IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

School Assembly Headlines Today (23 September): PM Modi launches infrastructure projects in Arunachal Pradesh, GST changes to increase GDP and Other News in English

By Anisha Mishra
Sep 22, 2025, 18:06 IST

This news article provides a comprehensive overview of today's top headlines for school assemblies on September 23, 2025. It covers national, international, sports, business, science, and technology news, and concludes with a "Thought of the Day" quote. For more details, please refer to the complete article. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly
Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly

School Assembly Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This news reading offers a comprehensive global overview.

Reading or listening to the news is crucial for students, extending understanding beyond textbooks to current events, national progress, and challenges. Staying updated enhances general knowledge, fosters responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and broadens perspectives on future-relevant topics. Therefore, let's focus on today’s headlines.

Also Check| Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly

National News Headlines for School Assembly 

  • India will lead the world in energy storage: Pralhad Joshi

  • Naval Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi arrives in Colombo for four-day visit

  • 25 lakh free PM Ujjwala connections launched on Navratri; PM Modi wishes new beneficiaries

  • GST changes to increase GDP by nearly ₹20 lakh crore: Ashwini Vaishnaw

  • PM Modi launches ₹5,100 Crore infrastructure projects in Arunachal Pradesh

  • VP C P Radhakrishnan Releases Compiled Books on PM Modi’s Speeches ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishvash Sabka Prayas

  • PM Modi Extends Navratri Greetings, Calls for Collective Effort Toward a Self-Reliant India

  • Delhi CM Announces Doubling of Electric Buses; Hari Nagar Depot with 400+ Buses & 84 Charging Stations Laid

International News Headlinesfor School Assembly

  • Naval Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi arrives in Colombo for four-day visit

  • Waves Bazaar Bharat Pavilion becomes hub for India-Global film collaboration: NFDC

  • EAM Jaishankar meets Philippines Foreign Secretary in US, discusses bilateral ties

  • Sri Lankan President Declares Electricity Services Essential Amid Escalating Union Strikes

  • UN chief urges peace, end of conflict in International Peace Day message

  • India’s Defence Industry Achieves ₹1.5 Lakh Crore, Exports Cross ₹23,000 Crore: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

  • 5 new ministers to be inducted in new interim government in Nepal

Sports News Headlines for School Assembly

  • India crush Pakistan by 6 wickets in Super Four

  • Asia Cup: Pakistan Sets 172-Run Target for India in Super Four Clash

  • Anandkumar Velkumar bags gold in 42km marathon at world speed skating championships in China

  • Australia Defeats India by 43 Runs to Win Women’s ODI Series 2-1

Also Check 

Business News Headlines for School Assembly

  • Oil Prices Fall Amid Oversupply and Weak Demand Despite Fed Rate Cut

  • Japanese Agency R&I Upgrades India’s Sovereign Rating to BBB+

  • All-India CPI for Agricultural Labourers Rises 0.76%

  • PM Announces Next-Gen GST Reforms; New Rates to Impact Auto Sector from Monday

  • Sensex Falls 388 Points, Nifty Down 97; Markets End in Red

Thought of the Day

"Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out."

Meaning: This thought demystifies the idea of success, presenting it not as a sudden event, but as the result of consistent, daily effort. It teaches us that even small actions, when performed regularly over time, can lead to significant accomplishments. This principle is true for everything, from mastering a new language to excelling in a sport. It encourages students to focus on building good habits and staying consistent, rather than waiting for a moment of inspiration.

Related: Thoughts Of The Day For School Assembly

Also Check|

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News