Haryana NEET 2025 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT at uhsrugcounselling.com

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 22, 2025, 12:45 IST

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result was released on September 20, 2025, by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana. Candidates can view the results on the official website, uhsrugcounselling.com. Candidates have until September 24, 2025 to report to their allotted institutes.

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result was released on September 20, 2025.
Key Points

  • Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result was released on September 20, 2025.
  • Candidates can check their allotment status on the official website at uhsrugcounselling.com.
  • Students must report to their allotted colleges till September 24, 2025.

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana has released the Haryana National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result on September 20, 2025. Candidates who filled choices online will need to visit the official website at uhsrugcounselling.com

The seat allotment results of around 1,766 participating candidates have been released, out of these, 199 candidates have had their seats upgraded, while 281 candidates had no change in their allotments.

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

The following table carries the important points of Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana

Academic year

2025-26

Official website 

uhsrugcounselling.com

State 

Haryana 

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Stream 

Medical 

Dental

Nursing 

Seat allotment release date 

September 20, 2025

Institute reporting start date 

September 24, 2025

How to Check Haryana NEET 2025 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their Haryana NEET 2025 Counselling Round 2 provisional result online:

  1. Visit the official website at uhsrugcounselling.com
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘Notification’ tab
  3. Click on the link ‘(Round 2) Provisional Merit List cum Allotment of seats of the Candidates for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses Academic Session 2025-26’
  4. Check your status and download the file

DIRECT LINK - Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Merit List

Haryana NEET 2025 Counselling Important Dates

The following table carries the important dates related to Haryana NEET 2025 Counselling process:

Event

Dates

Seat allotment release date 

September 20, 2025

Tuition Fee Payment dates 

September 20, 2025 - September 23, 2025

Institute Reporting dates 

September 24, 2025 - September 26, 2025

Provisional Allotment Letter release 

September 24, 2025 - September 30, 2025

Last date to join allotted Institute

September 30, 2025

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more. 

https://www.jagranjosh.com/news

