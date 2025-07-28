Tenses Quiz for Class 6–8 with Answer Key for Students

Understanding verb tenses is a fundamental part of mastering English grammar. Tenses tell us when an action happened – whether it's happening now, happened in the past, or will happen in the future. For students in Classes 6 to 8, getting a good grasp of tenses is crucial for writing clearly, speaking accurately, and truly understanding English.
This quiz is designed to help you practice and test your knowledge of the most common tenses. Don't worry if you find some questions tricky; it's all part of the learning process! Take your time, think about the action and the time it occurs, and then check your answers with the key provided.
Tenses Quiz for Class 6-8
Instructions: Choose the correct form of the verb in the brackets to complete each sentence. Read carefully!
Part A: Simple & Continuous Tenses (20 Questions)
My sister usually (read) _______ a book before bed.
Listen! Someone (knock) _______ at the door.
Yesterday, we (go) _______ to the zoo.
They (build) _______ a new bridge next year.
The sun (rise) _______ in the east.
Right now, I (write) _______ an email.
Last Sunday, my family (visit) _______ a museum.
Tomorrow, she (start) _______ her new job.
Birds (fly) _______ in the sky.
While he (sleep) _______, his phone (ring) _______.
What (you do) _______ at 7 PM yesterday?
We (not watch) _______ TV very often.
They (not play) _______ outside when it (rain) _______.
The train (arrive) _______ at 6 AM every day.
Look! It (snow) _______ heavily now.
My parents (travel) _______ to Paris next month.
She (not like) _______ coffee.
As I (walk) _______ home, I (see) _______ an old friend.
What (they do) _______ tomorrow morning?
He usually (drink) _______ tea, but today he (drink) _______ coffee.
Part B: Perfect & Perfect Continuous Tenses (15 Questions)
I (never see) _______ such a beautiful sunset.
By the time we arrived, the movie (already start) _______.
By next month, I (finish) _______ my project.
She (work) _______ here since 2010.
How long (you live) _______ in this city?
He (just eat) _______ dinner.
They (play) _______ chess for two hours before you came.
By next year, they (marry) _______ for ten years.
I (not see) _______ him for ages.
She (wait) _______ for the bus when I saw her.
How many books (you read) _______ this year?
We (live) _______ in this house for five years before we moved.
He (not complete) _______ his work yet.
By the time the party starts, I (prepare) _______ all the food.
They (travel) _______ around the world for a year now.
Part C: Mixed Tenses (15 Questions)
If you (study) _______ hard, you (pass) _______ the exam.
She (sing) _______ a song when the power (go) _______ out.
I (think) _______ I (go) _______ to the cinema tonight.
By the time he (reach) _______ home, his family (already eat) _______.
What (you do) _______ right now?
He (always forget) _______ his umbrella.
We (not finish) _______ our lunch yet.
They (live) _______ in this house since 2015.
Tomorrow at this time, I (fly) _______ to London.
Before they (buy) _______ the car, they (save) _______ money for years.
If I (be) _______ you, I (take) _______ that offer.
My brother (learn) _______ to play guitar for six months now.
She (work) _______ in the garden when it suddenly (start) _______ to rain.
How long (she study) _______ English before she (move) _______ to Canada?
By next December, I (work) _______ for this company for three years.
Answer Key
Part A: Simple & Continuous Tenses
My sister usually reads a book before bed.
Listen! Someone is knocking at the door.
Yesterday, we went to the zoo.
They will build a new bridge next year.
The sun rises in the east.
Right now, I am writing an email.
Last Sunday, my family visited a museum.
Tomorrow, she will start her new job.
Birds fly in the sky.
While he was sleeping, his phone rang.
What were you doing at 7 PM yesterday?
We do not watch TV very often.
They were not playing outside when it rained.
The train arrives at 6 AM every day.
Look! It is snowing heavily now.
My parents will travel to Paris next month.
She does not like coffee.
As I was walking home, I saw an old friend.
What will they be doing tomorrow morning?
He usually drinks tea, but today he is drinking coffee.
Part B: Perfect & Perfect Continuous Tenses
I have never seen such a beautiful sunset.
By the time we arrived, the movie had already started.
By next month, I will have finished my project.
She has worked (or has been working) here since 2010.
How long have you lived (or have you been living) in this city?
He has just eaten dinner.
They had been playing chess for two hours before you came.
By next year, they will have been married for ten years.
I have not seen him for ages.
She had been waiting for the bus when I saw her.
How many books have you read this year?
We had lived (or had been living) in this house for five years before we moved.
He has not completed his work yet.
By the time the party starts, I will have prepared all the food.
They have been traveling around the world for a year now.
Part C: Mixed Tenses
If it rains tomorrow, we will stay home.
She was singing a song when the power went out.
I think I will go to the cinema tonight.
By the time he reached home, his family had already eaten.
What are you doing right now?
He always forgets his umbrella.
We have not finished our lunch yet.
They have lived (or have been living) in this house since 2015.
Tomorrow at this time, I will be flying to London.
Before they bought the car, they had saved money for years.
If I were you, I would take that offer.
My brother has been learning to play guitar for six months now.
She was working in the garden when it suddenly started to rain.
How long had she studied (or had she been studying) English before she moved to Canada?
By next December, I will have worked (or will have been working) for this company for three years.
