Prepositions and Conjunctions Quiz for Class 7-9: Practice Exercises with Answers PDF

Mastering subject-verb agreement is fundamental to writing and speaking correct English. This means a singular subject requires a singular verb, and a plural subject requires a plural verb. While seemingly straightforward, this concept can become complex due to tricky sentences, special words, or long intervening phrases.
This challenge is specifically designed for Class 10 students to thoroughly test their understanding of the various rules governing subject-verb agreement. It's crucial to identify the actual subject, even when other words obscure it. Take your time, think carefully, and then review your answers. Good luck as you work to master this essential grammar skill!
Check: Tenses Quiz for Class 6–8 with Answer Key
Subject-Verb Agreement Challenge for Class 10
Instructions: Choose the correct verb form in the brackets to complete each sentence.
Part A: Basic Rules & Common Subjects (10 Questions)
-
The cat (sleeps / sleep) on the mat.
-
My friends (is / are) coming to the party.
-
She (likes / like) to read adventure books.
-
The flowers in the garden (looks / look) beautiful.
-
He (don't / doesn't) play tennis very often.
-
Students (learns / learn) a lot in school.
-
The principal along with the teachers (was / were) present.
-
Each of the students (has / have) a new textbook.
-
The news (is / are) really surprising.
-
The police (is / are) investigating the case.
Part B: Indefinite Pronouns & Collective Nouns (8 Questions)
-
Everyone (wants / want) to win the competition.
-
Neither of the solutions (is / are) acceptable.
-
Somebody (has / have) left the door open.
-
No one (knows / know) the answer to that question.
-
The committee (has / have) decided to approve the proposal.
-
A number of students (is / are) absent today.
-
The jury (was / were) divided in their opinion.
-
Everything (is / are) ready for the big event.
Part C: Phrases Between Subject & Verb & 'Either/Or', 'Neither/Nor' (7 Questions)
-
The box of chocolates (is / are) missing.
-
The boy, along with his friends, (is / are) going to the concert.
-
One of the main reasons (is / are) pollution.
-
Either my brother or my sister (is / are) going to pick you up.
-
Neither the students nor the teacher (was / were) in the classroom.
-
The cost of all these items (has / have) increased.
-
The team members, as well as the captain, (was / were) happy.
Part D: Tricky Cases & Context-Based (5 Questions)
-
Five hundred rupees (is / are) a large sum of money.
-
The United States (is / are) a powerful country.
-
Physics (is / are) my favorite subject.
-
The majority of the voters (supports / support) the new policy.
-
More than one student (has / have) solved the problem.
Answer Key
Part A: Basic Rules & Common Subjects
-
The cat sleeps on the mat. (Singular subject 'cat' needs singular verb 'sleeps')
-
My friends are coming to the party. (Plural subject 'friends' needs plural verb 'are')
-
She likes to read adventure books. (Singular subject 'She' needs singular verb 'likes')
-
The flowers in the garden look beautiful. (Plural subject 'flowers' needs plural verb 'look')
-
He doesn't play tennis very often. (Singular subject 'He' needs singular auxiliary 'doesn't')
-
Students learn a lot in school. (Plural subject 'Students' needs plural verb 'learn')
-
The principal along with the teachers was present. (The true subject is 'The principal', singular)
-
Each of the students has a new textbook. ('Each' is always singular)
-
The news is really surprising. ('News' is an uncountable noun and takes a singular verb)
-
The police are investigating the case. ('Police' is treated as a plural noun)
Part B: Indefinite Pronouns & Collective Nouns
-
Everyone wants to win the competition. ('Everyone' is always singular)
-
Neither of the solutions is acceptable. ('Neither' is always singular)
-
Somebody has left the door open. ('Somebody' is always singular)
-
No one knows the answer to that question. ('No one' is always singular)
-
The committee has decided to approve the proposal. ('Committee' as a single unit takes a singular verb)
-
A number of students are absent today. ('A number of' is plural)
-
The jury was divided in their opinion. (If members are acting individually, 'were' can be used, but as a unit 'was' is common)
-
Everything is ready for the big event. ('Everything' is always singular)
Part C: Phrases Between Subject & Verb & 'Either/Or', 'Neither/Nor'
-
The box of chocolates is missing. (The subject is 'box', not 'chocolates')
-
The boy, along with his friends, is going to the concert. (The subject is 'boy', not 'friends')
-
One of the main reasons is pollution. (The subject is 'one', singular)
-
Either my brother or my sister is going to pick you up. (The verb agrees with the closer subject 'sister', which is singular)
-
Neither the students nor the teacher was in the classroom. (The verb agrees with the closer subject 'teacher', which is singular)
-
The cost of all these items has increased. (The subject is 'cost', singular)
-
The team members, as well as the captain, were happy. (The true subject is 'team members', plural)
Part D: Tricky Cases & Context-Based
-
Five hundred rupees is a large sum of money. (When a sum of money is treated as a single unit, it's singular)
-
The United States is a powerful country. (Names of countries are usually treated as singular)
-
Physics is my favorite subject. (Subjects ending in -ics, like 'physics', 'mathematics', 'economics', are singular)
-
The majority of the voters support the new policy. ('Majority of' takes a plural verb when referring to individual members of a group)
-
More than one student has solved the problem. ('More than one' takes a singular verb)
Mastering prepositions and conjunctions is really important for good English. These small but powerful words help you connect ideas and add details, making your sentences clear. We hope this quiz helped you practice and feel more confident. Just keep practicing and notice how these words are used in what you read and hear. Keep up the good work!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation