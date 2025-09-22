IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

IB Security Assistant Executive Admit Card 2025 Released at mha.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

By Mohd Salman
Sep 22, 2025, 19:35 IST

IB Security Assistant Admit Card, IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 is now available for download at mha.gov.in. Candidates can download it using their User ID and Password. The Tier-I exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 29–30, 2025, and the admit card includes exam centre, timing, and instructions. City intimation slip was released earlier.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025
IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025

IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has activated the link to download the IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 on its official website, mha.gov.in. Candidates who have successfully applied for IB Security Assistant Vacancy 2025 can now download their admit card after visiting the official website by providing their user ID and password. The IB Security Assistant admit card link has been activated on the official website on September 22, 2025.

The admit card is an official document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo identity on IB Security Assistant Exam Date 2025 i.e. September 29 and 30, 2025.

IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 OUT

The IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 has officially been released by the Ministry of Home Affairs for candidates who applied for Security Assistant in the IB Tier-I examination. The IB Security Assistant exam date 2025 is scheduled for 29th and 30th September, 2025 and candidates can now download their admit card by providing their User ID and Password.
Candidates who have earlier checked the IB Security Assistant city intimation slip can now proceed to the IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 download.

IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 Link Active

The IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 link is now officially active on the official website of MHA, mha.gov.in and at cdn.digialm.com. Candidates can download their hall tickets for the upcoming Security Assistant in IB Tier-I exam, which is scheduled to be conducted between September 28 and 30, 2025. The admit card is a mandatory document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination and it contains important details such as the exam centre address, reporting time, and candidate instructions. Click on the direct link below to download the IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025.

IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025

Active Link

IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025: Overview

The IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 has been officially released for the Tier-I exam, which is scheduled to be conducted between September 29 and September 30, 2025. The IB Security Assistant exam aims to fill 4,987 Security Assistant/Executive posts across India. Check the table below for IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Recruiting Body

Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Post Name

Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe)

Total Vacancies

4,987

Exam Date

29th and 30th September 2025

Admit Card Release Date

Released

Official Website

mha.gov.in

How to Download IB ACIO Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can now download their IB SA Admit Card 2025 from the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs, mha.gov.in. The admit card is a mandatory document required to get entry into the examination hall on the IB Security Assistant exam date 2025, scheduled for September 29 and 30. Check the steps below to download from official website.

  • Visit the official website: mha.gov.in
  • On the homepage click on the link labeled “Download Admit Card for Security Assistant/Executive 2025.”
  • Enter your User ID and Password or Date of Birth.
  • Verify the details and click “Submit.”
  • Download and print the admit card for exam day.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News