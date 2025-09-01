IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
SCO Summit 2025 Tianjin: Theme, List of Attending Leaders with Countries, Key Events, Highlights and India Role

By Vidhee Tripathi
Sep 1, 2025, 14:39 IST

Explore the key highlights of the SCO Summit 2025 in Tianjin, China. Learn about the 'Upholding the Shanghai Spirit' theme, the leaders in attendance, and the discussions on regional security, economic cooperation, and technology.

Leaders from throughout Eurasia gathered in Tianjin, China, for the SCO Summit 2025 to talk about global issues, economic cooperation, and regional security. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a significant bilateral encounter on the sidelines of the summit, which attracted particular notice.

SCO Summit 2025 Theme

The theme for the 25th SCO Summit is "Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move."

China and Russia founded the SCO in 2001 with the goal of ensuring stability in Central Asia and other areas. The main areas of focus for the SCO, an intergovernmental organization, are political, economic, and security cooperation.

List of Attending Leaders

Following leaders attended the SCO Summit 2025 Tianjin:

Leader

Country

Narendra Modi

India

Vladimir Putin

Russia

Masoud Pezeshkian

Iran

Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan

Alexander Lukashenko

Belarus

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Kazakhstan

Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Uzbekistan

Sadyr Japarov

Kyrgyzstan

Emomali Rahmon

Tajikistan

SCO Summit 2025 Key Highlights

Member states such as China, Russia, Pakistan, India, and Central Asian nations participated in the SCO Summit 2025. The topics of conversation included energy security, trade, climate change, counterterrorism, and how technology is influencing the world economy.

  • Increasing the level of regional security

  • Increasing trade and connectivity

  • Strengthening collaboration in digital technologies and energy

  • Climate change and sustainable development

India’s Role in SCO Summit 2025

India's involvement at the 2025 SCO Summit demonstrated its increasing sway over regional and international politics. PM Modi emphasized the significance of respect for sovereignty, open economic practices, and connectivity free from coercion. India also reaffirmed its dedication to combating terrorism and promoting Eurasia's sustainable development.

What is SCO?

In the modern world, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is among the most powerful regional organizations. There are 10 complete member states in this Eurasian political, economic, and security network.

China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan formally formed the SCO in 2001. The alliance became stronger and more diverse after Pakistan and India joined in 2017. Belarus joined as a full member in July 2024, after Iran did so in July 2023. A number of additional nations also take part as observers or conversation partners in addition to these members.

