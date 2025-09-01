SCO Summit 2025 Tianjin: Theme, List of Attending Leaders with Countries, Key Events, Highlights and India Role

Leaders from throughout Eurasia gathered in Tianjin, China, for the SCO Summit 2025 to talk about global issues, economic cooperation, and regional security. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a significant bilateral encounter on the sidelines of the summit, which attracted particular notice.

SCO Summit 2025 Theme

The theme for the 25th SCO Summit is "Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move."

China and Russia founded the SCO in 2001 with the goal of ensuring stability in Central Asia and other areas. The main areas of focus for the SCO, an intergovernmental organization, are political, economic, and security cooperation.

List of Attending Leaders

Following leaders attended the SCO Summit 2025 Tianjin: