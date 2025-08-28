Top 10 Largest Prisons in the World: Name and their Capacity

Prisons, which are meant to rehabilitate criminals while maintaining public safety, are representations of containment and social justice. Many correctional facilities around the world differ in terms of size, capacity, and operational norms. Several of them are notable for their stature as well as their capacity to imprison people. Here, we examine the largest jails in the world, emphasizing their size and importance.
Largest Prison in the World
The New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa, Philippines, is stated as the largest prison in the world. It was first set up in 1940 as an internment camp while Japan was occupying the area. Originally built to house 6,345 prisoners, it currently struggles with extreme overcrowding, housing an astounding 28,500 prisoners. It houses dangerous criminals and is the nation's main maximum-security facility. This prison has been entangled in incidents involving guns, illegal substances, corruption, and human rights violations in recent years.
Largest Jail in India
Since its founding in 1957, Delhi's Tihar Jail has grown to become the largest jail complex in South Asia. It can house up to 5200 prisoners in its nine major prisons.
Within the Delhi Prisons system, which also includes the complexes at Rohini and Mandoli, it runs a sizable number of correctional facilities. It is a huge facility with a considerable inmate capacity.
ALSO READ: This African Country Has No Mobile Internet: Check the Surprising Reason Behind it
Top 10 Largest Prisons in the World
The table below contains the name of the largest prisons in the world by inmate population in 2025.
|
Rank
|
Prison
|
Location
|
No. of Inmates
|
1
|
New Bilibid Prison
|
Muntinlupa, Philippines
|
28,500
|
2
|
Silivri Prison
|
Silivri, Turkey
|
22,000
|
3
|
Klong Prem Central Prison
|
Bangkok, Thailand
|
Up to 20,000
|
4
|
Los Angeles County Jail
|
Los Angeles, USA
|
19,836
|
5
|
Tihar Jail
|
West Delhi, India
|
19,500
|
6
|
Rikers Island
|
New York City, USA
|
13,849
|
7
|
The Harris County Jail
|
Texas, USA
|
10,044
|
8
|
The Maricopa County Jail
|
Phoenix, Arizona, USA
|
9,265
|
9
|
Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility
|
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
|
8,811
|
10
|
Metro West Detention Centre
|
Miami, Florida, USA
|
7,050
Second Largest Prison: Silivri Prison
Location: Turkey's Silivri
Total number of prisoners: 22,000
The largest correctional facility in Europe and the second-largest jail in the world, Silivri Prison features state-of-the-art, high-security buildings. It was built to hold 11,000 prisoners, but today it houses a far larger population of more than 22,000 inmates. Although the institution has garnered attention for housing well-known individuals such as journalists and politicians, it is also criticized for poor living conditions and claims of human rights abuses.
ALSO READ: Only Two Countries in the World Have No Universities; Check their Names
Third Largest Prison: Klong Prem Central Prison
Location: Bangkok, Thailand
Total number of prisoners: 20,000
Founded in 1944, Klong Prem Central Prison is the largest correctional facility in Thailand and the third-largest prison in the world. It houses prisoners of various nationalities, with about 30% of its residents being foreigners. Five structures within the prison were converted into field hospitals for convicts who were infected during the COVID-19 outbreak. Known for housing prominent people, it also houses drug offenders, political prisoners, and other criminals.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation