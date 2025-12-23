TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025
List of Endemic Species in India

By Kirti Sharma
Dec 23, 2025, 11:14 IST

India is a global biodiversity powerhouse, home to thousands of organisms found nowhere else on Earth . Concentrated in hotspots like the Western Ghats and Andamans, these endemics include the Lion-tailed Macaque and the Great Indian Bustard, requiring urgent conservation against habitat loss.

India is one of the 17 megadiverse countries in the world, hosting an extraordinary array of endemic species, those being organisms found exclusively within its borders and nowhere else on Earth. Due to the presence of hotspots like the Western Ghats, Eastern Himalayas, Indo-Burma region, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, India boasts more than 39 endemic mammals, 72 birds, 187 reptiles, 110 amphibians, and thousands of endemic plants, many critically endangered due to habitat loss.

What are Endemic Species?

Endemic species are those that are confined to a given geographic area and never found elsewhere. The endemism of India is driven by:

  • Isolated ecosystems: island chains, mountain ranges.

  • Evolutionary divergence over millions of years.

  • High habitat diversity, ranging from deserts to rainforests.

Conservation priority is therefore high because endemics often have small ranges that are vulnerable to deforestation, climate change, and poaching.

Endemic Mammals of India (39+ Species)

India's endemic mammals are concentrated in the Western Ghats and Northeast. Key examples:

Common Name

Scientific Name

Habitat / Region

Nilgiri Tahr

Nilgiritragus hylocrius

Western Ghats (Tamil Nadu/Kerala)

Lion-tailed Macaque

Macaca silenus

Western Ghats rainforests

Nilgiri Langur

Semnopithecus johnii

Nilgiri Hills

Pygmy Hog

Porcula salvania

Assam (Manas NP)

Hispid Hare

Caprolagus hispidus

Tall grasslands (NE India)

Malabar Civet

Viverra civettina

Western Ghats forests

Nilgiri Marten

Martes gwatkinsii

Western Ghats

Indian Giant Squirrel

Ratufa indica

Deciduous forests (central India)

Threat Status: Many are IUCN Vulnerable or Endangered (e.g., Pygmy Hog: Critically Endangered).

Endemic Birds of India (72+ Species)

India ranks high in avian endemism, especially in island and forest hotspots:

Common Name

Scientific Name

Habitat / Region

Great Indian Bustard

Ardeotis nigriceps

Grasslands (Rajasthan)

Forest Owlet

Athene blewitti

Dry deciduous forests (MP)

Nilgiri Wood Pigeon

Columba elphinstonii

Western Ghats

White-bellied Treepie

Dendrocitta leucogastra

Western Ghats

Malabar Parakeet

Psittacula eupatria

Western Ghats

Jerdon's Courser

Cursorius bitorquatus

Eastern Ghats (AP)

Narcondam Hornbill

Aceros narcondami

Narcondam Island

Bugun Liocichla

Liocichla bugunorum

Arunachal Pradesh

Hotspots: Western Ghats (78 endemics), Andamans (28).

Endemic Reptiles (187+ Species)

High reptilian endemism in forests and islands:

Common Name

Scientific Name

Habitat

Cochin Forest Cane Turtle

Pangshura snyderm

Western Ghats

Andaman Day Gecko

Phelsuma andamanensis

Andaman Islands

Indian Golden Gecko

Hemidactylus anamensis

Western Ghats

Short-crested Bay Island Lizard

Calotes andamanensis

Bay Islands

Satpura Leopard Gecko

Hemidactylus satpuraensis

Satpura Range

South Indian Flying Lizard

Draco maculatus

Western Ghats

Genera Unique to India: Ristella (cat skinks), Barkudia.

Endemic Amphibians (110+ Species)

Frogs and caecilians dominate, mostly in rainforests:

Common Name

Scientific Name

Habitat

Andaman Frog

Indirana andamanensis

Andaman Islands

Little Meghalayan Horned Frog

Megophrys megadermus

Meghalaya

Bicolored Frog

Clinotarsus curtipes

Western Ghats

Zaimeng Lake Crocodile Newt

Tylototriton zaimeng

Northeast India

Unique Genera: Gegeneophis, Uraeotyphlus (caecilians).

Endemic Plants and Other Groups

  • Plants: ~4,500 species; for example, Western Ghats have more than 4,000 flowering plants, Pitcher Plant Nepenthes khasiana (Meghalaya).

  • Fish: 2+ species, including Andaman barnacle blenny.

  • Invertebrates: Peacock Tarantula, Malabar Rose butterfly, Sahyadri Birdwing.

  • Biodiversity Hotspots: Western Ghats, 56% endemic plants; Himalayas, 3,160 endemic plants.

Conservation: Challenges and Efforts

  • Threats: Fragmentation of habitats, invasive species, climate change, illegal trade.

  • Initiatives: Project Elephant, Project Tiger, Western Ghats Biosphere Reserve, Andaman & Nicobar NP.

  • Success Stories: Nilgiri Tahr population rebound via Project Nilgiri Tahr.

India's endemics underscore its role as a global biodiversity powerhouse and demand urgent protection to preserve these irreplaceable treasures.

