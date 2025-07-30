Subject-Verb Agreement Challenge for Class 10 Students with Answer Key

Mastering subject-verb agreement is fundamental to writing and speaking correct English. This means a singular subject requires a singular verb, and a plural subject requires a plural verb. While seemingly straightforward, this concept can become complex due to tricky sentences, special words, or long intervening phrases.

This challenge is specifically designed for Class 10 students to thoroughly test their understanding of the various rules governing subject-verb agreement. It's crucial to identify the actual subject, even when other words obscure it. Take your time, think carefully, and then review your answers. Good luck as you work to master this essential grammar skill!

Check: Tenses Quiz for Class 6–8 with Answer Key

Subject-Verb Agreement Challenge for Class 10

Instructions: Choose the correct verb form in the brackets to complete each sentence.