List of Visa Free Countries for Indian Passport Holders in 2025; Check Names Here

Visa-free countries for Indians: Indian passport holders can enjoy visa-free travel to numerous countries, facilitating easier exploration of diverse cultures and landscapes. As of 2025, there are 59 visa-free countries available for Indians, including popular destinations such as Angola, Barbados, Bhutan, and 22 more. Each country offers unique experiences, from stunning beaches to rich historical sites.

Kriti Barua
ByKriti Barua
Jul 25, 2025, 16:19 IST
Most Popular Visa-Free Countries for Indians
Most Popular Visa-Free Countries for Indians

Travelling is the best feeling in the world. It is a bridge that connects strangers and friends, allowing for shared experiences and memories to be created. However, when travelling from one place to another, there are a few obstacles that may arise, such as the VISA application process.

Did you know that there are several countries around the world where Indians can travel without the need to apply for a visa? That's right! Many countries require Visa papers, and it is one of the time-consuming tasks that can sometimes be stressful.

If you're an Indian traveller, you can explore some fantastic destinations without worrying about visa paperwork. We have compiled a list of the top 25 visa-free countries for Indian passport holders in 2025.

List of Visa-free Countries for Indians in 2025

According to the Ministry of Affairs, here's the list of the visa-free countries for indians:

Rank

Country

Capital

Remarks (for Indian Citizens)

1

Angola

Luanda

Visa required (e-Visa available)

2

Barbados

Bridgetown

Visa-free for up to 90 days

3

Bhutan

Thimphu

Visa-free (with permit)

4

British Virgin Islands

Road Town

Visa required (e-Visa available)

5

Cook Islands

Avarua

Visa-free for up to 31 days

6

Dominica

Roseau

Visa-free for up to 90 days

7

Fiji

Suva

Visa-free for up to 4 months

8

Grenada

St. George's

Visa-free for up to 90 days

9

Haiti

Port-au-Prince

Visa-free for up to 90 days

10

Iran

Tehran

Visa required (e-Visa available)

11

Jamaica

Kingston

Visa-free for up to 14 days

12

Kazakhstan

Astana (Nur-Sultan)

Visa required (e-Visa available)

13

Kenya

Nairobi

e-Visa required (Visa-on-arrival discontinued)

14

Kiribati

South Tarawa

Visa required

15

Macao

Macao

Visa-free for up to 30 days

16

Madagascar

Antananarivo

Visa on Arrival for up to 90 days

17

Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur

Visa required (e-Visa available, or visa-free for specific conditions)

18

Mauritius

Port Louis

Visa-free for up to 90 days

19

Micronesia

Palikir

Visa-free for up to 30 days

20

Montserrat

Brades (de facto)

Visa required

21

Nepal

Kathmandu

Visa-free

22

Niue

Alofi

Visa-free for up to 30 days

23

Philippines

Manila

Visa required

24

Rwanda

Kigali

Visa on Arrival for up to 30 days

25

Senegal

Dakar

Visa required (e-Visa available)

26

St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre

Visa-free for up to 90 days

27

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Kingstown

Visa-free for up to 90 days

28

Thailand

Bangkok

Visa on Arrival (for a fee), or e-Visa available

29

Trinidad and Tobago

Port of Spain

Visa required

30

Vanuatu

Port Vila

Visa-free for up to 30 days

Countries Where You Need A Visa-On-Arrival (for Indian Citizens)

Rank

Country

Capital

Remarks (for Indian Citizens)

31

Bolivia

Sucre (constitutional), La Paz (administrative)

Visa on Arrival (may require prior authorisation)

32

Burundi

Gitega

Visa on Arrival

33

Cambodia

Phnom Penh

Visa on Arrival or e-Visa

34

Cape Verde

Praia

Visa on Arrival

35

Comoros

Moroni

Visa on Arrival

36

Djibouti

Djibouti City

Visa on Arrival or e-Visa

37

Ethiopia

Addis Ababa

Visa on Arrival or e-Visa

38

Guinea-Bissau

Bissau

Visa on Arrival

39

Indonesia

Jakarta

Visa on Arrival

40

Jordan

Amman

Visa on Arrival

41

Laos

Vientiane

Visa on Arrival or e-Visa

42

Maldives

Malé

Visa on Arrival for up to 30 days

43

Marshall Islands

Majuro

Visa on Arrival

44

Mongolia

Ulaanbaatar

Visa on Arrival

45

Mozambique

Maputo

Visa on Arrival

46

Myanmar

Naypyidaw

Visa required (e-Visa available, VOA limited)

47

Namibia

Windhoek

Visa required

48

Palau

Ngerulmud

Visa on Arrival for up to 30 days

49

Qatar

Doha

Visa-free for up to 30 days

50

Samoa

Apia

Visa on Arrival (Tourist Permit)

51

Sierra Leone

Freetown

Visa on Arrival

52

Somalia

Mogadishu

Visa on Arrival (with an invitation letter)

53

Sri Lanka

Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte (legislative), Colombo (executive & judicial)

Visa required (ETA available online, or VOA if ETA is not obtained prior)

54

St. Lucia

Castries

Visa-free for up to 90 days

55

Tanzania

Dodoma (official), Dar es Salaam (de facto)

Visa on Arrival or e-Visa

56

Timor-Leste

Dili

Visa on Arrival

57

Tuvalu

Funafuti

Visa on Arrival

58

Zimbabwe

Harare

Visa on Arrival or e-Visa

59

Seychelles

Victoria

Visa-free (Visitor's Permit issued on Arrival for up to 90 days, but online Travel Authorisation is mandatory before Arrival)

Source: Ministry of External Affairs

#1. Angola

Source: Expedia

Capital: Luanda

Angola offers Indian passport holders a visa-free stay of up to 30 days. Known for its diverse landscapes, Angola boasts a rich cultural heritage, vibrant cities, and stunning natural attractions such as the Kissama National Park and the Lagoa de Ultrasound.

While visa-free entry is granted, travellers must ensure their passport remains valid for the duration of their stay. Angola is emerging as a popular destination for adventure seekers, history enthusiasts, and those interested in African culture. The country actively promotes tourism, especially eco-tourism and cultural tourism, providing a unique experience for visitors.

Travellers are advised to have sufficient funds, onward travel details, and accommodation arrangements, as required by entry protocols. Angola's visa-free policy facilitates easier travel for Indian nationals, fostering better diplomatic and tourism relations.

#2. Barbados

Source: Blue Bay Travel

Capital: Bridgetown

Barbados is a beautiful Caribbean island nation offering Indian passport holders a 30-day visa-free period. Famous for its pristine beaches, vibrant nightlife, and friendly locals, Barbados is a top destination for leisure and relaxation.

The island offers a mix of modern amenities and rich history, featuring sites such as Harrison's Cave and the historic city of Bridgetown. Barbados' warm climate and stunning landscape make it an ideal destination for water sports, sightseeing, and cultural festivals. Travellers should ensure their passport is valid for the duration of their stay and carry proof of onward travel and accommodation.

Barbados also offers a variety of culinary delights, including local rum and fresh seafood. Its welcoming atmosphere and picturesque scenery make it an attractive destination for Indian tourists seeking a tropical getaway.

#3. Belarus

Source: Globalisation Partners

Capital: Minsk

Belarus allows Indian passport holders to enter visa-free for up to 30 days under particular conditions. Visitors must present a valid passport, sufficient financial means (at least two base amounts or 50 base amounts for 30 days), and medical insurance covering a minimum of €10,000.

Additionally, travellers need confirmation of onward travel, and those arriving from Schengen or EU countries must hold valid EU or Schengen visas with crossing marks. Entry cannot be made via Moscow airport, as passport control is not in place there. Belarus, often referred to as "Europe's last dictatorship," is rich in history, boasting notable Soviet-era architecture, lush forests, and numerous historical sites.

It also boasts vibrant cultural festivals and 19th-century architecture. Travellers should be aware of local customs, entry requirements, and the geopolitical climate, but visa-free entry makes Belarus accessible for brief visits, business trips, or cultural exploration.

#4. Bhutan

Source: Lonely Planet

Capital: Thimphu

Bhutan stands out as a unique destination with no visa restrictions for Indian passport holders. Indian citizens do not require a visa or permit to visit Bhutan, making short visits and tourism extremely easy. Known for its breathtaking landscapes, monasteries, and the concept of Gross National Happiness, Bhutan offers travellers a spiritual and tranquil experience.

Visitors can explore iconic sites, including Paro Valley, the Tiger's Nest Monastery, and Thimphu's vibrant markets. Due to its border-sharing policy with India, the journey is mostly via land crossings from West Bengal or other Indian states, simplifying entry procedures.

The country emphasises eco-tourism and cultural preservation, making it a must-visit for nature and culture lovers. Despite the lack of a formal visa process, travellers should carry valid identification and adhere to diplomatic customs, ensuring a smooth and enriching visit to this Himalayan kingdom.

