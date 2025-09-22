Haryana NEET 2025 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT at uhsrugcounselling.com

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana has released the Haryana National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result on September 20, 2025. Candidates who filled choices online will need to visit the official website at uhsrugcounselling.com.

The seat allotment results of around 1,766 participating candidates have been released, out of these, 199 candidates have had their seats upgraded, while 281 candidates had no change in their allotments.

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important points of Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2: