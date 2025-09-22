IB Security Assistant Executive Admit Card 2025 Released at mha.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has activated the link to download the IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 on its official website, mha.gov.in. Candidates who have successfully applied for IB Security Assistant Vacancy 2025 can now download their admit card after visiting the official website by providing their user ID and password. The IB Security Assistant admit card link has been activated on the official website on September 22, 2025.

The admit card is an official document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo identity on IB Security Assistant Exam Date 2025 i.e. September 29 and 30, 2025.

IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 OUT

The IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 has officially been released by the Ministry of Home Affairs for candidates who applied for Security Assistant in the IB Tier-I examination. The IB Security Assistant exam date 2025 is scheduled for 29th and 30th September, 2025 and candidates can now download their admit card by providing their User ID and Password.

Candidates who have earlier checked the IB Security Assistant city intimation slip can now proceed to the IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 download.