RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

School Assembly News Headlines Today 30th July, 2025: Divya Deshmukh To Be Felicitated By Maharashtra Govt For FIDE Women’s World Cup Victory And Get Other Important News Updates Here

School Assembly: The purpose of the morning school assemblies is to educate, motivate, and engage students in the latest global events. Every day, several important announcements and events occur that all students need to be aware of. Check the important news headlines for today.

ByAkshita Jolly
Jul 29, 2025, 17:17 IST

School Assembly News Headlines: Need a script to present yourself as the speaker for the news headlines of tomorrow's school assembly news headlines? Don’t worry, we have got you covered.  All of the important news events that you can address at your school assembly will be covered in this article, with a focus on sports, the national economy, and international politics. This allows you to write your screenplay the day before the school assembly. The news highlights offer valuable information that keeps young minds grounded in reality, ranging from environmental projects and awareness days to national education reforms and adjustments to school policies.

Check: Thought of the Day

Word Of The Day

Question Of The Day

National News Headlines For School Assembly

  • India claims to have killed all suspects of the Kashmir’s Pahalgam attack

  • Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Oppn backed govt over Pahalgam, Modi attacked us in poll rallies, says Kharge

  • "Act As NGOs": Supreme Court's Advice To Opposition On Bihar Voter List Row

  • Heavy rain in Delhi-NCR, IMD warns of intense downpour by afternoon

  • 'Played crucial role in eliminating cowardly terrorists': PM Modi hails Op Mahadev; shares Amit Shah's LS

International School Assembly News Headlines

  • Thailand-Cambodia border calm as military commanders hold talks

  • Trump open to dialogue with North Korea's Kim to fully end nuke programme, White House official says

  • Gangs, Merchants Sell Food Aid In Gaza At Exorbitant Prices Amid Security Breakdown

  • Ukraine war briefing: Zelenskyy praises Trump for trimming Putin's deadline by about 25 days

  • China-U.S. trade talks continue in Sweden for the second day amid tariff disputes

Sports School Assembly News Headlines

  • Divya Deshmukh to be felicitated by the Maharashtra govt for FIDE Women’s World Cup victory

  • IND vs ENG: Gautam Gambhir gets into massive fight with The Oval's groundstaff; India staff required to step in

  • Sciver-Brunt displaces Mandhana to become No. 1 ODI batter

  • India Set To Take Major Gamble At Oval, Hand 26-Year-Old Test Debut In Series Finale VS England: Report

  • Security Manager Charged For Stealing IPL Jerseys Worth Rs 6.5 Lakh From Wankhede Stadium

Thought Of The Day

"The echo of a kind word often travels further than the sound of its speaking."

Meaning: We often underestimate the lasting impact of simple acts of kindness and thoughtful words. While spoken words might fade quickly, the positive feeling, encouragement, or comfort they provide can resonate deeply within someone, influencing their mood, actions, and even their perspective long after the initial interaction. It suggests that our seemingly small gestures of goodwill have a far-reaching and enduring effect, much like an echo that continues to ripple outward.

Other Related Links

50+ Daily Use English Sentences with Hindi Meaning

English Tenses Chart PDF: 12 Tenses With Rules, Uses & Examples

Active and Passive Voice All Tenses Rules with Examples

50+ School Conversation Dialogues in English for Students and Teachers

Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News