IB Security Assistant Executive Admit Card 2025 Released at mha.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has activated the link to download the IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 on its official website, mha.gov.in. Candidates who have successfully applied for IB Security Assistant Vacancy 2025 can now download their admit card after visiting the official website by providing their user ID and password. The IB Security Assistant admit card link has been activated on the official website on September 22, 2025.
The admit card is an official document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo identity on IB Security Assistant Exam Date 2025 i.e. September 29 and 30, 2025.
IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 OUT
The IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 has officially been released by the Ministry of Home Affairs for candidates who applied for Security Assistant in the IB Tier-I examination. The IB Security Assistant exam date 2025 is scheduled for 29th and 30th September, 2025 and candidates can now download their admit card by providing their User ID and Password.
Candidates who have earlier checked the IB Security Assistant city intimation slip can now proceed to the IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 download.
IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 Link Active
The IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 link is now officially active on the official website of MHA, mha.gov.in and at cdn.digialm.com. Candidates can download their hall tickets for the upcoming Security Assistant in IB Tier-I exam, which is scheduled to be conducted between September 28 and 30, 2025. The admit card is a mandatory document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination and it contains important details such as the exam centre address, reporting time, and candidate instructions. Click on the direct link below to download the IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025.
IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025
IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025: Overview
The IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 has been officially released for the Tier-I exam, which is scheduled to be conducted between September 29 and September 30, 2025. The IB Security Assistant exam aims to fill 4,987 Security Assistant/Executive posts across India. Check the table below for IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights
Feature
Details
Recruiting Body
Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
Post Name
Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe)
Total Vacancies
4,987
Exam Date
29th and 30th September 2025
Admit Card Release Date
Released
Official Website
mha.gov.in
How to Download IB ACIO Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can now download their IB SA Admit Card 2025 from the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs, mha.gov.in. The admit card is a mandatory document required to get entry into the examination hall on the IB Security Assistant exam date 2025, scheduled for September 29 and 30. Check the steps below to download from official website.
- Visit the official website: mha.gov.in
- On the homepage click on the link labeled “Download Admit Card for Security Assistant/Executive 2025.”
- Enter your User ID and Password or Date of Birth.
- Verify the details and click “Submit.”
- Download and print the admit card for exam day.
