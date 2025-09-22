Haryana NEET 2025 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT at uhsrugcounselling.com

Key Points
- Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result was released on September 20, 2025.
- Candidates can check their allotment status on the official website at uhsrugcounselling.com.
- Students must report to their allotted colleges till September 24, 2025.
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana has released the Haryana National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result on September 20, 2025. Candidates who filled choices online will need to visit the official website at uhsrugcounselling.com.
The seat allotment results of around 1,766 participating candidates have been released, out of these, 199 candidates have had their seats upgraded, while 281 candidates had no change in their allotments.
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important points of Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|
Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
uhsrugcounselling.com
|
State
|
Haryana
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
Nursing
|
Seat allotment release date
|
September 20, 2025
|
Institute reporting start date
|
September 24, 2025
How to Check Haryana NEET 2025 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their Haryana NEET 2025 Counselling Round 2 provisional result online:
- Visit the official website at uhsrugcounselling.com
- On the homepage, click on ‘Notification’ tab
- Click on the link ‘(Round 2) Provisional Merit List cum Allotment of seats of the Candidates for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses Academic Session 2025-26’
- Check your status and download the file
DIRECT LINK - Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Merit List
Haryana NEET 2025 Counselling Important Dates
The following table carries the important dates related to Haryana NEET 2025 Counselling process:
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Seat allotment release date
|
September 20, 2025
|
Tuition Fee Payment dates
|
September 20, 2025 - September 23, 2025
|
Institute Reporting dates
|
September 24, 2025 - September 26, 2025
|
Provisional Allotment Letter release
|
September 24, 2025 - September 30, 2025
|
Last date to join allotted Institute
|
September 30, 2025
