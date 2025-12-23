List of Endemic Species in India

India is one of the 17 megadiverse countries in the world, hosting an extraordinary array of endemic species, those being organisms found exclusively within its borders and nowhere else on Earth. Due to the presence of hotspots like the Western Ghats, Eastern Himalayas, Indo-Burma region, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, India boasts more than 39 endemic mammals, 72 birds, 187 reptiles, 110 amphibians, and thousands of endemic plants, many critically endangered due to habitat loss.

What are Endemic Species?

Endemic species are those that are confined to a given geographic area and never found elsewhere. The endemism of India is driven by: