What is the Difference between K Visa and H-1B?

China and the United States have introduced visa programs to attract skilled foreign workers. China’s new K visa, starting October 1, 2025, is designed for young professionals in science and technology. It allows multiple entries and longer stays and does not require a local sponsor. K visa holders can take part in education, research, and business activities.

The U.S. H-1B visa is a long-standing program for skilled workers in fields like IT, engineering, and healthcare. It lets U.S. companies hire foreign talent for speciality jobs. However, recent changes have made it harder to access. President Trump has announced a $100,000 fee for new H-1B applications, causing concern among Indian professionals and tech companies.

In this article, we’ll take a look at how the two visas compare. We’ll explore their benefits, challenges, and what these changes mean for global talent looking to work abroad.