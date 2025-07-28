Tenses Quiz for Class 6–8 with Answer Key for Students

Understanding verb tenses is a fundamental part of mastering English grammar. Tenses tell us when an action happened – whether it's happening now, happened in the past, or will happen in the future. For students in Classes 6 to 8, getting a good grasp of tenses is crucial for writing clearly, speaking accurately, and truly understanding English.

This quiz is designed to help you practice and test your knowledge of the most common tenses. Don't worry if you find some questions tricky; it's all part of the learning process! Take your time, think about the action and the time it occurs, and then check your answers with the key provided.

Tenses Quiz for Class 6-8

Instructions: Choose the correct form of the verb in the brackets to complete each sentence. Read carefully!