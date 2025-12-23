RBSE Rajasthan Board Released Class 5th, 8th Date Sheet 2026; Download Schedule PDF here

Key Points
- RBSE Class 5 Exam to be held from February 20 to March 5, 2026
- RBSE class 8 exam to be held from February190 to March 4, 2026
- Exam to be held in a single shift from 1.30 PM to 4 PM
RBSE Class 5, 8th Timetable 2026: According to the official Twitter notification issued by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, the complete schedule for the RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 board exam 2026 is now available. As per reports, the exams will be conducted across designated exam centres from February 19 to March 4, 2026.
राजस्थान बोर्ड :- कक्षा 8वीं & 5वीं का टाइम टेबल pic.twitter.com/ZpwUnkM8QI
— Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan Ajmer (@Rajasthanboard) December 23, 2025
Rajasthan Board Class 5 and Class 8 Exam 2026 will be conducted from February 20 to March 5 2026 and February 19 to March 4, 2026 respectively. The exam will be conducted across designated exam centres from 1:30 PM to 4 PM. Candidates can check the complete schedule for the RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 Board Exam 2026 below.
RBSE Class 5th Date Sheet 2026
Rajasthan Board will be conducting the annual board exam for class 5 students from February 20 to March 5, 2026. The board exam will be conducted from 1:30 PM to 4 PM across various centres. Candidates can check the detailed timetable PDF below.
RBSE Class 8th Date Sheet 2026
Rajasthan Board class 8 timetable 2026 is available online. The board will be conducting the annual exams for class 8 students from February 19 to March 4, 2026 from 1:30 PM to 4 PM. Check the exam dates and details below
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation