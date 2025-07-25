List of Visa Free Countries for Indian Passport Holders in 2025; Check Names Here

Travelling is the best feeling in the world. It is a bridge that connects strangers and friends, allowing for shared experiences and memories to be created. However, when travelling from one place to another, there are a few obstacles that may arise, such as the VISA application process. Did you know that there are several countries around the world where Indians can travel without the need to apply for a visa? That's right! Many countries require Visa papers, and it is one of the time-consuming tasks that can sometimes be stressful. If you're an Indian traveller, you can explore some fantastic destinations without worrying about visa paperwork. We have compiled a list of the top 25 visa-free countries for Indian passport holders in 2025. Check Out| What is the Most Dangerous Animal on Earth? It's Not a Lion or an Orca Whale!

List of Visa-free Countries for Indians in 2025 According to the Ministry of Affairs, here's the list of the visa-free countries for indians: Rank Country Capital Remarks (for Indian Citizens) 1 Angola Luanda Visa required (e-Visa available) 2 Barbados Bridgetown Visa-free for up to 90 days 3 Bhutan Thimphu Visa-free (with permit) 4 British Virgin Islands Road Town Visa required (e-Visa available) 5 Cook Islands Avarua Visa-free for up to 31 days 6 Dominica Roseau Visa-free for up to 90 days 7 Fiji Suva Visa-free for up to 4 months 8 Grenada St. George's Visa-free for up to 90 days 9 Haiti Port-au-Prince Visa-free for up to 90 days 10 Iran Tehran Visa required (e-Visa available) 11 Jamaica Kingston Visa-free for up to 14 days 12 Kazakhstan Astana (Nur-Sultan) Visa required (e-Visa available) 13 Kenya Nairobi e-Visa required (Visa-on-arrival discontinued) 14 Kiribati South Tarawa Visa required 15 Macao Macao Visa-free for up to 30 days 16 Madagascar Antananarivo Visa on Arrival for up to 90 days 17 Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Visa required (e-Visa available, or visa-free for specific conditions) 18 Mauritius Port Louis Visa-free for up to 90 days 19 Micronesia Palikir Visa-free for up to 30 days 20 Montserrat Brades (de facto) Visa required 21 Nepal Kathmandu Visa-free 22 Niue Alofi Visa-free for up to 30 days 23 Philippines Manila Visa required 24 Rwanda Kigali Visa on Arrival for up to 30 days 25 Senegal Dakar Visa required (e-Visa available) 26 St. Kitts and Nevis Basseterre Visa-free for up to 90 days 27 St. Vincent and the Grenadines Kingstown Visa-free for up to 90 days 28 Thailand Bangkok Visa on Arrival (for a fee), or e-Visa available 29 Trinidad and Tobago Port of Spain Visa required 30 Vanuatu Port Vila Visa-free for up to 30 days

Countries Where You Need A Visa-On-Arrival (for Indian Citizens) Rank Country Capital Remarks (for Indian Citizens) 31 Bolivia Sucre (constitutional), La Paz (administrative) Visa on Arrival (may require prior authorisation) 32 Burundi Gitega Visa on Arrival 33 Cambodia Phnom Penh Visa on Arrival or e-Visa 34 Cape Verde Praia Visa on Arrival 35 Comoros Moroni Visa on Arrival 36 Djibouti Djibouti City Visa on Arrival or e-Visa 37 Ethiopia Addis Ababa Visa on Arrival or e-Visa 38 Guinea-Bissau Bissau Visa on Arrival 39 Indonesia Jakarta Visa on Arrival 40 Jordan Amman Visa on Arrival 41 Laos Vientiane Visa on Arrival or e-Visa 42 Maldives Malé Visa on Arrival for up to 30 days 43 Marshall Islands Majuro Visa on Arrival 44 Mongolia Ulaanbaatar Visa on Arrival 45 Mozambique Maputo Visa on Arrival 46 Myanmar Naypyidaw Visa required (e-Visa available, VOA limited) 47 Namibia Windhoek Visa required 48 Palau Ngerulmud Visa on Arrival for up to 30 days 49 Qatar Doha Visa-free for up to 30 days 50 Samoa Apia Visa on Arrival (Tourist Permit) 51 Sierra Leone Freetown Visa on Arrival 52 Somalia Mogadishu Visa on Arrival (with an invitation letter) 53 Sri Lanka Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte (legislative), Colombo (executive & judicial) Visa required (ETA available online, or VOA if ETA is not obtained prior) 54 St. Lucia Castries Visa-free for up to 90 days 55 Tanzania Dodoma (official), Dar es Salaam (de facto) Visa on Arrival or e-Visa 56 Timor-Leste Dili Visa on Arrival 57 Tuvalu Funafuti Visa on Arrival 58 Zimbabwe Harare Visa on Arrival or e-Visa 59 Seychelles Victoria Visa-free (Visitor's Permit issued on Arrival for up to 90 days, but online Travel Authorisation is mandatory before Arrival)

Source: Ministry of External Affairs #1. Angola Source: Expedia Capital: Luanda Angola offers Indian passport holders a visa-free stay of up to 30 days. Known for its diverse landscapes, Angola boasts a rich cultural heritage, vibrant cities, and stunning natural attractions such as the Kissama National Park and the Lagoa de Ultrasound. While visa-free entry is granted, travellers must ensure their passport remains valid for the duration of their stay. Angola is emerging as a popular destination for adventure seekers, history enthusiasts, and those interested in African culture. The country actively promotes tourism, especially eco-tourism and cultural tourism, providing a unique experience for visitors. Travellers are advised to have sufficient funds, onward travel details, and accommodation arrangements, as required by entry protocols. Angola's visa-free policy facilitates easier travel for Indian nationals, fostering better diplomatic and tourism relations.



