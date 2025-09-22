BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2025 Notification Expected Within 5 Days at bpsc.gov.in - Confirms Education Minister

BPSC TRE 4 Vacancy 2025 Notification: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is expected to release the notification for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0 within the next five days, as per media reports. Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar has reportedly confirmed that the recruitment process will begin soon, giving relief to thousands of aspiring teachers awaiting the update.

According to media reports, the Education Minister stated that once the final list of vacancies is submitted, BPSC will initiate the Bihar TRE 4 Recruitment. Eligible candidates will be able to submit their applications online through the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in, after the release of BPSC TRE 4 Notification.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Notification 2025

BPSC TRE-4 recruitment notification will be released soon at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Through this, the officials aim to fill vacant teaching posts in Bihar's schools and contribute to improving the education system. The commission will issue the Bihar TRE 4.0 Notification PDF on the official website along with the activation of online application link.