will be able to edit their test city, photo and signature on the portal.

CAT 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important information of CAT 2025 exam: