Top 10 Largest Prisons in the World: Name and their Capacity

Prisons, which are meant to rehabilitate criminals while maintaining public safety, are representations of containment and social justice. Many correctional facilities around the world differ in terms of size, capacity, and operational norms. Several of them are notable for their stature as well as their capacity to imprison people. Here, we examine the largest jails in the world, emphasizing their size and importance. Largest Prison in the World The New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa, Philippines, is stated as the largest prison in the world. It was first set up in 1940 as an internment camp while Japan was occupying the area. Originally built to house 6,345 prisoners, it currently struggles with extreme overcrowding, housing an astounding 28,500 prisoners. It houses dangerous criminals and is the nation's main maximum-security facility. This prison has been entangled in incidents involving guns, illegal substances, corruption, and human rights violations in recent years.

Largest Jail in India Since its founding in 1957, Delhi's Tihar Jail has grown to become the largest jail complex in South Asia. It can house up to 5200 prisoners in its nine major prisons. Within the Delhi Prisons system, which also includes the complexes at Rohini and Mandoli, it runs a sizable number of correctional facilities. It is a huge facility with a considerable inmate capacity. Top 10 Largest Prisons in the World The table below contains the name of the largest prisons in the world by inmate population in 2025. Rank Prison Location No. of Inmates 1 New Bilibid Prison Muntinlupa, Philippines 28,500 2 Silivri Prison Silivri, Turkey 22,000 3 Klong Prem Central Prison Bangkok, Thailand Up to 20,000 4 Los Angeles County Jail Los Angeles, USA 19,836 5 Tihar Jail West Delhi, India 19,500 6 Rikers Island New York City, USA 13,849 7 The Harris County Jail Texas, USA 10,044 8 The Maricopa County Jail Phoenix, Arizona, USA 9,265 9 Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA 8,811 10 Metro West Detention Centre Miami, Florida, USA 7,050