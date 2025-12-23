List of Endemic Species in India

India is one of the 17 megadiverse countries in the world, hosting an extraordinary array of endemic species, those being organisms found exclusively within its borders and nowhere else on Earth. Due to the presence of hotspots like the Western Ghats, Eastern Himalayas, Indo-Burma region, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, India boasts more than 39 endemic mammals, 72 birds, 187 reptiles, 110 amphibians, and thousands of endemic plants, many critically endangered due to habitat loss.
What are Endemic Species?
Endemic species are those that are confined to a given geographic area and never found elsewhere. The endemism of India is driven by:
-
Isolated ecosystems: island chains, mountain ranges.
-
Evolutionary divergence over millions of years.
-
High habitat diversity, ranging from deserts to rainforests.
Conservation priority is therefore high because endemics often have small ranges that are vulnerable to deforestation, climate change, and poaching.
Endemic Mammals of India (39+ Species)
India's endemic mammals are concentrated in the Western Ghats and Northeast. Key examples:
|
Common Name
|
Scientific Name
|
Habitat / Region
|
Nilgiri Tahr
|
Nilgiritragus hylocrius
|
Western Ghats (Tamil Nadu/Kerala)
|
Lion-tailed Macaque
|
Macaca silenus
|
Western Ghats rainforests
|
Nilgiri Langur
|
Semnopithecus johnii
|
Nilgiri Hills
|
Pygmy Hog
|
Porcula salvania
|
Assam (Manas NP)
|
Hispid Hare
|
Caprolagus hispidus
|
Tall grasslands (NE India)
|
Malabar Civet
|
Viverra civettina
|
Western Ghats forests
|
Nilgiri Marten
|
Martes gwatkinsii
|
Western Ghats
|
Indian Giant Squirrel
|
Ratufa indica
|
Deciduous forests (central India)
Threat Status: Many are IUCN Vulnerable or Endangered (e.g., Pygmy Hog: Critically Endangered).
Endemic Birds of India (72+ Species)
India ranks high in avian endemism, especially in island and forest hotspots:
|
Common Name
|
Scientific Name
|
Habitat / Region
|
Great Indian Bustard
|
Ardeotis nigriceps
|
Grasslands (Rajasthan)
|
Forest Owlet
|
Athene blewitti
|
Dry deciduous forests (MP)
|
Nilgiri Wood Pigeon
|
Columba elphinstonii
|
Western Ghats
|
White-bellied Treepie
|
Dendrocitta leucogastra
|
Western Ghats
|
Malabar Parakeet
|
Psittacula eupatria
|
Western Ghats
|
Jerdon's Courser
|
Cursorius bitorquatus
|
Eastern Ghats (AP)
|
Narcondam Hornbill
|
Aceros narcondami
|
Narcondam Island
|
Bugun Liocichla
|
Liocichla bugunorum
|
Arunachal Pradesh
Hotspots: Western Ghats (78 endemics), Andamans (28).
Endemic Reptiles (187+ Species)
High reptilian endemism in forests and islands:
|
Common Name
|
Scientific Name
|
Habitat
|
Cochin Forest Cane Turtle
|
Pangshura snyderm
|
Western Ghats
|
Andaman Day Gecko
|
Phelsuma andamanensis
|
Andaman Islands
|
Indian Golden Gecko
|
Hemidactylus anamensis
|
Western Ghats
|
Short-crested Bay Island Lizard
|
Calotes andamanensis
|
Bay Islands
|
Satpura Leopard Gecko
|
Hemidactylus satpuraensis
|
Satpura Range
|
South Indian Flying Lizard
|
Draco maculatus
|
Western Ghats
Genera Unique to India: Ristella (cat skinks), Barkudia.
Endemic Amphibians (110+ Species)
Frogs and caecilians dominate, mostly in rainforests:
|
Common Name
|
Scientific Name
|
Habitat
|
Andaman Frog
|
Indirana andamanensis
|
Andaman Islands
|
Little Meghalayan Horned Frog
|
Megophrys megadermus
|
Meghalaya
|
Bicolored Frog
|
Clinotarsus curtipes
|
Western Ghats
|
Zaimeng Lake Crocodile Newt
|
Tylototriton zaimeng
|
Northeast India
Unique Genera: Gegeneophis, Uraeotyphlus (caecilians).
Endemic Plants and Other Groups
-
Plants: ~4,500 species; for example, Western Ghats have more than 4,000 flowering plants, Pitcher Plant Nepenthes khasiana (Meghalaya).
-
Fish: 2+ species, including Andaman barnacle blenny.
-
Invertebrates: Peacock Tarantula, Malabar Rose butterfly, Sahyadri Birdwing.
-
Biodiversity Hotspots: Western Ghats, 56% endemic plants; Himalayas, 3,160 endemic plants.
Conservation: Challenges and Efforts
-
Threats: Fragmentation of habitats, invasive species, climate change, illegal trade.
-
Initiatives: Project Elephant, Project Tiger, Western Ghats Biosphere Reserve, Andaman & Nicobar NP.
-
Success Stories: Nilgiri Tahr population rebound via Project Nilgiri Tahr.
India's endemics underscore its role as a global biodiversity powerhouse and demand urgent protection to preserve these irreplaceable treasures.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation