List of Visa Free Countries for Indian Passport Holders in 2025; Check Names Here

Travelling is the best feeling in the world. It is a bridge that connects strangers and friends, allowing for shared experiences and memories to be created. However, when travelling from one place to another, there are a few obstacles that may arise, such as the VISA application process.
Did you know that there are several countries around the world where Indians can travel without the need to apply for a visa? That's right! Many countries require Visa papers, and it is one of the time-consuming tasks that can sometimes be stressful.
If you're an Indian traveller, you can explore some fantastic destinations without worrying about visa paperwork. We have compiled a list of the top 25 visa-free countries for Indian passport holders in 2025.
List of Visa-free Countries for Indians in 2025
According to the Ministry of Affairs, here's the list of the visa-free countries for indians:
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Capital
|
Remarks (for Indian Citizens)
|
1
|
Angola
|
Luanda
|
Visa required (e-Visa available)
|
2
|
Barbados
|
Bridgetown
|
Visa-free for up to 90 days
|
3
|
Bhutan
|
Thimphu
|
Visa-free (with permit)
|
4
|
British Virgin Islands
|
Road Town
|
Visa required (e-Visa available)
|
5
|
Cook Islands
|
Avarua
|
Visa-free for up to 31 days
|
6
|
Dominica
|
Roseau
|
Visa-free for up to 90 days
|
7
|
Fiji
|
Suva
|
Visa-free for up to 4 months
|
8
|
Grenada
|
St. George's
|
Visa-free for up to 90 days
|
9
|
Haiti
|
Port-au-Prince
|
Visa-free for up to 90 days
|
10
|
Iran
|
Tehran
|
Visa required (e-Visa available)
|
11
|
Jamaica
|
Kingston
|
Visa-free for up to 14 days
|
12
|
Kazakhstan
|
Astana (Nur-Sultan)
|
Visa required (e-Visa available)
|
13
|
Kenya
|
Nairobi
|
e-Visa required (Visa-on-arrival discontinued)
|
14
|
Kiribati
|
South Tarawa
|
Visa required
|
15
|
Macao
|
Macao
|
Visa-free for up to 30 days
|
16
|
Madagascar
|
Antananarivo
|
Visa on Arrival for up to 90 days
|
17
|
Malaysia
|
Kuala Lumpur
|
Visa required (e-Visa available, or visa-free for specific conditions)
|
18
|
Mauritius
|
Port Louis
|
Visa-free for up to 90 days
|
19
|
Micronesia
|
Palikir
|
Visa-free for up to 30 days
|
20
|
Montserrat
|
Brades (de facto)
|
Visa required
|
21
|
Nepal
|
Kathmandu
|
Visa-free
|
22
|
Niue
|
Alofi
|
Visa-free for up to 30 days
|
23
|
Philippines
|
Manila
|
Visa required
|
24
|
Rwanda
|
Kigali
|
Visa on Arrival for up to 30 days
|
25
|
Senegal
|
Dakar
|
Visa required (e-Visa available)
|
26
|
St. Kitts and Nevis
|
Basseterre
|
Visa-free for up to 90 days
|
27
|
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
|
Kingstown
|
Visa-free for up to 90 days
|
28
|
Thailand
|
Bangkok
|
Visa on Arrival (for a fee), or e-Visa available
|
29
|
Trinidad and Tobago
|
Port of Spain
|
Visa required
|
30
|
Vanuatu
|
Port Vila
|
Visa-free for up to 30 days
Countries Where You Need A Visa-On-Arrival (for Indian Citizens)
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Capital
|
Remarks (for Indian Citizens)
|
31
|
Bolivia
|
Sucre (constitutional), La Paz (administrative)
|
Visa on Arrival (may require prior authorisation)
|
32
|
Burundi
|
Gitega
|
Visa on Arrival
|
33
|
Cambodia
|
Phnom Penh
|
Visa on Arrival or e-Visa
|
34
|
Cape Verde
|
Praia
|
Visa on Arrival
|
35
|
Comoros
|
Moroni
|
Visa on Arrival
|
36
|
Djibouti
|
Djibouti City
|
Visa on Arrival or e-Visa
|
37
|
Ethiopia
|
Addis Ababa
|
Visa on Arrival or e-Visa
|
38
|
Guinea-Bissau
|
Bissau
|
Visa on Arrival
|
39
|
Indonesia
|
Jakarta
|
Visa on Arrival
|
40
|
Jordan
|
Amman
|
Visa on Arrival
|
41
|
Laos
|
Vientiane
|
Visa on Arrival or e-Visa
|
42
|
Maldives
|
Malé
|
Visa on Arrival for up to 30 days
|
43
|
Marshall Islands
|
Majuro
|
Visa on Arrival
|
44
|
Mongolia
|
Ulaanbaatar
|
Visa on Arrival
|
45
|
Mozambique
|
Maputo
|
Visa on Arrival
|
46
|
Myanmar
|
Naypyidaw
|
Visa required (e-Visa available, VOA limited)
|
47
|
Namibia
|
Windhoek
|
Visa required
|
48
|
Palau
|
Ngerulmud
|
Visa on Arrival for up to 30 days
|
49
|
Qatar
|
Doha
|
Visa-free for up to 30 days
|
50
|
Samoa
|
Apia
|
Visa on Arrival (Tourist Permit)
|
51
|
Sierra Leone
|
Freetown
|
Visa on Arrival
|
52
|
Somalia
|
Mogadishu
|
Visa on Arrival (with an invitation letter)
|
53
|
Sri Lanka
|
Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte (legislative), Colombo (executive & judicial)
|
Visa required (ETA available online, or VOA if ETA is not obtained prior)
|
54
|
St. Lucia
|
Castries
|
Visa-free for up to 90 days
|
55
|
Tanzania
|
Dodoma (official), Dar es Salaam (de facto)
|
Visa on Arrival or e-Visa
|
56
|
Timor-Leste
|
Dili
|
Visa on Arrival
|
57
|
Tuvalu
|
Funafuti
|
Visa on Arrival
|
58
|
Zimbabwe
|
Harare
|
Visa on Arrival or e-Visa
|
59
|
Seychelles
|
Victoria
|
Visa-free (Visitor's Permit issued on Arrival for up to 90 days, but online Travel Authorisation is mandatory before Arrival)
Source: Ministry of External Affairs
#1. Angola
Source: Expedia
Capital: Luanda
Angola offers Indian passport holders a visa-free stay of up to 30 days. Known for its diverse landscapes, Angola boasts a rich cultural heritage, vibrant cities, and stunning natural attractions such as the Kissama National Park and the Lagoa de Ultrasound.
While visa-free entry is granted, travellers must ensure their passport remains valid for the duration of their stay. Angola is emerging as a popular destination for adventure seekers, history enthusiasts, and those interested in African culture. The country actively promotes tourism, especially eco-tourism and cultural tourism, providing a unique experience for visitors.
Travellers are advised to have sufficient funds, onward travel details, and accommodation arrangements, as required by entry protocols. Angola's visa-free policy facilitates easier travel for Indian nationals, fostering better diplomatic and tourism relations.
#2. Barbados
Source: Blue Bay Travel
Capital: Bridgetown
Barbados is a beautiful Caribbean island nation offering Indian passport holders a 30-day visa-free period. Famous for its pristine beaches, vibrant nightlife, and friendly locals, Barbados is a top destination for leisure and relaxation.
The island offers a mix of modern amenities and rich history, featuring sites such as Harrison's Cave and the historic city of Bridgetown. Barbados' warm climate and stunning landscape make it an ideal destination for water sports, sightseeing, and cultural festivals. Travellers should ensure their passport is valid for the duration of their stay and carry proof of onward travel and accommodation.
Barbados also offers a variety of culinary delights, including local rum and fresh seafood. Its welcoming atmosphere and picturesque scenery make it an attractive destination for Indian tourists seeking a tropical getaway.
#3. Belarus
Source: Globalisation Partners
Capital: Minsk
Belarus allows Indian passport holders to enter visa-free for up to 30 days under particular conditions. Visitors must present a valid passport, sufficient financial means (at least two base amounts or 50 base amounts for 30 days), and medical insurance covering a minimum of €10,000.
Additionally, travellers need confirmation of onward travel, and those arriving from Schengen or EU countries must hold valid EU or Schengen visas with crossing marks. Entry cannot be made via Moscow airport, as passport control is not in place there. Belarus, often referred to as "Europe's last dictatorship," is rich in history, boasting notable Soviet-era architecture, lush forests, and numerous historical sites.
It also boasts vibrant cultural festivals and 19th-century architecture. Travellers should be aware of local customs, entry requirements, and the geopolitical climate, but visa-free entry makes Belarus accessible for brief visits, business trips, or cultural exploration.
#4. Bhutan
Source: Lonely Planet
Capital: Thimphu
Bhutan stands out as a unique destination with no visa restrictions for Indian passport holders. Indian citizens do not require a visa or permit to visit Bhutan, making short visits and tourism extremely easy. Known for its breathtaking landscapes, monasteries, and the concept of Gross National Happiness, Bhutan offers travellers a spiritual and tranquil experience.
Visitors can explore iconic sites, including Paro Valley, the Tiger's Nest Monastery, and Thimphu's vibrant markets. Due to its border-sharing policy with India, the journey is mostly via land crossings from West Bengal or other Indian states, simplifying entry procedures.
The country emphasises eco-tourism and cultural preservation, making it a must-visit for nature and culture lovers. Despite the lack of a formal visa process, travellers should carry valid identification and adhere to diplomatic customs, ensuring a smooth and enriching visit to this Himalayan kingdom.
#5. Commonwealth of Dominica
Source: Savoury Partners
Capital: Roseau
Dominica offers Indian passport holders a visa-free stay for up to 180 days. Often called the "Nature Island of the Caribbean", Dominica is renowned for its lush rainforests, waterfalls, volcanic mountains, and vibrant marine life.
It's an ideal destination for eco-tourists, adventure seekers, and nature lovers who wish to explore unspoiled landscapes. Activities include hiking, whale watching, diving, and exploring the Indian River.
Travellers should carry a valid passport, proof of accommodation, and return tickets. Dominica's friendly atmosphere and stunning natural attractions make it a popular destination among those seeking a tropical escape.
#6. Cook Islands
Capital: Avarua
Cook Islands offer Indian passport holders a 31-day visa-free period. Known for crystal-clear lagoons, overwater bungalows, and Polynesian culture, the Cook Islands welcome visitors seeking tranquillity and beach bliss.
Popular destinations include Rarotonga and Aitutaki, which boast stunning coral reefs ideal for snorkelling and diving. The Islands' laid-back lifestyle and friendly locals make it perfect for romantic getaways, relaxing holidays, or cultural immersion.
Travellers are advised to have valid proof of return flights, accommodations, and funds. The relaxed visa policy simplifies travel planning, encouraging tourists to explore its scenic beauty and Polynesian traditions.
#7. Dominican Republic
Capital: Santo Domingo
The Dominican Republic permits Indian nationals to enter without a visa if they meet specific eligibility criteria. Travellers need to purchase a Tourist Card, which is typically included in their air ticket, allowing for a visa-free stay.
With beautiful beaches, historic sites, and vibrant nightlife, the country is a popular Caribbean destination. Destinations like Punta Cana, Santo Domingo, and Puerto Plata offer a diverse range of experiences, from historical tours to water sports.
Travellers should carry valid travel documents, proof of accommodation, and return tickets. The country's relaxed entry policies facilitate tourism, especially for those already eligible through European, American, or Canadian visas.
#8. Grenada
Capital: Saint George's
Grenada offers Indian passport holders a 90-day visa-free stay. Known as the "Spice Isle", Grenada is famous for its aromatic spices, stunning beaches, and lush rainforests. Visitors enjoy exploring Grand Anse Beach, waterfalls like Annandale, and historical sites such as Fort George.
The island also offers excellent diving and snorkelling spots, along with vibrant local markets. Travellers should carry proof of onward travel, hotel reservations, and sufficient funds to cover their expenses.
The relaxed visa policy encourages extended stays for leisure, adventure, or cultural exploration, with friendly locals and scenic surroundings. Grenada appeals to eco-tourists, honeymooners, and adventure lovers alike.
#9. Haiti
Capital: Port-au-Prince
Haiti offers Indian passport holders a 90-day visa-free period. Despite political instability and economic challenges, Haiti remains rich in culture, history, and natural beauty.
Tourists can visit sites such as Port-au-Prince's Iron Market, the Citadelle Laferrière, and the stunning beaches of Jacmel. Due to the lack of a bilateral visa agreement, entry procedures involve basic documentation, but travellers should be cautious of current safety advisories.
Haiti is known for its vibrant arts, music, and spiritual traditions, making it a unique cultural experience. Visitors are advised to stay informed about local conditions, health guidelines, and safety measures in place.
#10. Iran
Capital: Tehran
Iran allows Indian passport holders a 15-day visa-free stay, which is primarily for transit purposes or brief visits. Known for its rich history, Persian architecture, and cultural heritage, Iran boasts UNESCO World Heritage sites like Persepolis, Isfahan's mosques, and the ancient city of Shiraz.
The country's hospitality and traditional cuisine are major attractions. Travellers should ensure their passports are valid, carry proof of onward travel arrangements, and respect local cultural norms. Limited visa-free duration means planning for quick sightseeing or business visits. For stays of longer duration, applying for a visa is necessary.
