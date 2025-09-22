IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 OUT
BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2025 Notification Expected Within 5 Days at bpsc.gov.in - Confirms Education Minister

By Meenu Solanki
Sep 22, 2025, 19:02 IST

BPSC TRE 4.0 Vacancy 2025 Notification: The Bihar Public Service Commission will issue the BPSC TRE 4 Notification shortly on its official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through BPSC website. 

BPSC TRE 4 Vacancy 2025 Notification: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is expected to release the notification for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0 within the next five days, as per media reports. Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar has reportedly confirmed that the recruitment process will begin soon, giving relief to thousands of aspiring teachers awaiting the update.

According to media reports, the Education Minister stated that once the final list of vacancies is submitted, BPSC will initiate the Bihar TRE 4 Recruitment. Eligible candidates will be able to submit their applications online through the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in, after the release of BPSC TRE 4 Notification.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Notification 2025

BPSC TRE-4 recruitment notification will be released soon at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Through this, the officials aim to fill vacant teaching posts in Bihar's schools and contribute to improving the education system. The commission will issue the Bihar TRE 4.0 Notification PDF on the official website along with the activation of online application link.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Vacancy 2025 Overview

BPSC TRE 4.0 is a state-level examination that aims to fill teaching positions at the Primary, Middle School, Secondary, and Senior Secondary levels in Bihar. The BPSC TRE 4.0 Vacancy 2025 is expected to recruit over 1.10 lakh teachers. However, these are tentative figures, and the exact number of vacancies will be announced in the official BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment Notification.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Vacancy 2025

Name of Exam

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2025

Conducting Body

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

Mode of Application

Online

Bihar Teacher Vacancy

1.10+ Lakh

Mode of Exam

Offline

BPSC TRE 4.0 Application Date

Sept 2025

Official Website

bpsc.bih.nic.in

Job Location

Bihar

BPSC Teacher Apply Online 2025 Date

Along with the release of BPSC Teacher Vacancy 2025 Notification, the commission will commence the application process. You can check the tentative dates in the table below.

Events

Dates (Tentative)

BPSC TRE 4.0 Notification 2025 Release

Within Next 5 Days

Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2025 Apply Online Date

September, 2025 (Tentative)

BPSC TRE 4.0 Exam Date 2025

16th to 19th December 2025 (Tentative)

BPSC Teacher Result 2025

20 to 24 Jan 2026 (Tentative)

Steps to Apply for BPSC TRE 4.0 Exam

  1. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

  2. On the homepage, search for the BPSC TRE 4.0 apply online link

  3. Register yourself by providing basic information and contact details

  4. Log in to your account and fill in the application form

  5. Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format and size

  6. Review the details carefully before submitting the application form

  7. Pay the application fee

  8. Submit and download the application form for future references.

Who can Apply for BPSC TRE 4.0?

The Bihar Public Service Commission has laid down specific BPSC TRE 4.0 Eligibility Criteria for teaching positions across Primary, Middle School, Secondary, and Senior Secondary levels. Candidates applying for the BPSC TRE 4.0 must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility parameters before submitting their applications.

Posts

Educational Qualification

Minimum Age Limit

PRT (Primary Teacher)

- 12th (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed/appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education / 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) / 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)

18 Years

Middle School Teacher

- Graduation with 2-year Diploma

OR Graduation/Post Graduation with 50% marks + B.Ed./B.Ed. Special Education

OR Graduation with 45% marks + 1-year B.Ed.

OR Class 12 with 50% marks + 4-year BA.Ed/B.Sc.Ed/B.El.Ed

18 Years

Secondary Teacher

- Graduation/Post Graduation with minimum 50% marks + B.Ed./B.Ed. Special Education

OR 4-year BA.Ed/B.Sc.Ed degree from a recognized institute

21 Years

Higher Secondary Teacher

- Post Graduation + B.Ed./B.El.Ed

- Qualified Bihar STET Paper II

21 Years

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
