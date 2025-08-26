Jurassic Park now in India: Fossil Discovered in Rajasthan belongs to this Era…

A phytosaur's fossil bones, found in a village close to Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, have now been recognized as the earliest preserved example of the prehistoric reptile in India. The two-meter-long fossil was discovered by residents in Megha hamlet, around 45 kilometers from Jaisalmer, while they were excavating beside the lake. Fossil Discovery in Rajasthan A group of geologists verified the remains as a Jurassic-era phytosaur fossil after villagers first reported them to the district administration and archaeology department. Alongside the remains, researchers discovered what looked to be a fossilized egg that might have belonged to the reptile. In the words of Professor VS Parihar, leading paleontologist and dean of the Earth Science System at Jai Narain Vyas University in Jodhpur, "The phytosaur resembles a crocodile, and the fossil is 200 million years old."

A 200-Million-Year-Old Find "The fossil suggests a medium-sized phytosaur that most likely lived here millions of years ago, feeding on fish to stay alive. The estimated age of phytosaurs is 229 million years, and they may have originated in the early Jurassic period," he continued. In 2023, a particular kind of phytosaur fossil was discovered near the border between Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, but according to scientists, this is the first conclusive, well-preserved discovery in India. ALSO READ: Top 10 UNESCO World Heritage Caves: Two Famous Sites from India Included Evidence of Ancient Aquatic Life According to experts, the finding of phytosaur remains from 180 million years ago, the Jurassic period, suggests that the Thar Desert was home to a diverse aquatic ecosystem. Geologist Dr. Narayan Das Inakhiya, who has been in charge of fossil research in Jaisalmer, said to a media house that "about 180 million years ago, it was a region where the dinosaurs lived in the Jurassic age. Jaisalmer constitutes a portion of what geologists dub the Lathi Formation."

Team Behind the Discovery Parihar’s team, including Anshul Harsh and Pawan Kumar, classified the fossil as a terrestrial crocodile. The finding in Megha village is India’s first and the world’s second such discovery, strengthening evidence of the dinosaur era in Jaisalmer. Senior geologist Narayan Das Inakhiya and his team are still excavating the site, which shows signs of more potential dinosaur remains. ALSO READ: List of Places Removed from UNESCO World Heritage Sites: Check Name, Location and Factors What are Phytosaurs? Phytosaurs, commonly considered primitive crocodiles, survived the Permian and Triassic mass extinction. The fossils found in the village date back to the early Jurassic period, came from the Lathi Formation in the Jaisalmer Basin. Geological evidence implies these reptiles were piscivores (feeding on fishes), playing a significant role in ancient river ecosystems.