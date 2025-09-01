SCO Summit 2025 Tianjin: Theme, List of Attending Leaders with Countries, Key Events, Highlights and India Role

Leaders from throughout Eurasia gathered in Tianjin, China, for the SCO Summit 2025 to talk about global issues, economic cooperation, and regional security. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a significant bilateral encounter on the sidelines of the summit, which attracted particular notice.
SCO Summit 2025 Theme
The theme for the 25th SCO Summit is "Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move."
China and Russia founded the SCO in 2001 with the goal of ensuring stability in Central Asia and other areas. The main areas of focus for the SCO, an intergovernmental organization, are political, economic, and security cooperation.
List of Attending Leaders
Following leaders attended the SCO Summit 2025 Tianjin:
|
Leader
|
Country
|
Narendra Modi
|
India
|
Vladimir Putin
|
Russia
|
Masoud Pezeshkian
|
Iran
|
Shehbaz Sharif
|
Pakistan
|
Alexander Lukashenko
|
Belarus
|
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
|
Kazakhstan
|
Shavkat Mirziyoyev
|
Uzbekistan
|
Sadyr Japarov
|
Kyrgyzstan
|
Emomali Rahmon
|
Tajikistan
SCO Summit 2025 Key Highlights
Member states such as China, Russia, Pakistan, India, and Central Asian nations participated in the SCO Summit 2025. The topics of conversation included energy security, trade, climate change, counterterrorism, and how technology is influencing the world economy.
-
Increasing the level of regional security
-
Increasing trade and connectivity
-
Strengthening collaboration in digital technologies and energy
-
Climate change and sustainable development
India’s Role in SCO Summit 2025
India's involvement at the 2025 SCO Summit demonstrated its increasing sway over regional and international politics. PM Modi emphasized the significance of respect for sovereignty, open economic practices, and connectivity free from coercion. India also reaffirmed its dedication to combating terrorism and promoting Eurasia's sustainable development.
What is SCO?
In the modern world, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is among the most powerful regional organizations. There are 10 complete member states in this Eurasian political, economic, and security network.
China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan formally formed the SCO in 2001. The alliance became stronger and more diverse after Pakistan and India joined in 2017. Belarus joined as a full member in July 2024, after Iran did so in July 2023. A number of additional nations also take part as observers or conversation partners in addition to these members.
