RBSE Rajasthan Board Released Class 5th, 8th Date Sheet 2026; Download Schedule PDF here

RBSE Class 5, 8th Timetable 2026: According to the official Twitter notification issued by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, the complete schedule for the RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 board exam 2026 is now available. As per reports, the exams will be conducted across designated exam centres from February 19 to March 4, 2026.

Rajasthan Board Class 5 and Class 8 Exam 2026 will be conducted from February 20 to March 5 2026 and February 19 to March 4, 2026 respectively. The exam will be conducted across designated exam centres from 1:30 PM to 4 PM. Candidates can check the complete schedule for the RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 Board Exam 2026 below.