UK Board Date Sheet 2026: UBSE to Release Class 10, 12 Time Table Soon at ubse.uk.gov.in; Check Expected Date, Time Here

Uttarakhand Board Exam 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education will be releasing the UK Board datesheet 2026 soon. The link for candidates to download their UBSE class 10 and class 12 datesheet 2026 will be made available on the official website soon. Candidates preparing to appear for their annual board exams will be able to download the timetable PDF on the official website.

Once released, candidates can download the UK Board 10th and 12th timetable 2026 PDF at ubse.uk.gov.in. The timetable will include the subject-wise date and time for the board examination. Students must make sure they check through the complete schedule carefully while preparing for the board exam.

UK Board Exam 2026 Date and Time

Uttarakhand Board officials will be announcing the UK Board class 10 and class 12 board exam 2026 timetable soon. The board is likely to conduct the UBSE 10th and 12th exams in February-March 2026. Along with the subject-wise timetable, the board will also issue the schedule for practical exams and the instructions to be followed by canddiates on the day of the exam. the Uttarakhand Board timetable 2026 PDF will include the subject wise date and time of the exam. Candidates must make sure they check the timetable thoroughly before the exam date.