TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Which Country has the Highest Number of Women Pilots Worldwide?

By Prabhat Mishra
Dec 23, 2025, 12:26 IST

Women are steadily transforming the aviation industry, breaking long-standing barriers and redefining leadership in the skies. This article explores which nation leads the world in women pilots, revealing how social change, opportunity, and mindset together shape global aviation trends.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Highest Number of Women Pilots Worldwide
Highest Number of Women Pilots Worldwide

From the Rig Veda to the modern era, women have always shown their dignity, strength, and indulgent power. Whether it was in ruling the Empire likeRani Lakshmi Bai, or as a Freedom Fighter like Sarojini Naidu or through a Political Leader Like Indira Gandhi, in sports like P.T. Usha and many more. In all areas and in every segment, they always show their influential presence everywhere.

Like other areas, women have also entered flying, and they have become pilots of the air force and passenger aeroplanes.

At the global level, Women are now moving ahead in this area, also for flying the Aeroplane. But, do you know, Which Country has the Highest Number of Women Pilots Worldwide?

women pilot-1

Source: Twitter(X.com)/prasarbharati

So, let's go through this article to know the anser of the above question.

Which Country has the Highest Number of Women Pilots Worldwide?

As per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), out of 11775, there are a total of 1767 Indian Women Pilots, which is 15 percent of the pilots in India who are women, which is three times the global average of 5 percent and from this data, which was released by the MINISTRY OF CIVIL AVIATION, India is the country, which has the Highest Number of Women Pilots Worldwide.

Details On The Number of Women Pilots

S. No

Operator Name

Total number of Indian Women Pilots employed

Total number of pilots employed

% of Indian women pilots employed

1

Indigo Airlines

791

5174

15.28%

2

Air India

541

3462

15.62%

3

Alliance Air

25

144

17.36%

4

Spice Jet

61

372

16.39%

5

SNV Aviation

119

849

14.01%

6

Air India Express

230

1774

12.96%

Total

  

1767

11775

15.00%

Data Source: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)

women pilot-2

Source: Twitter(X.com)/prasarbharati

Total Number of Pilots, Including Foreign Nationals and Women Working with Various Domestic Airlines in India

S. No

Operator Name

Indian Male Pilots

Indian Women Pilots

Foreign National Pilots

Total Pilots Employed

1

Indigo Airlines

4,383

791

34

5,174

2

Air India

2,921

541

58

3,462

3

Alliance Air

119

25

20

144

4

Spice Jet

311

61

NIL

372

5

SNV Aviation

730

119

NIL

849

6

Air India Express

1,544

230

144

1,774

Total

 

10,008

1,767

236

11,775

Data Source: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)

women pilot-3

Conclusion

India’s leadership in women's aviation reflects more than statistics—it reflects confidence, opportunity, and changing mindsets. With women forming 15% of pilots, triple the global average, India proves that when barriers fall and support rises, women naturally soar higher, reshaping skies and inspiring future generations.


Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News