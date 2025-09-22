BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2025 Notification Expected Within 5 Days at bpsc.gov.in - Confirms Education Minister

BPSC TRE 4 Vacancy 2025 Notification: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is expected to release the notification for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0 within the next five days, as per media reports. Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar has reportedly confirmed that the recruitment process will begin soon, giving relief to thousands of aspiring teachers awaiting the update.
According to media reports, the Education Minister stated that once the final list of vacancies is submitted, BPSC will initiate the Bihar TRE 4 Recruitment. Eligible candidates will be able to submit their applications online through the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in, after the release of BPSC TRE 4 Notification.
BPSC TRE 4.0 Notification 2025
BPSC TRE-4 recruitment notification will be released soon at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Through this, the officials aim to fill vacant teaching posts in Bihar's schools and contribute to improving the education system. The commission will issue the Bihar TRE 4.0 Notification PDF on the official website along with the activation of online application link.
BPSC TRE 4.0 Vacancy 2025 Overview
BPSC TRE 4.0 is a state-level examination that aims to fill teaching positions at the Primary, Middle School, Secondary, and Senior Secondary levels in Bihar. The BPSC TRE 4.0 Vacancy 2025 is expected to recruit over 1.10 lakh teachers. However, these are tentative figures, and the exact number of vacancies will be announced in the official BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment Notification.
|
BPSC TRE 4.0 Vacancy 2025
|
Name of Exam
|
Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Bihar Teacher Vacancy
|
1.10+ Lakh
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline
|
BPSC TRE 4.0 Application Date
|
Sept 2025
|
Official Website
|
bpsc.bih.nic.in
|
Job Location
|
Bihar
BPSC Teacher Apply Online 2025 Date
Along with the release of BPSC Teacher Vacancy 2025 Notification, the commission will commence the application process. You can check the tentative dates in the table below.
|
Events
|
Dates (Tentative)
|
BPSC TRE 4.0 Notification 2025 Release
|
Within Next 5 Days
|
Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2025 Apply Online Date
|
September, 2025 (Tentative)
|
BPSC TRE 4.0 Exam Date 2025
|
16th to 19th December 2025 (Tentative)
|
BPSC Teacher Result 2025
|
20 to 24 Jan 2026 (Tentative)
Steps to Apply for BPSC TRE 4.0 Exam
-
Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in
-
On the homepage, search for the BPSC TRE 4.0 apply online link
-
Register yourself by providing basic information and contact details
-
Log in to your account and fill in the application form
-
Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format and size
-
Review the details carefully before submitting the application form
-
Pay the application fee
-
Submit and download the application form for future references.
Who can Apply for BPSC TRE 4.0?
The Bihar Public Service Commission has laid down specific BPSC TRE 4.0 Eligibility Criteria for teaching positions across Primary, Middle School, Secondary, and Senior Secondary levels. Candidates applying for the BPSC TRE 4.0 must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility parameters before submitting their applications.
|
Posts
|
Educational Qualification
|
Minimum Age Limit
|
PRT (Primary Teacher)
|
- 12th (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed/appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education / 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) / 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)
|
18 Years
|
Middle School Teacher
|
- Graduation with 2-year Diploma
OR Graduation/Post Graduation with 50% marks + B.Ed./B.Ed. Special Education
OR Graduation with 45% marks + 1-year B.Ed.
OR Class 12 with 50% marks + 4-year BA.Ed/B.Sc.Ed/B.El.Ed
|
18 Years
|
Secondary Teacher
|
- Graduation/Post Graduation with minimum 50% marks + B.Ed./B.Ed. Special Education
OR 4-year BA.Ed/B.Sc.Ed degree from a recognized institute
|
21 Years
|
Higher Secondary Teacher
|
- Post Graduation + B.Ed./B.El.Ed
- Qualified Bihar STET Paper II
|
21 Years
