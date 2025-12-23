From the Rig Veda to the modern era, women have always shown their dignity, strength, and indulgent power. Whether it was in ruling the Empire likeRani Lakshmi Bai, or as a Freedom Fighter like Sarojini Naidu or through a Political Leader Like Indira Gandhi, in sports like P.T. Usha and many more. In all areas and in every segment, they always show their influential presence everywhere.

Like other areas, women have also entered flying, and they have become pilots of the air force and passenger aeroplanes.

At the global level, Women are now moving ahead in this area, also for flying the Aeroplane. But, do you know, Which Country has the Highest Number of Women Pilots Worldwide?

Source: Twitter(X.com)/prasarbharati

So, let's go through this article to know the anser of the above question.