#2. Barbados Source: Blue Bay Travel Capital: Bridgetown Barbados is a beautiful Caribbean island nation offering Indian passport holders a 30-day visa-free period. Famous for its pristine beaches, vibrant nightlife, and friendly locals, Barbados is a top destination for leisure and relaxation. The island offers a mix of modern amenities and rich history, featuring sites such as Harrison's Cave and the historic city of Bridgetown. Barbados' warm climate and stunning landscape make it an ideal destination for water sports, sightseeing, and cultural festivals. Travellers should ensure their passport is valid for the duration of their stay and carry proof of onward travel and accommodation. Barbados also offers a variety of culinary delights, including local rum and fresh seafood. Its welcoming atmosphere and picturesque scenery make it an attractive destination for Indian tourists seeking a tropical getaway.

#3. Belarus Source: Globalisation Partners Capital: Minsk Belarus allows Indian passport holders to enter visa-free for up to 30 days under particular conditions. Visitors must present a valid passport, sufficient financial means (at least two base amounts or 50 base amounts for 30 days), and medical insurance covering a minimum of €10,000. Additionally, travellers need confirmation of onward travel, and those arriving from Schengen or EU countries must hold valid EU or Schengen visas with crossing marks. Entry cannot be made via Moscow airport, as passport control is not in place there. Belarus, often referred to as "Europe's last dictatorship," is rich in history, boasting notable Soviet-era architecture, lush forests, and numerous historical sites. It also boasts vibrant cultural festivals and 19th-century architecture. Travellers should be aware of local customs, entry requirements, and the geopolitical climate, but visa-free entry makes Belarus accessible for brief visits, business trips, or cultural exploration.

#4. Bhutan Source: Lonely Planet Capital: Thimphu Bhutan stands out as a unique destination with no visa restrictions for Indian passport holders. Indian citizens do not require a visa or permit to visit Bhutan, making short visits and tourism extremely easy. Known for its breathtaking landscapes, monasteries, and the concept of Gross National Happiness, Bhutan offers travellers a spiritual and tranquil experience. Visitors can explore iconic sites, including Paro Valley, the Tiger's Nest Monastery, and Thimphu's vibrant markets. Due to its border-sharing policy with India, the journey is mostly via land crossings from West Bengal or other Indian states, simplifying entry procedures. The country emphasises eco-tourism and cultural preservation, making it a must-visit for nature and culture lovers. Despite the lack of a formal visa process, travellers should carry valid identification and adhere to diplomatic customs, ensuring a smooth and enriching visit to this Himalayan kingdom.

#5. Commonwealth of Dominica Source: Savoury Partners Capital: Roseau Dominica offers Indian passport holders a visa-free stay for up to 180 days. Often called the "Nature Island of the Caribbean", Dominica is renowned for its lush rainforests, waterfalls, volcanic mountains, and vibrant marine life. It's an ideal destination for eco-tourists, adventure seekers, and nature lovers who wish to explore unspoiled landscapes. Activities include hiking, whale watching, diving, and exploring the Indian River. Travellers should carry a valid passport, proof of accommodation, and return tickets. Dominica's friendly atmosphere and stunning natural attractions make it a popular destination among those seeking a tropical escape. #6. Cook Islands Capital: Avarua

Cook Islands offer Indian passport holders a 31-day visa-free period. Known for crystal-clear lagoons, overwater bungalows, and Polynesian culture, the Cook Islands welcome visitors seeking tranquillity and beach bliss. Popular destinations include Rarotonga and Aitutaki, which boast stunning coral reefs ideal for snorkelling and diving. The Islands' laid-back lifestyle and friendly locals make it perfect for romantic getaways, relaxing holidays, or cultural immersion. Travellers are advised to have valid proof of return flights, accommodations, and funds. The relaxed visa policy simplifies travel planning, encouraging tourists to explore its scenic beauty and Polynesian traditions. #7. Dominican Republic Capital: Santo Domingo The Dominican Republic permits Indian nationals to enter without a visa if they meet specific eligibility criteria. Travellers need to purchase a Tourist Card, which is typically included in their air ticket, allowing for a visa-free stay.

With beautiful beaches, historic sites, and vibrant nightlife, the country is a popular Caribbean destination. Destinations like Punta Cana, Santo Domingo, and Puerto Plata offer a diverse range of experiences, from historical tours to water sports. Travellers should carry valid travel documents, proof of accommodation, and return tickets. The country's relaxed entry policies facilitate tourism, especially for those already eligible through European, American, or Canadian visas. #8. Grenada Capital: Saint George's Grenada offers Indian passport holders a 90-day visa-free stay. Known as the "Spice Isle", Grenada is famous for its aromatic spices, stunning beaches, and lush rainforests. Visitors enjoy exploring Grand Anse Beach, waterfalls like Annandale, and historical sites such as Fort George.

The island also offers excellent diving and snorkelling spots, along with vibrant local markets. Travellers should carry proof of onward travel, hotel reservations, and sufficient funds to cover their expenses. The relaxed visa policy encourages extended stays for leisure, adventure, or cultural exploration, with friendly locals and scenic surroundings. Grenada appeals to eco-tourists, honeymooners, and adventure lovers alike. #9. Haiti Capital: Port-au-Prince Haiti offers Indian passport holders a 90-day visa-free period. Despite political instability and economic challenges, Haiti remains rich in culture, history, and natural beauty. Tourists can visit sites such as Port-au-Prince's Iron Market, the Citadelle Laferrière, and the stunning beaches of Jacmel. Due to the lack of a bilateral visa agreement, entry procedures involve basic documentation, but travellers should be cautious of current safety advisories.