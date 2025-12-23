TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025
UK Board Date Sheet 2026: UBSE to Release Class 10, 12 Time Table Soon at ubse.uk.gov.in; Check Expected Date, Time Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 23, 2025, 11:24 IST

UK Board Date Sheet 2026 for Class 10th and 12th is expected to be released soon by the Uttarakhand Board. Students will be able to check subject-wise exam dates and download the official timetable PDF from the board’s website.


UBSE to Release Class 10, 12 Time Table Soon at ubse.uk.gov.in
Key Points

  • Uttarakhand Board 10th and 12th exam timetable 2026 to be released at ubse.uk.gov.in
  • The subject-wise timetable PDF will include the date and time of exam
  • Candidates must check through the instructions carefully before the exams

Uttarakhand Board Exam 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education will be releasing the UK Board datesheet 2026 soon. The link for candidates to download their UBSE class 10 and class 12 datesheet 2026 will be made available on the official website soon. Candidates preparing to appear for their annual board exams will be able to download the timetable PDF on the official website.

Once released, candidates can download the UK Board 10th and 12th timetable 2026 PDF at ubse.uk.gov.in. The timetable will include the subject-wise date and time for the board examination. Students must make sure they check through the complete schedule carefully while preparing for the board exam. 

UK Board Exam 2026 Date and Time

Uttarakhand Board officials will be announcing the UK Board class 10 and class 12 board exam 2026 timetable soon. The board is likely to conduct the UBSE 10th and 12th exams in February-March 2026. Along with the subject-wise timetable, the board will also issue the schedule for practical exams and the instructions to be followed by canddiates on the day of the exam. the Uttarakhand Board timetable 2026 PDF will include the subject wise date and time of the exam. Candidates must make sure they check the timetable thoroughly before the exam date. 

Steps to Download UK Board 10th, 12th Time Table 2026

The link for candidates to download the Uttarakhand Board class 10 and class 12 timetable 2026 will be available on the official website soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Board

Step 2: Click on the UK Board 10th/ 12th datesheet 2026 PDF link

Step 3: The datesheet PDF will be displayed

Step 4: Download for further reference