#5. Commonwealth of Dominica

Source: Savoury Partners

Capital: Roseau

Dominica offers Indian passport holders a visa-free stay for up to 180 days. Often called the "Nature Island of the Caribbean", Dominica is renowned for its lush rainforests, waterfalls, volcanic mountains, and vibrant marine life.

It's an ideal destination for eco-tourists, adventure seekers, and nature lovers who wish to explore unspoiled landscapes. Activities include hiking, whale watching, diving, and exploring the Indian River.

Travellers should carry a valid passport, proof of accommodation, and return tickets. Dominica's friendly atmosphere and stunning natural attractions make it a popular destination among those seeking a tropical escape.

#6. Cook Islands

Capital: Avarua

Cook Islands offer Indian passport holders a 31-day visa-free period. Known for crystal-clear lagoons, overwater bungalows, and Polynesian culture, the Cook Islands welcome visitors seeking tranquillity and beach bliss.

Popular destinations include Rarotonga and Aitutaki, which boast stunning coral reefs ideal for snorkelling and diving. The Islands' laid-back lifestyle and friendly locals make it perfect for romantic getaways, relaxing holidays, or cultural immersion.

Travellers are advised to have valid proof of return flights, accommodations, and funds. The relaxed visa policy simplifies travel planning, encouraging tourists to explore its scenic beauty and Polynesian traditions.

#7. Dominican Republic

Capital: Santo Domingo

The Dominican Republic permits Indian nationals to enter without a visa if they meet specific eligibility criteria. Travellers need to purchase a Tourist Card, which is typically included in their air ticket, allowing for a visa-free stay.

With beautiful beaches, historic sites, and vibrant nightlife, the country is a popular Caribbean destination. Destinations like Punta Cana, Santo Domingo, and Puerto Plata offer a diverse range of experiences, from historical tours to water sports.

Travellers should carry valid travel documents, proof of accommodation, and return tickets. The country's relaxed entry policies facilitate tourism, especially for those already eligible through European, American, or Canadian visas.

#8. Grenada

Capital: Saint George's

Grenada offers Indian passport holders a 90-day visa-free stay. Known as the "Spice Isle", Grenada is famous for its aromatic spices, stunning beaches, and lush rainforests. Visitors enjoy exploring Grand Anse Beach, waterfalls like Annandale, and historical sites such as Fort George.

The island also offers excellent diving and snorkelling spots, along with vibrant local markets. Travellers should carry proof of onward travel, hotel reservations, and sufficient funds to cover their expenses.

The relaxed visa policy encourages extended stays for leisure, adventure, or cultural exploration, with friendly locals and scenic surroundings. Grenada appeals to eco-tourists, honeymooners, and adventure lovers alike.

#9. Haiti

Capital: Port-au-Prince

Haiti offers Indian passport holders a 90-day visa-free period. Despite political instability and economic challenges, Haiti remains rich in culture, history, and natural beauty.

Tourists can visit sites such as Port-au-Prince's Iron Market, the Citadelle Laferrière, and the stunning beaches of Jacmel. Due to the lack of a bilateral visa agreement, entry procedures involve basic documentation, but travellers should be cautious of current safety advisories.

Haiti is known for its vibrant arts, music, and spiritual traditions, making it a unique cultural experience. Visitors are advised to stay informed about local conditions, health guidelines, and safety measures in place.

#10. Iran

Capital: Tehran

Iran allows Indian passport holders a 15-day visa-free stay, which is primarily for transit purposes or brief visits. Known for its rich history, Persian architecture, and cultural heritage, Iran boasts UNESCO World Heritage sites like Persepolis, Isfahan's mosques, and the ancient city of Shiraz.

The country's hospitality and traditional cuisine are major attractions. Travellers should ensure their passports are valid, carry proof of onward travel arrangements, and respect local cultural norms. Limited visa-free duration means planning for quick sightseeing or business visits. For stays of longer duration, applying for a visa is necessary.

Kriti Barua
Kriti Barua

Executive Content Writer

Kriti Barua is a professional content writer who has four years of experience in creating engaging and informative articles for various industries. She started her career as a creative writer intern at Wordloom Ventures and quickly developed a passion for crafting compelling narratives that resonate with readers.

Currently working as a content writer for the GK section of Jagran New Media, she continues to hone her skills in writing and strives to deliver high-quality content that educates and entertains readers.
... Read More

