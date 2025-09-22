School Assembly Headlines Today (23 September): PM Modi launches infrastructure projects in Arunachal Pradesh, GST changes to increase GDP and Other News in English

School Assembly Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This news reading offers a comprehensive global overview.
Reading or listening to the news is crucial for students, extending understanding beyond textbooks to current events, national progress, and challenges. Staying updated enhances general knowledge, fosters responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and broadens perspectives on future-relevant topics. Therefore, let's focus on today’s headlines.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
India will lead the world in energy storage: Pralhad Joshi
Naval Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi arrives in Colombo for four-day visit
25 lakh free PM Ujjwala connections launched on Navratri; PM Modi wishes new beneficiaries
GST changes to increase GDP by nearly ₹20 lakh crore: Ashwini Vaishnaw
PM Modi launches ₹5,100 Crore infrastructure projects in Arunachal Pradesh
VP C P Radhakrishnan Releases Compiled Books on PM Modi’s Speeches ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishvash Sabka Prayas
PM Modi Extends Navratri Greetings, Calls for Collective Effort Toward a Self-Reliant India
Delhi CM Announces Doubling of Electric Buses; Hari Nagar Depot with 400+ Buses & 84 Charging Stations Laid
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Waves Bazaar Bharat Pavilion becomes hub for India-Global film collaboration: NFDC
EAM Jaishankar meets Philippines Foreign Secretary in US, discusses bilateral ties
Sri Lankan President Declares Electricity Services Essential Amid Escalating Union Strikes
UN chief urges peace, end of conflict in International Peace Day message
India’s Defence Industry Achieves ₹1.5 Lakh Crore, Exports Cross ₹23,000 Crore: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
5 new ministers to be inducted in new interim government in Nepal
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
India crush Pakistan by 6 wickets in Super Four
Asia Cup: Pakistan Sets 172-Run Target for India in Super Four Clash
Anandkumar Velkumar bags gold in 42km marathon at world speed skating championships in China
Australia Defeats India by 43 Runs to Win Women’s ODI Series 2-1
Business News Headlines for School Assembly
Oil Prices Fall Amid Oversupply and Weak Demand Despite Fed Rate Cut
Japanese Agency R&I Upgrades India’s Sovereign Rating to BBB+
All-India CPI for Agricultural Labourers Rises 0.76%
PM Announces Next-Gen GST Reforms; New Rates to Impact Auto Sector from Monday
Sensex Falls 388 Points, Nifty Down 97; Markets End in Red
Thought of the Day
"Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out."
Meaning: This thought demystifies the idea of success, presenting it not as a sudden event, but as the result of consistent, daily effort. It teaches us that even small actions, when performed regularly over time, can lead to significant accomplishments. This principle is true for everything, from mastering a new language to excelling in a sport. It encourages students to focus on building good habits and staying consistent, rather than waiting for a moment of inspiration.
