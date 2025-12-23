From the Rig Veda to the modern era, women have always shown their dignity, strength, and indulgent power. Whether it was in ruling the Empire likeRani Lakshmi Bai, or as a Freedom Fighter like Sarojini Naidu or through a Political Leader Like Indira Gandhi, in sports like P.T. Usha and many more. In all areas and in every segment, they always show their influential presence everywhere.
Like other areas, women have also entered flying, and they have become pilots of the air force and passenger aeroplanes.
At the global level, Women are now moving ahead in this area, also for flying the Aeroplane. But, do you know, Which Country has the Highest Number of Women Pilots Worldwide?
Source: Twitter(X.com)/prasarbharati
So, let's go through this article to know the anser of the above question.
Which Country has the Highest Number of Women Pilots Worldwide?
As per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), out of 11775, there are a total of 1767 Indian Women Pilots, which is 15 percent of the pilots in India who are women, which is three times the global average of 5 percent and from this data, which was released by the MINISTRY OF CIVIL AVIATION, India is the country, which has the Highest Number of Women Pilots Worldwide.
Details On The Number of Women Pilots
|
S. No
|
Operator Name
|
Total number of Indian Women Pilots employed
|
Total number of pilots employed
|
% of Indian women pilots employed
|
1
|
Indigo Airlines
|
791
|
5174
|
15.28%
|
2
|
Air India
|
541
|
3462
|
15.62%
|
3
|
Alliance Air
|
25
|
144
|
17.36%
|
4
|
Spice Jet
|
61
|
372
|
16.39%
|
5
|
SNV Aviation
|
119
|
849
|
14.01%
|
6
|
Air India Express
|
230
|
1774
|
12.96%
|
Total
|
1767
|
11775
|
15.00%
Data Source: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)
Source: Twitter(X.com)/prasarbharati
Total Number of Pilots, Including Foreign Nationals and Women Working with Various Domestic Airlines in India
|
S. No
|
Operator Name
|
Indian Male Pilots
|
Indian Women Pilots
|
Foreign National Pilots
|
Total Pilots Employed
|
1
|
Indigo Airlines
|
4,383
|
791
|
34
|
5,174
|
2
|
Air India
|
2,921
|
541
|
58
|
3,462
|
3
|
Alliance Air
|
119
|
25
|
20
|
144
|
4
|
Spice Jet
|
311
|
61
|
NIL
|
372
|
5
|
SNV Aviation
|
730
|
119
|
NIL
|
849
|
6
|
Air India Express
|
1,544
|
230
|
144
|
1,774
|
Total
|
|
10,008
|
1,767
|
236
|
11,775
Data Source: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)
Conclusion
India’s leadership in women's aviation reflects more than statistics—it reflects confidence, opportunity, and changing mindsets. With women forming 15% of pilots, triple the global average, India proves that when barriers fall and support rises, women naturally soar higher, reshaping skies and inspiring future generations.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation