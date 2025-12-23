TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
Breaking News

RBSE Rajasthan Board Released Class 5th, 8th Date Sheet 2026; Download Schedule PDF here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 23, 2025, 10:45 IST

Rajasthan Board has released the Class 5th and 8th Date Sheet. Students and parents can check subject-wise exam dates and download the official exam timetable PDF from the Board's official website.


Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
RBSE Rajasthan Board Released Class 5th, 8th Date Sheet 2026
RBSE Rajasthan Board Released Class 5th, 8th Date Sheet 2026
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • RBSE Class 5 Exam to be held from February 20 to March 5, 2026
  • RBSE class 8 exam to be held from February190 to March 4, 2026
  • Exam to be held in a single shift from 1.30 PM to 4 PM

RBSE Class 5, 8th Timetable 2026: According to the official Twitter notification issued by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, the complete schedule for the RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 board exam 2026 is now available. As per reports, the exams will be conducted across designated exam centres from February 19 to March 4, 2026.

Rajasthan Board Class 5 and Class 8 Exam 2026 will be conducted from February 20 to March 5 2026 and February 19 to March 4, 2026 respectively. The exam will be conducted across designated exam centres from 1:30 PM to 4 PM. Candidates can check the complete schedule for the RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 Board Exam 2026 below.

RBSE Class 5th Date Sheet 2026

Rajasthan Board will be conducting the annual board exam for class 5 students from February 20 to March 5, 2026. The board exam will be conducted from 1:30 PM to 4 PM across various centres. Candidates can check the detailed timetable PDF below.


rbse-5th-timetable-2026

RBSE Class 8th Date Sheet 2026

Rajasthan Board class 8 timetable 2026 is available online. The board will be conducting the annual exams for class 8 students from February 19 to March 4, 2026 from 1:30 PM to 4 PM. Check the exam dates and details below

rbse-8th-timetable-2026


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News